What Is Medicare Plan F?

Understanding the costs associated with Medicare Plan F

Most people pay the same amount for Original Medicare, but that’s not the case with Medigap policies since private insurance companies offer them rather than the federal government. Your rates for a Plan F policy vary with each insurance company depending on several factors, including your:

Age

Gender

ZIP code

Health status

Eligible discounts

High-deductible option

The best time to sign up for a Medigap plan is during the first six months that you’re eligible for Medicare, if you can. During this Medigap Open Enrollment Period, you can pick any Medigap plan in your state and you won’t have to worry about getting denied or paying extra for having pre-existing conditions. When that window closes, insurers can charge you more or even deny you a policy.

The difference between Medicare Plan F and Plan G

Plan F policies are no longer available as of Jan. 1, 2020. If you already have one, you can keep it for as long as you want. If you’re a new Medicare Supplement policyholder, you’ll need to purchase something else, and Plan G is the next-closest option.

The only difference between Plan F and Plan G is that Plan F covers the Medicare Part B deductible.

This means in 2024 you’ll have to pay $240 out of pocket before your Part B coverage kicks in.