Types of Homeowners Insurance: Which One Do You Need?

Types of homeowners insurance policies

Eight different types of homeowners insurance policies exist, each with different covered perils. A peril is a cause of a loss to your home or personal property. Policies differ in terms of how many perils they cover and which homes they cater to.

HO-1: Basic form

A basic form policy covers your home and personal property if damage is caused by any of the following perils:

Fire

Smoke

Wind

Hail

Lightning

Explosion

Vehicles

Civil unrest

Theft

Vandalism

This policy type covers the actual cash value (ACV) of your home and personal property. ACV differs from replacement cost value (RCV), which refers to the actual cost of rebuilding your home. Because an HO-1 pays out the ACV of your home, you may not be paid enough to rebuild your home in the event of a total loss.[1]

Who is it for? A basic form policy doesn’t cover damage from snow or freezing, so it makes sense for homeowners in warmer climates that rarely experience severe weather. Almost any climate features the occasional severe storm, so an HO-1 policy is rarely advisable.

What’s the cost? As the most basic form of coverage, an HO-1 policy covers fewer perils than other types of coverage. A basic form policy costs $1,654 per year on average, based on NAIC data for 2020.[2]

HO-2: Broad form

A broad form policy covers slightly more than a basic form policy. It covers damage to your home or personal property caused by any of the following perils:[3]

Fire

Smoke

Wind

Hail

Lightning

Explosion

Vehicles

Civil unrest

Theft

Vandalism

Trees and other falling objects

Weight of snow, ice, and sleet

Frozen pipes

An HO-2 policy differs from an HO-1 policy in two key ways:

An HO-2 policy covers damage from the weight of snow and other cold weather.

This policy type pays out the RCV of your home rather than the ACV. That means that if damage is severe, an HO-2 policy will pay out enough to rebuild your home and repair damages in full.

Who is it for? An HO-2 policy is for homeowners who want a modest amount of coverage at a good value. While this broad form policy covers plenty of perils, it’s still missing some key features found in other policy types.

What’s the cost? On average, an HO-2 policy costs $1,175 per year.[2]

HO-3: Special form

A special form policy is the most common type of homeowners insurance policy, covering more than the basic form and broad form policies. It covers your home for all perils, except damage or loss from any of the following excluded perils:

Flood

Earthquake

War/nuclear incident

And it covers your personal property against the same named perils as the HO-2 policy. Read your policy closely to see if it specifically excludes any other perils. Similar to the broad form policy, an HO-3 policy covers your home for its replacement cost value.

Even this robust policy doesn’t cover damage from floods or earthquakes — in fact, homeowners insurance rarely covers these perils. If you live in an area that’s at high risk for flooding or earthquakes, you’ll need to add a separate flood or earthquake insurance policy.

Who’s it for? Due to the wide range of perils covered, an HO-3 policy works well for most homeowners. You get extensive coverage without paying as much as you would for comprehensive coverage, making it a smart choice for first-time homeowners.

What’s the cost? The average annual cost of an HO-3 homeowners policy is $1,311.[2]

HO-4: Renters form

An HO-4 homeowners insurance policy is the technical term for renters insurance. This policy covers damage or loss of personal property in a rental that was caused by any of the following perils:

Fire

Smoke

Wind

Hail

Lightning

Explosion

Vehicles

Civil unrest

Theft

Vandalism

Trees and other falling objects

Weight of snow, ice, and sleet

Frozen pipes

Renters insurance only covers your personal property, like your belongings inside your rental. Your landlord’s homeowners insurance will cover damage to the property itself.

Who’s it for? As you might expect, HO-4 policies are the best choice for renters. Though not always required when you sign a lease, renters insurance coverage is typically worth the relatively low cost.

What’s the cost? A recent study on renters insurance prices found an average premium of just $180 per year.[4]

HO-5: Comprehensive form

The most robust form of homeowners insurance, a comprehensive policy covers your home and belongings against all perils, except those specifically excluded in your policy. It covers your home for its replacement cost value and your personal property for ACV.

Who’s it for? An HO-5 policy is best for homeowners who want the highest level of homeowners insurance coverage. Given the price, this policy works best for those who have more money at their disposal and extensive assets to protect.

What’s the cost? The comprehensive form protects you more than all other types of policies, making it more expensive than some other options. On average, an HO-5 policy costs $1,471 yearly.[2]

HO-6: Condo/co-op insurance

An HO-6 policy, also known as condo/co-op insurance, covers the personal property inside a condominium or cooperative unit, as well as the unit’s walls, floors, and ceilings. It covers damage from the following perils:

Fire

Smoke

Wind

Hail

Lightning

Explosion

Vehicles

Civil unrest

Theft

Vandalism

Trees and other falling objects

Weight of snow, ice, and sleet

Frozen pipes

Before purchasing condo insurance, you should figure out what the building or condo association’s master policy covers. Reaching out to management directly and reading the building’s bylaws are essential before finalizing your condo insurance policy.[5]

Who’s it for? As you would expect, HO-6 policies are best suited for condo owners or co-op owners.

What’s the cost? On average, condo/co-op insurance costs $511 per year.[2]

HO-7: Mobile home insurance

The HO-7 homeowners insurance policy is designed for mobile home insurance. As the name suggests, mobile home insurance covers accidental damage to your mobile home caused by any of the following perils:

Fire

Hail

Wind

Theft

Vandalism

Falling objects

Coverage varies by insurance provider, so read your policy closely to see if your mobile home insurance covers other perils. Mobile home coverage also covers damage to personal items in the mobile home, as well as damage to any attached structures, such as a patio.[6]

Who’s it for? If you have a mobile or manufactured home, you’ll want a mobile home policy. Note that your mobile home might not be covered while it’s in transit. Speak to your insurance agent to confirm, as they might be able to offer an endorsement or limited coverage while your mobile home is in transit.

What’s the cost? Many factors determine the cost of mobile home insurance, so it’s difficult to pinpoint how much you should expect to pay. In some cases, you may be able to get mobile home insurance as an add-on to your existing home and auto insurance.

HO-8: Modified coverage form

An HO-8 policy covers older homes, where the cost of rebuilding exceeds their market value. For that reason, these policies typically only offer basic coverage, covering damage from the following perils:

Fire

Smoke

Wind

Hail

Lightning

Explosion

Vehicles

Civil unrest

Theft

Vandalism

Designed for older homes, an HO-8 policy covers you for the actual cash value of your home. If you’re hoping to rebuild your home after a total loss, you might want a more robust policy that offers replacement cost coverage for your home.

Who’s it for? This is a solid, affordable policy for owners of older homes. Just know that you’re covered only slightly more under HO-8 than you would be with basic form coverage.

What’s the cost? The typical modified coverage form offers less coverage than a broad form or comprehensive policy, explaining why it carries a slightly cheaper yearly premium of $1,162.[2]