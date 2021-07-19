How to Get Anonymous Home Insurance Quotes Online the Easy Way

Pros of Getting an Anonymous Home Insurance Quote

Usually, when you go to get an insurance quote , a company will make you fill out a questionnaire asking for personal information. On each website you visit, filling out your information for a quote means that they now have your sensitive information.

If you choose the wrong website, your info could be stolen the minute there is a security breach. You could be vulnerable to hacking and other problems. This happens in many industries, not just in the insurance industry, so it’s best to be aware of what can happen when you give out your information.

You also don’t want a company to share your information without your consent. Most insurers have a disclaimer, but some companies out there practice shady behavior; it’s best to steer clear of those altogether. If you must give away your personal information for a quote, be sure to check with an insurance agent or the website to know your rights and what they do with your information.

Entering information may be necessary to give you the most precise homeowners insurance policy quote, but it isn’t always needed. Here are instances of when you do and don’t need to give out your information.

Non-Guaranteed Quotes

Insurance companies can offer non-guaranteed quotes, which is the average premium paid by homeowners in a given area, depending on the city, state, and ZIP code and property type. You don’t have to provide your personal information in these cases. Though, the questions may get a little more in-depth to find out more about the property details.

This method may not be 100 percent accurate, but it’s the best you’re going to get from a given insurance company for average rates. You also won’t have to worry about the insurance agent’s follow-ups, inconveniencing you with emails, mail, or voicemails. Keep in mind that if you end up going with a home policy, your homeowners insurance costs will vary from the non-guaranteed quote you may have gotten previously.

Guaranteed Quotes

Guaranteed quotes, on the other hand, are the exact opposite. After you provide as much information as possible, the insurance provider will provide a follow-up. You should fill out a guaranteed quote if you are set on following through on a policy, especially if you want to get a realistic comparison of home insurance premiums by company.

Guaranteed quotes tend to ask custom questions to get the best possible rate based on your needs. So be aware that you will have to give out specific pieces of information for an accurate quote for property coverage or renters insurance.