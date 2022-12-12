What Is a Health Insurance Copay?

Copay vs. deductible: What’s the difference?

Your deductible is how much you must pay out of pocket before your co-insurance kicks in.[4]

Depending on your health plan, your copay might count toward your deductible. However, not all plans allow you to use your copayments toward your deductible.

That said, your copay always counts toward your out-of-pocket maximum. Once you reach your out-of-pocket maximum, your insurance provider covers 100% of your health service costs for the remainder of the year, no copayment needed.[5]

Co-insurance is the percentage of your medical bills that you’re responsible for after you reach your deductible. Your health plan will specify how much you’ll pay.

For example, your health plan might come with an annual deductible of $1,500 and a co-insurance of 20%. Let’s say that your flat-fee copay doesn’t count toward your deductible. You have medical treatment for $4,000. You’re responsible for paying $1,500 to your healthcare provider. However, once you reach that deductible, your insurance company will help with the remainder. With co-insurance, you’re responsible for 20% of the $2,500 remaining on your bill, or $500. Your total amount paid is $2,000.

