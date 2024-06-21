Table of contents
GoodRx is a free mobile app and website that helps you find the lowest prescription prices at more than 70,000 pharmacies.[1] GoodRx claims coupons can save you up to 80% on brand-name and generic medicine costs. Anyone can use GoodRx to find the best price at the pharmacy, but it requires self-pay, which might cost more than using insurance in some cases.
Since 2011, the company has helped consumers save more than $10 billion, making it a solid resource for many people. But depending on your insurance coverage, you won’t always save money.
Here’s how to use GoodRx, including which features are the most cost-effective.
What is GoodRx?
GoodRx is a free website that allows people to search for prescription drug coupons. Once you enter your prescription and location, you can compare prices at local pharmacies to find the best deal. The GoodRx coupon is for the prescription’s cash price, which might be more or less than your copay with insurance.
The company is unique because anyone can use it, regardless of whether they have health insurance. But you can’t use your insurance and GoodRx at the same time. If the cash price from GoodRx is more than your copay or the pharmacy’s price, using the coupon doesn’t make sense.
How to use GoodRx
GoodRx is easy to use. You don’t need to sign up or share your contact information to access most features.
You can use the GoodRx app or website to find medications, compare prices, use coupons, and set telehealth appointments for free. Learn more about how to use it below.
Find medications
Searching for coupons with GoodRx is simple. You don’t need to sign up with the company. All you need to do is either print the coupon or show it on your phone when you check out at your local pharmacy. To find coupons, you need to enter your location and prescription name.
Once you search for the prescription, you can view a list of pharmacies that stock the drug and the price for each.
Compare prices from pharmacies
You can use GoodRx to compare prescription drug pricing, including the retail and coupon prices. To search for prices, enter your prescription and location. The website and app will then show you pricing details from a list of major pharmacies, such as Target, Rite Aid, and Costco.
Once you click on a pharmacy, you can see the retail price, which is the price without insurance or a GoodRx coupon. You can also view the GoodRx coupon price. Both types of pricing vary from one pharmacy to the next.
Use coupons
You don’t need to sign up with the company to use the coupons. Print the coupon or show it on your phone when you check out at your local pharmacy. To find coupons, enter your location and prescription.
Once you search for the prescription you need, you can view a list of pharmacies that stock the drug and the prescription prices. Compare coupon prices to find the lowest price.
Understand cost breakdowns
Prescription drug pricing is confusing, and prices can change every day. GoodRx helps demystify the process by providing a cost breakdown. You can view the retail price and the price with a GoodRx coupon.
GoodRx works with pharmacy benefit managers (PBMs) to display the contracted price, which is the same as the coupon price. The pharmacies and PBMs negotiate the price. GoodRx displays the price without additional fees or upcharges so that you can understand the cost breakdown.
Set telehealth appointments
GoodRx also offers same-day telehealth visits via text, phone, or video through GoodRx Care. You can request prescription medication for common drugs like birth control, ask for short-term refills for anxiety and depression medication, or discuss other health concerns.[2]
Telehealth services cost $49 for non-members and $19 for Gold members. Membership starts at $9.99 and also includes additional prescription discounts. You don’t need health insurance to set up a visit.
GoodRx pros and cons
GoodRx can be an excellent option for low-cost prescriptions for some people, but it’s not always cost-effective for everyone. Here are the potential benefits and drawbacks.
Free to use: The company doesn’t charge any fees for comparing prices, using discounts, or searching the site.
No commitment: You don’t have to share any personal information when you use GoodRx coupons, and you can use the coupons for some prescriptions but not others.
Easy to search: The GoodRx website and mobile app are intuitive and easy to use. Comparing prices and searching for deals only takes a few minutes.
Location-specific: To secure the most affordable rate, you typically need to visit a specific pharmacy, often a large chain. This requirement may pose a challenge for some users.
Prices fluctuate: GoodRx coupon prices can fluctuate daily, weekly, or monthly, making it difficult to budget for recurring prescription costs.[3]
Might not be cheaper: If you have insurance, your copay might be more affordable than the GoodRx price, so checking both is essential.
Who is GoodRx for?
GoodRx is a helpful price-comparison tool for most consumers, especially people without insurance coverage. You can use GoodRx regardless of insurance status, but you can’t use GoodRx and your insurance at the same time. The amount of your coverage copayments will determine whether GoodRx can help you save money.
For example, let’s say you have a $10 copayment for a medication that costs $30 with coupons from GoodRx. In that case, it makes more sense to use your insurance when you buy the medicine.
How to save with GoodRx
GoodRx offers different ways to save money on prescriptions and telehealth appointments. Here are the most common ways you can save money with the site.
Coupons
You can search for coupons for specific medications by entering your location and the prescription name. GoodRx estimates you can save up to 80% on prescription costs with coupons.
Discount card
If you don’t want to search for specific coupons, you can request a GoodRx discount card. Present the card to the pharmacist when you check out at the pharmacy.
Gold membership
GoodRx also offers a Gold membership, which starts at $9.99 per month. The membership provides higher prescription discounts and reduced fees for telehealth appointments.[4]
GoodRx FAQs
The following information can help you learn more about GoodRx, including how it works and whether it’s worth it.
How do you use GoodRx for the first time?
You can start with GoodRx by searching for a prescription in the mobile app or online. You don’t need to sign up or share personal information. Once you find a coupon, present it at checkout for a reduced rate.
Is there a catch in using GoodRx?
GoodRx is free to use, and you can search for coupons without signing up. You won’t pay any fees unless you decide to pay for a Gold membership. The membership is optional and provides higher discounts.
How does the GoodRx card work?
Present the GoodRx discount card when you check out at a pharmacy. The card ensures that you pay the GoodRx discount price for your medication, if applicable.
How does GoodRx work for prescriptions?
GoodRx is a free mobile app and website in the U.S. that lets you search for prescription discounts for yourself and family members. The company also offers same-day telehealth appointments in which you can request prescriptions or refills. Without a membership, each appointment costs $49.
