Are Health Insurance Premiums Tax-Deductible?

How can you deduct health insurance costs?

If you pay for your health insurance premiums out of pocket, you can include those costs as an itemized deduction on your tax return.

To claim your health insurance premiums as a medical expense deduction, you’ll need to itemize your deductions on your tax return. This means you’ll have to calculate your total itemized deductions, including medical expenses, home mortgage interest, state and local taxes, and charitable contributions, and compare them to the standard deduction available for your filing status. You can save money by itemizing if your itemized deductions are greater than your available standard deduction.

For Example: Let’s say you’re single and paid $2,500 in premiums for health insurance you purchased on the open marketplace this year. The standard deduction for single filers in 2022 is $12,950, so you wouldn’t benefit from claiming your health insurance premiums. But let’s say you paid $15,000 in total itemized deductions this year, including medical expenses, mortgage interest, and charitable contributions. In that case, your total itemized deductions exceed the $12,950 standard deduction, so claiming your health insurance premiums would lower your tax bill.

How to calculate your healthcare tax deduction

There’s one more wrinkle in deducting health insurance costs because the IRS only allows you to deduct qualifying medical expenses that exceed 7.5% of your adjusted gross income (AGI).[0]

For example, say your AGI is $100,000. In 2022, you had the following medical expenses:

$300 for prescription medication

$8,000 in health insurance premiums

$150 in doctor copays

$300 in lab fees

You have a total of $8,750 in medical expenses, but you can only deduct $1,250 — the amount that exceeds $7,500, or 7.5% of your AGI.