What is a PPO and How Does It Work?

What is a PPO?

A PPO is a type of health insurance plan that lets you pay less out of pocket if you use a hospital or doctor within its network. But it still offers flexibility because you can visit out-of-network providers, as long as you don’t mind paying a bit more for their services. You won’t have to work with a primary care physician, and you may seek care from specialists without a referral from a primary provider. Since PPO plans come with a variety of premiums, co-pays, and deductibles, you can shop around and find a plan that meets your unique financial and health situation.

PPO vs. HMO: What’s the difference?

As you explore health insurance options from your employer, you’ll also likely come across a plan known as a health maintenance organization, or HMO. Compared to a PPO, an HMO usually has a more affordable monthly premium and lower out-of-pocket costs. However, if you have an HMO plan and want to visit an out-of-network hospital or doctor, you’ll have to cover the entire bill. Plus, the money you pay won’t count toward your annual deductible.

Also, unlike a PPO, an HMO requires you to choose a primary care physician who will coordinate your care. If you’d like to visit any specialists, you’ll need to get a referral from that primary care physician. While PPOs have more expensive premiums than HMOs, they offer a lot more flexibility, making their higher cost worthwhile for some people.