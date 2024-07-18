How Many Chiropractic Visits Does Medicare Cover in a Year?

Eligibility criteria for chiropractic coverage

Original Medicare includes Medicare Part A and Part B. Part B covers medically necessary and preventative services. The plan covers some chiropractic care when it’s a medical necessity, but it’s limited to active treatment for chiropractic spinal manipulation.

Treatment can’t be indefinite. Your doctor’s assessment of a reasonable expectation for recovery or improvement from treatment will determine the number of covered visits.

Medicare Part B only covers active or corrective treatment for subluxation, which is the misalignment of vertebrae. Subluxation can be caused by aging, injuries, or specific health conditions. For example, patients with scoliosis often have subluxation.

Important Information You must have recent proof of subluxation to receive care since Medicare Part B doesn’t cover maintenance therapy or preventative care. To qualify for treatment from a chiropractor, Original Medicare patients must have documentation from a doctor to prove that there’s a misalignment. This documentation can come in the form of X-ray results or a physical exam.

Specifics of chiropractic coverage

Medicare Part B only covers manual manipulation of the spine, a hands-on treatment involving movement and pressure on the spine to increase functionality. Some chiropractors also offer additional services like acupuncture, physical therapy, and massage therapy, but Medicare Part B doesn’t cover those treatments.

Your Medicare health insurance will often cover the cost of diagnostic treatment to determine the condition, but a doctor must order the X-ray or perform the exam. Medicare doesn’t cover diagnostic tests or exams from a chiropractor.

The X-ray documentation must:

Include a specific subluxation level

Be from the last 12 months or within three months of starting treatment

Patients with chronic conditions can use an older X-ray, MRI, or CT scan.

The physical exam documentation must include the following:

Documentation of pain, misalignment, range of motion abnormality, or tone change

Information about the history of the condition, including family history or past health history

Patents must have documentation to access chiropractic services through Medicare Part B. It might sound like a complicated process, but you can start by scheduling a visit with your doctor and explaining your pain or areas of concern. In most cases, the documentation process occurs naturally as part of the diagnosis.