How to use GoodRx

GoodRx is easy to use. You don’t need to sign up or share your contact information to access most features.

You can use the GoodRx app or website to find medications, compare prices, use coupons, and set telehealth appointments for free. Learn more about how to use it below.

Find medications

Searching for coupons with GoodRx is simple. You don’t need to sign up with the company. All you need to do is either print the coupon or show it on your phone when you check out at your local pharmacy. To find coupons, you need to enter your location and prescription name.

Once you search for the prescription, you can view a list of pharmacies that stock the drug and the price for each.

Compare prices from pharmacies

You can use GoodRx to compare prescription drug pricing, including the retail and coupon prices. To search for prices, enter your prescription and location. The website and app will then show you pricing details from a list of major pharmacies, such as Target, Rite Aid, and Costco.

Once you click on a pharmacy, you can see the retail price, which is the price without insurance or a GoodRx coupon. You can also view the GoodRx coupon price. Both types of pricing vary from one pharmacy to the next.

Use coupons

You don’t need to sign up with the company to use the coupons. Print the coupon or show it on your phone when you check out at your local pharmacy. To find coupons, enter your location and prescription.

Once you search for the prescription you need, you can view a list of pharmacies that stock the drug and the prescription prices. Compare coupon prices to find the lowest price.

Understand cost breakdowns

Prescription drug pricing is confusing, and prices can change every day. GoodRx helps demystify the process by providing a cost breakdown. You can view the retail price and the price with a GoodRx coupon.

GoodRx works with pharmacy benefit managers (PBMs) to display the contracted price, which is the same as the coupon price. The pharmacies and PBMs negotiate the price. GoodRx displays the price without additional fees or upcharges so that you can understand the cost breakdown.

Set telehealth appointments

GoodRx also offers same-day telehealth visits via text, phone, or video through GoodRx Care. You can request prescription medication for common drugs like birth control, ask for short-term refills for anxiety and depression medication, or discuss other health concerns.[2]

Telehealth services cost $49 for non-members and $19 for Gold members. Membership starts at $9.99 and also includes additional prescription discounts. You don’t need health insurance to set up a visit.