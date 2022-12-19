What is co-insurance and How Does It Work?

What is co-insurance?

Co-insurance, copays, and deductibles all affect how much you pay for healthcare. Most plans have deductibles and copays, but not all have co-insurance.

For most health insurance plans, you’ll first pay a deductible amount. Once you’ve met your deductible, your remaining healthcare costs may be subject to co-insurance. With co-insurance, you’ll have to pay a percentage of the bill, and your insurance will pay the rest.

Common co-insurance splits are 70/30, 80/20, 90/10, and 95/5. The first number is the percentage your insurance company pays, and the second number is the portion you’re responsible for. Once you hit your out-of-pocket max for the year, co-insurance no longer applies, and your insurance company should cover 100% of your eligible medical bills.

What is a deductible?

A deductible is the amount you must pay toward covered medical costs before your insurance begins to pay.[2]

If your plan offers both in-network and out-of-network coverage, you’ll likely have separate deductible amounts for in-network and out-of-network providers. If that’s the case, you’ll typically have a lower deductible if you can keep your care to your insurance company’s provider network, but that’s not always possible.

It’s also common to have an individual deductible and a family deductible. Once your family deductible is met, you won’t have to pay the deductible for any other family member.

Once each respective deductible is met, co-insurance applies to any remaining balances or bills for the rest of the calendar year for that category, or until you meet your out-of-pocket maximum.

For example, once you’ve hit your in-network individual deductible, you’ll only have to pay co-insurance for any in-network providers you see. You’ll still have to pay toward the deductible if you see an out-of-network provider or if a family member uses medical care.

What is an out-of-pocket maximum?

An out-of-pocket maximum is the maximum amount you’ll have to pay in a calendar year.[3] You’ll pay co-insurance up until you hit your out-of-pocket max for the calendar year, at which point insurance will cover 100% of covered care for the remainder of the plan year.