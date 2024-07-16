Costs associated with Medicare Part A

Around 99% of eligible recipients don’t have to pay a monthly premium for Medicare Part A.[3] If you or your spouse worked and paid Medicare taxes for at least 10 years (40 quarters), you should enjoy premium-free coverage. You can use the Medicare eligibility calculator to estimate your Part A premium.

The maximum premium for Medicare is $505 per month. But rates can change from year to year.

It’s also important to understand that even Part A recipients who enjoy premium-free coverage may have other out-of-pocket Medicare costs to cover, including the following:

Inpatient hospital deductible: $1,632

Daily hospital co-insurance (days 61 – 90): $408

Daily hospital co-insurance (days 91 and beyond up to 60 lifetime reserve days): $816

Skilled nursing facility co-insurance (days 21–100): $204

These costs constitute current Medicare rates, but they’re subject to change and often adjust from year to year.