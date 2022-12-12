Latest Articles

Does Health Insurance Cover Plastic Surgery Costs?

Health insurance typically doesn’t cover plastic surgery, but some medically necessary cosmetic procedures may be eligible for coverage.

5 min. readFebruary 21, 2023
How Do Medicare Advantage Plans Work? A Brief Guide

Medicare Advantage plans work like Original Medicare to cover hospitalization, healthcare, and drug costs. But you get additional benefits from MA Plans.

7 min. readFebruary 14, 2023
What to Do if Your Health Insurance Claim Is Denied

Easily handle denied health insurance claims by understanding the typical reasons for a denial. Learn how to appeal for coverage.

6 min. readFebruary 13, 2023
How Are Health Insurance Premiums Calculated?

Many factors affect your health insurance premium calculations, including whether you get insurance through an employer or the ACA marketplace.

4 min. readFebruary 9, 2023
How Long Does Health Insurance Last After You Quit a Job?

Employment-based health insurance coverage usually ends on your last day of work or the last day of the month in which you quit. Learn more.

7 min. readFebruary 8, 2023
How to Get Health Insurance Without a Job

Curious how to get health insurance without a job? This article can help you navigate this difficult situation.

8 min. readJanuary 4, 2023
Does Insurance Cover COVID Testing for Travel?

Some insurers may cover COVID tests for travelers, but it depends on your plan, your destination, and the type of test.

4 min. readJanuary 3, 2023
How Does COBRA work? Continuation of Your Health Coverage

COBRA is a law that gives employees the ability to keep their health insurance coverage for a limited period of time after leaving their job.

6 min. readJanuary 3, 2023
What Is an Out-of-Pocket Maximum in Health Insurance?

An out-of-pocket maximum is the most you’ll pay toward covered healthcare in a plan year before your insurance begins paying 100%. Learn more.

4 min. readJanuary 3, 2023
What Is an FSA?

An FSA, or flexible spending account, is a benefit offered by many companies that allows employees to set aside money for certain health expenses.

6 min. readJanuary 3, 2023
Does Insurance Cover LASIK? How to Pay for It

Insurance doesn’t typically cover LASIK eye surgery, but you may be able to finance it or get it at a discounted price.

5 min. readJanuary 3, 2023
What Is Medicare Advantage and Is It Right for You?

Medicare Advantage bundles coverage for hospitalization, medical insurance and usually drugs into a plan from a private insurer.

7 min. readJanuary 3, 2023
Does Insurance Pay for Physical Therapy?

The best way to find out if physical therapy is covered by insurance is to check your benefits information or speak to your plan administrator.

6 min. readDecember 19, 2022
What Is Co-Insurance and How Does It Work?

Co-insurance is the percentage of your medical costs you pay after you’ve met your deductible and before you’ve hit your out-of-pocket max.

6 min. readDecember 19, 2022

What Is a Health Insurance Copay?

A copay is an amount you pay out of pocket for certain health services. Learn more about health insurance co-payment.

4 min. readDecember 12, 2022
