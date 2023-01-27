What is an out-of-pocket-maximum in health insurance?

What is an out-of-pocket maximum?

An out-of-pocket maximum is the dollar amount you pay for covered medical services in a given year before your insurance begins fully covering expenses. You can think of it as an annual cap on your healthcare expenses. Once you reach your out-of-pocket maximum, your plan will kick in and cover 100% of your covered medical expenses for the rest of the year.

You’ll no longer be responsible for deductibles for covered benefits, co-insurance, appointment copays, or prescription copays. The highest out-of-pocket maximum for a plan that follows the Affordable Care Act is controlled by the federal government and can change each year. For 2023, the limit is $9,100 for an individual and $18,200 for a family.[1]

Do all health plans have an out-of-pocket maximum?

All health insurance plans that are sold through the ACA marketplace are required to have an out-of-pocket maximum. This limits the amount of money people spend out of pocket on medical expenses in a given year. Once you meet your out-of-pocket maximum, your insurance will pay for the rest of your covered medical bills.[2]

