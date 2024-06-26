Does Medicare cover CPAP machines and supplies?

CPAP devices fall under the definition of durable medical equipment (DME), which refers to any equipment that meets the following criteria:[3]

Durable (meaning you can use it repeatedly)

Used for a medical reason

Primarily useful to someone who’s sick or injured

Used in your home

Has an expected lifespan of at least three years

Medicare covers CPAP machines and other pieces of DME if you have an obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) diagnosis and meet other qualifications.[4] The coverage specifics — and how much you owe — depend on the type of Medicare you have and how long you’ve used a CPAP machine.

Assuming you continue meeting the qualifications, Medicare pays for CPAP equipment rental for 13 continuous months. If you’ve used the machine without interruption for that period, you’ll own the machine and won’t need to make any more payments.

Learn more below about what Medicare covers and what you may owe if you get a CPAP machine.[5]

Medicare Type Deductible Amount Copay Amount Does it Cover CPAP Machines? Part A (Original Medicare) $240 20% of Medicare-approved amount Yes, primarily during hospital stays Part B (Original Medicare) $1,632 20% of Medicare-approved amount Yes, for in-home use Medicare Advantage Varies by private insurance company but adheres to Medicare rules Varies by private insurance company Yes

When Medicare doesn’t cover CPAP machines

Though Medicare generally covers CPAP machines and other DMEs, Medicare could deny your claim in some cases. If you have your claim denied, you either won’t be able to get CPAP therapy or you’ll have to cover the costs out of pocket.

Here are some situations where Medicare may not cover CPAP therapy in the following situations:[5]

You don’t have a prescription from a Medicare-enrolled doctor.

You don’t meet the medical requirements for CPAP therapy.

You don’t have an OSA diagnosis based on results from a sleep study.

You didn’t get your machine from a Medicare-enrolled supplier.

How much does CPAP therapy cost out of pocket?

The average cost of a CPAP device ranges from $650 – $1,000, according to the National Council on Aging. But depending on the type of machine, the cost can reach thousands of dollars.

More advanced positive airway pressure machines, including bilevel positive airway pressure (BiPAP) and automatic positive airway pressure (APAP) machines, are often more expensive than CPAP machines.

The cost of a CPAP machine depends on several factors, including the age and model of the machine. Generally speaking, newer machines are more expensive than older ones due to improvements in technology.[6]

In addition to the up-front cost of buying a CPAP machine, you have to consider ongoing costs. For example, you’ll eventually have to pay for replacement parts, such as filters, tubing, and masks, which have a combined cost of $60 – $270.