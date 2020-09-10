Which States Experienced the Greatest Increases in Medicare Costs?

States with the Fastest-Growing Medicare Costs (2008-2018)

10. California

Percent increase in per capita Medicare costs: 40.15%

Change in beneficiary enrollment: 8.96%

Change in per capita standardized medical test costs: 18.65%

Change in hospital readmissions: 0.97%

The Golden State kicks off our list as the state with the tenth-highest surge in Medicare Parts A & B costs over the past decade. California’s percent increase in per capita Medicare spending rose at a rate 13 percent higher than the national average. The Golden State has a large overall population and a particularly high share of elderly residents — the number of Medicare participants has increased over the past decade by 8.96%, and likely will continue to do so as the population ages, even though California’s relative beneficiary enrollment growth fell below the national average over the past decade.

9. Arizona

Percent increase in per capita Medicare costs: 40.56%

Change in beneficiary enrollment: 21.00%

Change in per capita standardized medical test costs: 29.29%

Change in hospital readmissions: 2.94%

Between 2008 and 2018, Arizona experienced both a significant increase in per capita Medicare costs for Parts A & B spending and in overall Medicare enrollment. With a rise in Medicare spending 14 percent above the national average, an expansion of testing costs 10 percent above average, and a slightly higher than average rise in enrollment, Arizona’s expenditures on its original Medicare programs have expanded over the past ten years. Hospital readmissions could be a factor in this cost increase, as the state’s readmission rate is 11 percent higher than the nationwide mean.

8. New Mexico

Percent increase in per capita Medicare costs: 41.14%

Change in beneficiary enrollment: 27.32%

Change in per capita standardized medical test costs: 22.79%

Change in hospital readmissions: -1.94%

The second Southwestern state to make the list, New Mexico has had the eighth-highest surge in Medicare costs per capita over the last ten years. New Mexico’s spending rate is 16 percent higher than the national average, but the state has experienced an enrollment increase only 3 percent higher than the nationwide mean. Additionally, New Mexico’s growth in per capita standardized test costs is 15 percent below the national average, and the state’s hospital readmission rate actually decreased over the past decade. New Mexico’s increase in Medicare costs may therefore be explained by other factors.

7. Georgia

Percent increase in per capita Medicare costs: 41.40%

Change in beneficiary enrollment: 25.71%

Change in per capita standardized medical test costs: 39.51%

Change in hospital readmissions: 10.91%

Georgia, the seventh state to make the list, is above-average across all the four dimensions. From 2008-2018, Medicare spending, Medicare Parts A & B participation, and Medicare-reimbursed testing costs increased at rates that are 16, 20, and 33 percent faster than the national average, respectively. Georgia also has the fourth-highest percent increase in hospital readmissions in the nation. Georgia is also home to over one million Medicare participants, a figure that has, and is likely to continue, persistently increase over time.

6. Nevada

Percent increase in per capita Medicare costs: 42.34%

Change in beneficiary enrollment: 39.83%

Change in per capita standardized medical test costs: 83.21%

Change in hospital readmissions: 13.15%

Nevada is sixth in the rankings for its decade-long expansion in Medicare costs, having raised its Medicare spending at a rate that’s 18 percent higher than the national average. Nevada is also the state with the highest overall surge in both beneficiary enrollment and hospital readmissions. Between 2008 and 2018, the former increased at a rate 49 percent greater than the average state while the latter grew a staggering 81 percent above the mean. Given that hospital readmission rates and Medicare costs are significantly correlated, the hike in hospital readmissions in Nevada over the past decade has likely influenced the state’s spending on Medicare.

5. Montana

Percent increase in per capita Medicare costs: 42.70%

Change in beneficiary enrollment: 18.93%

Change in per capita standardized medical test costs: 17.06%

Change in hospital readmissions: 4.83%

With costs increasing at a 19-percent-above-average rate from 2008-2018, Montana is fifth in the nation for its relative rise in Medicare costs. The Treasure State’s expansions in beneficiary enrollment and test costs are slightly below average, but its hospital readmissions increased at a rate that’s 46 percent above the national average. Montana’s trends follow the overall nationwide pattern of hospital readmissions being significantly associated with Medicare costs per capita.

4. West Virginia

Percent increase in per capita Medicare costs: 50.22%

Change in beneficiary enrollment: -2.31%

Change in per capita standardized medical test costs: 77.71%

Change in hospital readmissions: 10.37%

West Virginia, the fourth state in the rankings, presents an interesting case in Medicare trends over time. The Mountain State’s relative surge in Medicare costs over time is 31 percent higher than average. Additionally, it has the second-highest percent increase in test costs and the sixth-highest growth in hospital readmissions in the nation. While overall costs and hospital readmissions rose in West Virginia between 2008 and 2018, its actual rate of beneficiary enrollment slightly decreased — while the number of beneficiaries themselves did not decrease, the rate at which enrollment rose did.

3. Alaska

Percent increase in per capita Medicare costs: 52.77%

Change in beneficiary enrollment: 14.29%

Change in per capita standardized medical test costs: 20.08%

Change in hospital readmissions: 4.98%

The third state on our list takes us all the way up north to a state with vast remote stretches and the lowest population density in the nation. For an incredibly rural state, Alaska increased its per capita Medicare spending at a rate 34 percent above average over the course of a decade. While its relative expansions of both beneficiary enrollment and test costs are lower than the national averages for those statistics, hospital readmissions in Alaska rose at a rate that’s 48 percent above the nationwide mean.

2. South Dakota

Percent increase in per capita Medicare costs: 52.97%

Change in beneficiary enrollment: 16.84%

Change in per capita standardized medical test costs: – 11.94%

Change in hospital readmissions: 4.70%

South Dakota has experienced the second-highest relative surge in standardized Medicare costs per capita in the United States. Given this statistic, it seems surprising that South Dakota’s percent change in test costs over time decreased by 11.94 percent. Additionally, while South Dakota’s rate of increase in beneficiary enrollment is lower than the national average, its percent change in hospital readmissions exceeds the nationwide mean by 45 percent.

1. Hawaii

Percent increase in per capita Medicare costs: 71.88%

Change in beneficiary enrollment: 11.59%

Change in per capita standardized medical test costs: 3.74%

Change in hospital readmissions: 6.87%

The top state on the list is Hawaii by a wide margin. The state’s relative growth in Medicare spending per capita is 27 percent higher than South Dakota’s and, more significantly, 52 percent higher than the national average. While Hawaii’s rise in beneficiary enrollment and test costs are below the national averages, the Aloha State experienced a significant increase in its frequency of hospital readmissions. With a rate 38 percent above average, it had the 12th highest percent increase in the nation. This high readmission rate may contribute to Hawaii’s significantly higher per capita Medicare costs compared to other states, given the significant association between hospital readmission and per capita Medicare spending.

