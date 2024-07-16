Does Medicare Pay for Assisted Living?

Assistive services covered by Medicare

If you have a medical condition that makes you require help for basic personal tasks or you’re homebound, Medicare may cover some of your services. This could include in-home visits from a physical therapist or a part-time home health aide. But Medicare won’t cover your rent, food, or other living costs. It would only cover medically necessary expenses.

If you need more intensive care while you recover from an illness or injury, Medicare will cover you for short-term stays in a skilled nursing facility like a nursing home, rather than an assisted living facility. Nursing home stays under 20 days are generally free, with additional copays required until your 100th day in care, when you reach the limits of your Medicare coverage.

If you’re facing a terminal illness, Medicare may cover some of your non-medical hospice care as well. This could include personal care, homemaker services, and social support. But you’re still required to pay for your own room and board whether you’re at an assisted living facility or not.