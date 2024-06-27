Does Medicare Cover Cataract Surgery?

Will Medicare pay for cataract surgery?

Although Medicare doesn’t cover routine eye care, it generally covers the cost of cataract surgery if it’s medically necessary. This means the cataract impairs your vision and affects your daily activities.[1]

To get Medicare to pay for cataract surgery, you need to get a comprehensive eye exam from an ophthalmologist who will determine the severity of the cataract, recommend surgery, and determine the appropriate type of surgery and intraocular lens (IOL) you need.

Cataract surgery with Original Medicare

Original Medicare (Parts A and B) covers cataract surgery when necessary. This includes the surgical procedure itself and any post-operative exams.

Original Medicare covers 80% of the approved cost for cataract surgery after you meet your Part B deductible. You’re responsible for the remaining 20% of the Medicare-approved amount, which can vary depending on your location and the specifics of the surgery.[2]

Good to Know Your Medicare Part B coverage also pays for one pair of eyeglasses with standard frames or one set of contact lenses after each cataract surgery that implants an IOL.

Cataract surgery with a Medicare Advantage plan

A Medicare Advantage plan (Part C) will cover cataract surgery, as these plans must provide at least the same benefits as Original Medicare.[3] But your plan may have different copays, co-insurance percentages, and coverage rules. Contact your plan provider to learn about how your plan covers cataract surgery.

When Medicare might not pay for cataract surgery

Medicare covers cataract surgery using traditional surgical techniques or lasers, but it might not cover all cataract procedures. Medicare might not cover your surgery when:

You choose a special type of IOL. Your ophthalmologist might recommend one of several types of lenses for your cataract surgery. Medicare covers the most common IOL, the mono-focal lens, designed to provide the best possible vision at one distance. Medicare might not cover other more advanced implants. [4]

You choose to have surgery before your vision deteriorates. A refractive lens change is an elective surgery that replaces your eye’s natural lens with an IOL to improve your vision and avoid developing cataracts later in life.[5] Since Medicare only covers medically necessary cataract surgery, it won’t cover elective surgery to correct your vision.