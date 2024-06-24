How Much Is Medicare Part C?

How income affects Medicare Part C costs

Although private companies — not the federal government — issue Medicare Part C plans, your income still influences the cost of these plans.

The key factor here is your modified adjusted gross income (MAGI), which is the adjusted gross income shown on your federal income tax return plus any untaxed foreign income, nontaxable Social Security benefits, and tax-exempt interest.

If your MAGI is above a certain threshold, you’ll have to pay an income-related monthly adjustment amount for Medicare Part B and Part D.[3] For 2024, those thresholds are:

Tax-Filing Status Modified Adjusted Gross Income Single/married filing separately/head of household $103,000 Married filing jointly $206,000

Although this surcharge doesn’t directly apply to Part C plans, the higher Part B and Part D premiums can affect your total Medicare premiums.

What to know about Medicare Part C for low-income patients

Medicare Part C can be helpful for low-income seniors due to its potential cost-saving benefits and additional coverage.

You might qualify for programs like Medicaid or a Medicare Savings Program (MSP), which can help cover Medicare costs, including premiums, deductibles, and copays. The Extra Help program also assists with prescription drug deductibles and copays under Medicare Part D.

So even though Medicare Part C is optional, it might help you reduce your healthcare expenses while gaining access to more comprehensive coverage.