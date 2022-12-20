What’s a High-Deductible Health Plan and How Does It Work?

What is a high-deductible health plan?

High-deductible health plans are a type of health insurance with a minimum deductible and maximum out-of-pocket cost set by the IRS. It’s a relatively new innovation in health insurance.

Starting in the early 2000s, insurance companies began offering health insurance plans with high deductibles. This new offering allowed policyholders to reduce the cost of their monthly premiums while increasing the amount of money they may have to pay out of pocket for medical expenses.[2]

HDHPs grew in popularity after the 2003 creation of health savings accounts (HSAs).

Important Information: An HSA allows you to set aside pre-tax income for future medical expenses. If you use the money for eligible healthcare costs, you don’t have to pay taxes on it at any point. You can put pre-tax money into the HSA, allow it to grow tax-free, and withdraw it tax-free to pay for eligible medical expenses.

As of 2023, an HDHP must have a minimum deductible of $1,500 for an individual and $3,000 for a family — and the operative word is “minimum.” Many HDHPs have much higher deductibles than that.[3]

With the exception of preventive care, HDHPs will not cover medical expenses until after you meet your deductible. But the maximum out-of-pocket expenses for an HDHP means you’ll know the highest amount you may have to pay over the course of a year in medical expenses.

The IRS also sets maximum out-of-pocket amounts for HDHPs that are eligible for use with an HSA. In 2023, that limit is $7,500 for an individual and $15,000 for a family.

However, other HDHP policies may have higher out-of-pocket maximums. The Department of Health and Human Services governs these policies, which are set up to be compliant with Affordable Care Act (ACA) requirements.

For ACA-compliant HDHP insurance, the 2023 out-of-pocket maximum is set at $9,100 for an individual and $18,200 for a family. If you want to use your HDHP with a health savings account, you must choose a policy that has out-of-pocket limits that don’t exceed the IRS maximums.[4]

HDHP Type Minimum Deductible Amount Out-of-Pocket Limits Minimum HDHP $1,500 individual

$3,000 family $7,500 individual

$15,000 family ACA-compliant $1,500 individual

$3,000 family $9,100 individual

$18,200 family

If your employer’s health insurance plan doesn’t offer an HDHP option, you can purchase your own HDHP through the HealthCare.gov online marketplace. To find an HDHP option that allows you to use an HSA, just look for plans that are marked “HSA-eligible.”

