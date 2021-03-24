The Best Cities to Retire in 2021

After deciding when to retire, deciding where to retire is the next step on the list.

Deciding where to retire is an exciting prospect for many soon-to-be retirees. It can feel very liberating to choose where to live independent of work commitments, which most often determine residency. Many “snowbirds” flock from all over the country to retiree hotspots with warmer climates like Florida or Arizona, but the best city to retire might be a lot closer to home. In fact, retiring in-state can be a very desirable option, particularly if remaining close to family or friends is a priority.

Even after deciding on a particular state as a retirement destination, selecting the community within it remains a crucial choice given the significant variation in the standard of living among cities. While it’s possible to find a handful of appealing retirement cities in every state, there are a select few that stand out from the rest for the exceptional quality of life they offer retirees. These cities strike the perfect balance between affordability, safety, and healthcare accessibility. From large urban centers to tranquil suburban communities, here are Insurify’s 2021 best cities to retire.