What’s a health insurance deductible and how does it work?

A deductible is a minimum spending threshold that you must meet on eligible care each year before your health insurance benefits begin paying.[1] You’ll need to cover the first portion of eligible healthcare services, up to your deductible, before your plan’s coverage will step in to contribute its portion.

These minimum spending thresholds apply not just to employer-sponsored policies but also to government-sponsored plans, such as Medicare.[2]

Deductibles reset annually, so you only need to meet this limit once per year. If you have a plan that only covers you, you’ll have one deductible.

But family plans, which cover your spouse and children, often have both individual and family deductibles. You’ll have to meet each of them before your plan will step in to cover its portion. The expenses for each person on the policy will go toward the family deductible, so you could technically meet your overall threshold before any one person meets their individual threshold.[0]

For Example: Say you have an individual deductible of $300 and a family deductible of $1,000, with five family members on the plan. You could meet the family deductible if: Person A pays $200 toward care.

Person B pays $250 toward care.

Person C pays $250 toward care.

Person D pays $200 toward care

Person E pays $100 toward care. Even though no one met their individual deductible, those expenses funneled toward the overall family deductible, so everyone’s threshold is considered met. All remaining eligible care for the year for the whole family would be covered according to the policy’s copay percentage, up to the annual maximum.[3]

How much is a typical health insurance deductible?

Health insurance deductibles can vary pretty widely, depending on the plan you choose. Some plans have $0 deductibles, while others can have family deductibles that top $10,000.

For example, Medicare health insurance plans have a deductible of just $233 in 2022. On the other hand, high-deductible health plans (HDHPs) are defined by the IRS as any plan with an individual deductible of $1,400 or higher or a family deductible of $2,800 or higher.[4]

Most healthcare plans sold on the Health Insurance Marketplace have a deductible of less than $3,000, according to HealthCare.gov.

What is a health savings account?

If you opt for an HDHP, you’re eligible to also have a health savings account, or HSA. These accounts allow you to set aside pre-tax funds throughout the year that can be used toward eligible health-related costs. The table below shows the HSA contribution limits for 2022 and 2023.

Coverage Type 2022 Contribution Limits 2023 Contribution Limits Self (single) $3,650 $3,850 Family $7,300 $7,750

You can use HSA funds to pay for qualified medical expenses like:

Copays

Select health insurance premiums (long-term care plans, COBRA coverage, etc.)

Prescriptions

Fertility and family planning services, procedures, and medications

First aid supplies

Eye care, such as exams, glasses/contacts, and vision correction surgery

Therapies

Nursing supplies such as breast pumps and lactation services

Weight-loss programs

Special medical equipment[5]

You can only contribute toward an HSA while enrolled in an HDHP. However, the funds in an HSA will roll over from one year to the next if you don’t use them up. Your HSA may also earn interest on the balance held, which is not taxable as long as you only use withdrawals for qualified medical expenses.

What happens when you reach your deductible?

Once you’ve fulfilled your deductible for the year, you’ll only be responsible for the copay and co-insurance portions of your eligible coverage, up to your annual out-of-pocket maximum.

Say your plan pays 60% for covered in-network services, and you receive medical care totaling $2,500. If your plan has an individual deductible of $500, you’ll be responsible for:

The first $500

Plus 40% of the remaining $2,000 (or $800)

In total, this visit will cost you $1,300. However, the next time you need care, you’ll only be responsible for that 40% cost-share since you’ve already met your deductible for the year.