The Best Cities to Retire in 2021
Published March 24, 2021
Reading time: 3 minutes
Published March 24, 2021
Reading time: 3 minutes
After deciding when to retire, deciding where to retire is the next step on the list.
Deciding where to retire is an exciting prospect for many soon-to-be retirees. It can feel very liberating to choose where to live independent of work commitments, which most often determine residency. Many “snowbirds” flock from all over the country to retiree hotspots with warmer climates like Florida or Arizona, but the best city to retire might be a lot closer to home. In fact, retiring in-state can be a very desirable option, particularly if remaining close to family or friends is a priority.
Even after deciding on a particular state as a retirement destination, selecting the community within it remains a crucial choice given the significant variation in the standard of living among cities. While it’s possible to find a handful of appealing retirement cities in every state, there are a select few that stand out from the rest for the exceptional quality of life they offer retirees. These cities strike the perfect balance between affordability, safety, and healthcare accessibility. From large urban centers to tranquil suburban communities, here are Insurify’s 2021 best cities to retire.
The data scientists at Insurify, a site to compare homeowners insurance, analyzed both proprietary and public data to identify the best cities to retire in 2021. They rated U.S. cities based on a composite score of factors comprising real estate affordability, life expectancy, accessibility to healthcare, low rates of property crime and violent crime, and driver and pedestrian safety.
Insurify’s research team referred to Realtor.com for statistics on real estate affordability. Cities with lower median home sale prices received a higher score. Life expectancy and healthcare accessibility statistics were provided by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and American Medical Association, respectively. Cities with a higher life expectancy received a higher score, as did cities with a higher proportion of primary care physicians to residents. Property crime and violent crime rates were compiled from the latest Crime in the United States report, published by the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI). Cities with lower rates of property crime and violent crime received a higher score.
Driver and pedestrian safety statistics for each city were obtained from Insurify’s database of over 4 million car insurance applications. Cities were evaluated for rates of at-fault accidents and failure to yield to pedestrian violations. Higher scores were awarded to cities with lower rates of these two violations.
These are the best cities to retire in each state. Based on factors like real estate affordability, life expectancy, access to healthcare, driver and pedestrian safety, and low crime rates, retirees have a high quality of life in these communities.
Alabama: Oneonta
Alaska: Fairbanks
Arizona: Cottonwood
Arkansas: Texarkana
California: Port Hueneme
Colorado: Evans
Connecticut: Bristol
Delaware: Smyrna
Florida: Vero Beach
Georgia: Monticello
Hawaii: Hilo
Idaho: Kuna
Illinois: Elgin
Indiana: Connersville
Iowa: Marion
Kansas: Topeka
Kentucky: Vine Grove
Louisiana: Breaux Bridge
Maine: Auburn
Maryland: Frederick
Massachusetts: Woburn
Michigan: Midland
Minnesota: Moorhead
Mississippi: Starkville
Missouri: Fulton
Montana: Kalispell
Nebraska: Kearney
Nevada: Carson City
New Hampshire: Nashua
New Jersey: Bayonne
New Mexico: Rio Rancho
New York: Lockport
North Carolina: Clayton
North Dakota: Bismarck
Ohio: Findlay
Oklahoma: Edmond
Oregon: Lebanon
Pennsylvania: State College
Rhode Island: Cranston
South Carolina: North Augusta
South Dakota: Belle Fourche
Tennessee: Lenoir City
Texas: Floresville
Utah: Spanish Fork
Vermont: Vergennes
Virginia: Harrisonburg
Washington: Lake Stevens
West Virginia: Weirton
Wisconsin: Oshkosh
Wyoming: Rock Springs
The information, statistics, and data visualizations on this page are free to use, we just ask that you attribute any full or partial use to Insurify with a link to this page. Thank you!
If you have any questions or comments about this article, please contact insights@insurify.com.
Home insurance Texas: All you need to know about insuring your home in the Lone Star State.
From discounts to quotes, here’s everything you need to know about the best homeowners insurance Arizona homeowners can trust.
It’s golden in the Golden State when the cheapest homeowners insurance California residents can trust is a few clicks away.
Living in the Tar Heel State? See how you can find the best North Carolina homeowners insurance rates.
Protecting your property investment from accidents is what insurance is all about, but it doesn’t have to cost an arm and a leg. Here’s how to find cheap homeowners insurance NY.
Life’s a peach when insuring your home fits nicely within your budget. Our experts weigh in on finding cheap homeowners insurance in GA from the nation’s top providers.
Trying to find cheap homeowners insurance PA? See how Insurify helps homeowners secure a policy in just a few clicks
The cheapest home insurance in Florida is just a few clicks away. Learn how you can compare home insurance quotes and save.