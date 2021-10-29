Could Medicare Plan G Save You Money in 2021? Find Out How

The additional benefits of this supplemental plan could reduce your medical expenses by filling in the coverage gaps left by basic Medicare health insurance.

Medicare Part G is one of the most comprehensive and popular Medicare Supplement Insurance plan options. Its additional benefits help some seniors save money by covering costs not paid for by the basic benefits of Medicare Part A (Hospital Insurance) or Medicare Part B (Medical Insurance). You might see this plan referred to by a few different names, including Medicare Plan G, Medigap Plan G, or Medsup G.

Insurance companies that sell Medicare supplement policies set their own premium rates, but each policy type (identified by the letters A through N) is regulated by the government and has to provide the same coverage regardless of the company selling it. In most states, there are up to 10 different Medigap benefits options, including Part G, to choose from.

When considering supplemental insurance, think about what kind of healthcare expenses you expect and see which plan is the best fit. Then, find the best price by shopping around and comparing companies in your area.

