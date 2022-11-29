How does a health savings account work?

With an HSA, employers take deposits out of your paycheck before deducting payroll taxes. If you’re not part of an employer-sponsored account, you can work with your employer’s benefits administrator to set up deposits.

Your employer may also contribute to the account if it’s a sponsored account. Family members and other individuals can contribute to your HSA, too. You can also contribute after-tax funds to your HSA and deduct it from your gross income on your annual tax return.

You also won’t pay income tax on withdrawals from the account as long as you use the funds to pay for eligible medical expenses. You can use funds to cover healthcare costs until you reach your healthcare plan’s deductible. Eligible expenses include copays and coinsurance, payments that you make until you reach your out-of-pocket limit. Other eligible expenses include medical procedures, prescription medication, dental care, vision care, medical equipment, and more. In some cases, you can also use HSA funds on medical expenses for a spouse or dependents.

HSA funds can also grow through investment. You can use your HSA balance to purchase stocks, bonds, mutual funds, and other investment types.

Keep in Mind: Investing your HSA funds means they have the potential for growth. But investment is inherently risky, and you run the chance of losing money meant for medical expenses.

Money kept in an HSA never expires. If you have funds left over at the end of the year, they’ll roll over to the next year for use. Funds are also available whether you change employers, switch health insurance coverage, or retire. You can contribute to an HSA as long as you’re enrolled in a qualified high-deductible health plan and not under Medicare coverage.

If you take money from your HSA before age 65 and use it for non-qualifying expenses, you’ll have to pay federal income tax on the withdrawn amount, plus a 20% tax penalty. Once you reach age 65, you can withdraw HSA funds for any reason without penalty, but you’ll have to pay income tax on any amount you don’t use for qualifying expenses.