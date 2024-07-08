>Homeowners Insurance

How to Get Anonymous Home Insurance Quotes Online (2024)

It’s difficult to get accurate insurance quotes without giving some personal information, but you have ways to minimize your risk of spam.

Updated July 8, 2024

To receive an accurate home insurance quote, you’ll need to provide some personal information, but you may be reluctant to do this. Many people worry about how a company will use and store their personal information or that they’ll start receiving spam emails and phone calls.

Plus, if the company is the victim of a data breach, that could leave your sensitive information exposed. If you have these concerns, you can do things to minimize the amount of personal information you share when getting a home insurance quote online.

Quick Facts

  • Insurance companies ask for a lot of information when you request a quote to determine how risky it is to insure you in the event of a covered loss.

  • When applying for a home insurance policy, you’ll need to provide details like your name, marital status, home address, and ZIP code.

  • Using a secure insurance-comparison website is a good way to receive an anonymous home insurance quote.

How to get an anonymous home insurance quote

It’s possible to get an anonymous home insurance quote, though it may not be as accurate as a customized one. Insurance companies consider a number of factors to determine your monthly insurance premiums, including the state you live in, your claims history, credit history, and the characteristics of your home.[1]

If you don’t provide this information, it’ll be hard for insurers to provide accurate home insurance rates and coverage options on a standard home insurance policy. And even if you receive an anonymous quote, you can’t finalize your application for home insurance anonymously.

The best option is to conceal details that don’t affect your insurance rates, like your email address and contact information. For example, providing a “burner” email address allows you to evaluate the initial quote. From there, you can decide whether you want to move forward with the application.

Personal information needed for an accurate homeowners insurance quote

Insurance companies ask for a lot of information to determine the coverage types that best meet your needs and give you an accurate quote. More information helps the company find the right coverage for your situation, like liability insurance, replacement cost coverage, and personal property coverage.

You’ll typically need to provide the following personal details for a homeowners policy:

  • Name

  • Age

  • Gender

  • Marital status

  • Household size

  • Home type (one-story, two-story, etc.)

  • ZIP code

  • Address and previous address (if lived in less than two years)

  • If you have a security system and fire alarm system

  • Whether you have a mortgage

  • The actual cost of your home (the higher the price, the higher the rates)

  • Construction type

  • Roof type

  • Whether your property has any potential risks, like a swimming pool

  • Details about your personal belongings

  • Information about your current policy

Providing this information is vital if you want to receive an accurate insurance quote. The average cost of homeowners insurance can vary widely depending on where you live. Insurers consider local construction costs, weather events, and crime rates to determine pricing for property damage.

For Example

If you live in an area prone to flooding — like Florida and Louisiana, for example — you can expect to pay more for home insurance. That’s because you’ll likely need additional flood insurance to protect your property. And if you live in a flood zone, your lender may require you to purchase a flood policy.[2]

Pros and cons of anonymous home insurance quotes

When you apply for a home insurance quote, the company will require you to fill out a form and provide sensitive information. Here are the biggest pros and cons of anonymous home insurance quotes.

Pros

  • Conceal your personal information: Since you aren’t sharing any personal info, you aren’t at risk of having your information misused.

  • Limits spam: Using a burner email address and declining to provide your phone number limits the number of unwanted calls and emails you’ll receive.

  • Comparison shop: Shopping for home insurance quotes anonymously lets you evaluate your options and find the best deal.

Cons

  • Less accuracy: Anonymous home insurance quotes will always be less accurate since they’re based on general information.

  • No personalization: Without knowing the specifics of your situation, insurers can’t create a personalized insurance quote for you.

  • Minimal coverage details: Since you’re only providing general information, the insurance company won’t be able to give you many details about the coverage options and exclusions. This can make it harder to compare policies.

Three ways to protect your personal information while getting home insurance quotes

If you need to purchase a homeowners insurance policy but are concerned about data privacy, here are three ways you can protect your personal information.

1. Use a secure comparison website

Using a comparison website like Insurify allows you to receive multiple quotes at once while protecting your personal information. And Insurify is a spam-free website, so you don’t have to worry about getting bombarded with emails from insurers after applying.

When you apply, you’ll need to provide your name, address, and property details to receive a free quote.

2. Use a home insurance calculator

A home insurance calculator is an online tool for estimating your home insurance premiums. You can estimate the costs based on your property type, location, coverage level, and personal information. This helps you understand what you might pay without providing sensitive information to many different insurers.

3. Provide limited personal information

You can provide limited personal information when applying for home insurance quotes. For example, you can provide basic details about your property and avoid providing information like your Social Security number. You can also use temporary contact information, like a secondary email address and phone number.

How Insurify protects your information

Insurify offers free home insurance quotes and takes many different steps to protect your personal information. A licensed agent in all 50 states and Washington, D.C., Insurify guarantees you’ll never receive spam emails or phone calls after using our service.

Insurify also will never disclose your personal information to third parties unless it’s related to an insurance product you’ve expressed interest in, and we don’t sell user data. We do use tracking cookies to improve the functionality of our site and create relevant advertisements, but you’re always free to disable them.

Insurance companies that require less personal information for a quote

Here’s a look at four home insurance companies that require minimal personal information to receive an online quote.

Liberty Mutual

Compare personalized, real-time quotes
IQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-ten scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
4/10
JD Power
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
819
A.M. Best
A.M. Best analyzes an insurer’s financials, operating performance, business profile, and other factors to generate an opinion-based rating of a company’s financial and credit strength. Ratings range from A++ (exceptional) to D (poor).
A

Liberty Mutual has a simple online quoting process, and the company pulls details from public records to fill in the gaps about your home. You’ll start by entering your name, address, email address, and phone number.

You’ll also provide details about the condition of your home, like when the roof was last replaced. Liberty Mutual asks for your Social Security number to complete the quote.

Pros

  • AM Best rating of A (stable) for financial strength

  • Numerous discounts available

  • Option to manage policy and claims online or with an agent

Cons

  • Numerous customer service complaints

  • Some discounts not available in all states

  • Doesn’t offer guaranteed replacement cost coverage

Hippo

Compare personalized, real-time quotes
IQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-ten scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
3.4/10
JD Power
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
Not rated

Hippo delivers an online quote in just 60 seconds, and Insurify found the process to be easier than any other insurance company. The company asks for basic information about your home and your contact information, but it doesn’t ask for your Social Security number. Once you’ve completed the form, it automatically generates a quote.

Allstate

Compare personalized, real-time quotes
IQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-ten scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
8.9/10
JD Power
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
833
$300,000 Dwelling
A standard HO-3 home insurance policy typically includes dwelling, personal property, and liability coverage. The average rate displayed here reflects a policy with the following coverage limits: $300,000 dwelling; $25,000 personal property; $300,000 personal liability; $30,000 loss of use; and a $1,000 deductible for medical payments to others.
$134/mo
$500,000 Dwelling
A standard HO-3 home insurance policy typically includes dwelling, personal property, and liability coverage. The average rate displayed here reflects a policy with the following coverage limits: $500,000 dwelling; $25,000 personal property; $300,000 personal liability; $30,000 loss of use; and a $1,000 deductible for medical payments to others.
$192/mo

Allstate can also pull information about your home from public records, which greatly speeds up the online quoting process. The company asks for additional information about your house and any safety features included in the home. The entire process takes less than three minutes to complete.

Pros

  • Numerous discounts to help homeowners save

  • High customer satisfaction ratings

  • Doesn’t exclude certain dog breeds from coverage

Cons

  • No longer offering new home insurance policies in Florida

  • Not available in all ZIP codes

  • Doesn’t offer guaranteed or extended replacement cost coverage

Lemonade

Compare personalized, real-time quotes
IQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-ten scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
NR
JD Power
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
Not rated

Lemonade uses artificial intelligence to provide a quick and easy online quoting process. The company also pulls info about your home from public records, minimizing the amount of information you have to enter manually.

Anonymous home insurance quotes FAQs

If you have more questions about anonymous home insurance quotes, be sure to check out the additional information below.

  • What information is typically needed to get a home insurance quote?

    When you’re applying for homeowners insurance, you’ll need to provide your address and some basic details about the property. For example, insurers will want to know when the property was built, the construction details, and when the roof and major appliances were last updated.

  • Can you get an insurance quote without talking to someone?

    It’s possible. Many insurance companies, like State Farm, require you to speak to an insurance agent to complete the home insurance process. But when you use an online quote-comparison platform like Insurify, you don’t need to call an agent to get a quote — just fill out the form online.

  • How do I get the best quote for home insurance?

    If you want to receive the best quote for home insurance, it’s important to shop around and compare offers from several different insurance companies. You can save money by increasing your deductible and bundling your home and life insurance policy together.[3]

  • Is it safe to get insurance quotes online?

    Yes. It’s safe to get insurance quotes online, provided you only use reputable websites and a secure internet connection. It’s also a good idea to check the company’s privacy policies and look for standard security features before sharing any of your personal information.

