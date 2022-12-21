What is the Affordable Care Act?

The Affordable Care Act, explained

The Affordable Care Act is the signature legislation from the Obama administration, which is why it is often referred to as Obamacare. The aim of this legislation was to increase access to health insurance since the employer-sponsored health insurance model can leave many Americans without coverage.

Prior to the passage of the ACA, it was often impossible for people to qualify for or afford health insurance if they didn’t have access to an employer-sponsored plan. As of 2010, 48.2 million Americans had no health insurance coverage, as reported by the Department of Health and Human Services. By 2016, that number had dropped to 28.2 million uninsured people. While the number of uninsured Americans went up to 30 million as of 2020, the ACA has helped to widely expand insurance access.[1]

Three main components of the ACA aimed to reduce healthcare costs:

Medicaid expansion: The ACA allowed states to expand their Medicaid coverage so that anyone with an income equal to 138% of the federal poverty level would be eligible.[2] Not all states agreed to this expansion, and there are currently 12 states that have maintained their original Medicaid eligibility criteria. Health insurance marketplace: The legislation set up an online marketplace where individuals and families can compare health insurance options and enroll in programs. This helps reduce costs since it allows consumers to compare prices in a transparent system.[3] Individual mandate: Young and healthy people are less likely to need medical care, which means they’re more likely to forgo health insurance if they’re not required to carry it. When an injury or illness forces uninsured people to use healthcare services, it raises costs for everyone. To help keep costs low, the ACA required everyone to enroll in a health insurance plan or face a tax penalty.

In addition to these components, the ACA also:

Mandated that young adults could stay on their parents’ health insurance until age 26

Prohibits insurance companies from disqualifying anyone with a pre-existing conditions

Requires all ACA-compliant plans to meet certain essential coverage requirements.

Although a Kaiser Family Foundation survey found that 55% of the public currently views the ACA favorably,[4] passing this legislation was a rough road. It passed in the Senate via budget reconciliation, which only requires a 51-vote majority. When it subsequently went to the House of Representatives for approval, every Republican and 34 Democrats voted against it, but it narrowly passed in a 219-212 vote.

Since its passage and implementation, there have been dozens of attempts to repeal the ACA, all of which have failed. But the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017 reduced to zero the tax penalty for not having health insurance as of Dec. 31, 2018.[5]

Still, some states have reinstated their own individual mandates with penalties for failing to have health insurance. The table below lists these states and one district, as well as information about their mandates and penalties.