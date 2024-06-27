Medicare’s coverage for weight-loss drugs

Federal legislation prohibits Medicare from covering weight-loss drugs, though it does cover services like weight-loss counseling for some people with morbid obesity.[2][3]

In recent years, some medications have helped older adults battle weight gain as an off-label use. For example, Ozempic is the brand name for semaglutide, a prescription drug designed to treat Type 2 diabetes. A healthcare provider may also prescribe Ozempic for weight loss when you couple the medicine with lifestyle changes, like regular exercise and a balanced diet.

Medicare won’t cover Ozempic if you’re using it solely for weight management. But the federal healthcare program covers Ozempic if you’re using it to treat diabetes. Between 2018 and 2022, Medicare Part D spent $9.3 billion on Ozempic for nearly 1.7 million Medicare beneficiaries, making it one of Medicare’s top-selling drugs.[4]

To get Ozempic coverage, you’ll need a Medicare drug plan. For example, you can add Part D coverage to Original Medicare, which includes Part A and Part B. Each stand-alone Medicare Part D plan has a formulary of approved prescription medications it’ll cover.

Formularies usually contain three to five tiers, each with defined copayments and out-of-pocket expenses. Drugs in a lower tier generally cost less than drugs in a higher tier.[5] Many plans put Ozempic somewhere in the middle, so this drug may come with a higher copayment compared to generic drugs or preferred brand-name drugs.

Good to Know Another option is getting prescription drug coverage through Medicare Advantage plans. Private health insurers bundle Medicare Parts A, B, and C and sell them as Advantage plans to Medicare enrollees. With some Medicare Advantage prescription drug plans, you may need to get approval before they’ll cover certain medications.

Factors that affect Medicare coverage for Ozempic

Medicare coverage of Ozempic depends on the reason you’re taking it and the specific plan you have.

Nearly all Medicare Part D plans cover the drug if you take it to treat Type 2 diabetes. But the federal government currently prohibits Medicare from covering drugs, including Ozempic, for the purpose of chronic weight management.

Plus, each Medicare prescription drug plan varies, and yours may have different requirements for Ozempic coverage.