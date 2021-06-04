HOA Insurance: What Does It Cover?

What Does HOA Insurance Cover?

The HOA master policy that your fees pay for covers all the common spaces. This could be the main area of a condo building, a pool, tennis courts, or other areas. The master insurance policy covers property loss to those spaces.

All HOA master policies include two basic types of insurance:

Property damage: The master policy protects common areas in the same way that homeowners insurance protects a home. Fires, strong winds, natural disasters, or other covered causes can damage spaces that the HOA is responsible for. The property damage portion of the policy would cover those repairs.

General liability insurance: This protects the HOA in case someone gets hurt on the HOA ’s property. For example, imagine someone slips in the pool area, gets hurt, and sues the HOA. Member dues probably won’t be enough to cover the lawsuit, but the liability portion of the HOA ’s property insurance would kick in, so members don’t have to cover the cost of defending the HOA in court.

Coverage varies for condo and co-op associations, so it’s important to be familiar with your HOA ’s master policy and understand what it does and doesn’t cover. Some master policies have a certain level of coverage for individual condos in addition to common areas, while others cover common areas only. You should also know that the master policy may not cover your own liability if a guest gets hurt in your home. Look at the master policy ’s liability coverage to see the limitations, and consider adding complementary liability coverage to your home or condo policy.