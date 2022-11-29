When is Health Insurance Open Enrollment?

When does open enrollment begin?

Specific beginning and end dates for open enrollment vary by insurer and type of insurance. If you have health insurance through your employer, the company sets its open enrollment period, which will likely be every fall. The human resources department of your organization will let you know — early and often — when open enrollment approaches, and you’ll get several reminders before it ends.

For the remaining types of insurance that participate in open enrollment, here’s a high-level overview of dates. Please note that some states have different open enrollment dates for plans purchased on the ACA marketplace, but open enrollment most commonly begins and ends on the dates below.

Insurance Open Enrollment Begins Open Enrollment Ends ACA Marketplace Plans Nov. 1 Jan. 15 Medicare Oct. 15 Dec. 7 Medicare Advantage Jan. 1 March 31

Keep in Mind: The changes you make in your plan during open enrollment periods will take effect on Jan. 1 of the next calendar year.

Since 2010, Americans who don’t have access to employer-sponsored health insurance or aren’t eligible for Medicare/Medicaid coverage can buy insurance through the Affordable Care Act marketplace. While the Affordable Care Act marketplace is a nationwide program, enrollment periods for individual plans vary by state.

To start, investigate ACA marketplace options in your state. Plans on the marketplace are displayed in four categories of increasing cost: Bronze, Silver, Gold, and Platinum. The Bronze category is the cheapest, with the least insurance coverage. Platinum plans are the most expensive but provide coverage of up to 90% of expenses.

If you’d like coverage to begin on Jan. 1, you must enroll by Dec. 15 no matter where you live, although the majority of states extend open enrollment thru Jan. 15, with a few exceptions.

Here are the states with different open enrollment periods: