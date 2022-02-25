Wyoming Homeowners Insurance Quotes (2023)

4.8out of 3,000+ reviews
Average Cost of Home Insurance in Wyoming
According to 2021 rates, the average cost of homeowners insurance in Wyoming is $1212 per year and $101 per month. Wyoming homeowners insurance rates are $186 per year less then the national average and about 13% less annually. When compared to the other US states that makes the cost of homeowners insurance in Wyoming the 26th most expensive in the country, based on 2021 data.
For shoppers, the best way to find a homeowners insurance policy in Wyoming is to evaluate all of the quotes from individual insurance providers and then decide on the policy that fits your requirements and budget level. Fortunately finding the right homeowners insurance coverage is easy with a tool like Insurify.
Insurify provides easy and fast home insurance quote comparisons for all kinds of homeowners nationwide. Insurify has helped thousands of customers receive accurate homeowners quotes for your property in Wyoming in minutes.
|Average Cost Per Month
|$101
|Average Annual Premium
|$1212
|State Rank (Most Expensive)
|26th
Cheapest Home Insurance Companies in Wyoming
For homeowners in Wyoming, it's important that you evaluate all of your potential insurance options to ensure you are finding the best rate. Comparing the right insurance companies will allow you to get the best possible insurance rate for your home.
To simplify comparing companies, Insurify has analyzed rates from top insurance providers in Wyoming. The following are the best insurance rates from carriers that offer homeowners insurance in Wyoming.
|Cheapest Companies
|State Farm
|$1,133
|Allied
|$1,203
|USAA
|$2,096
|Allstate
|$2,853
How to Get Affordable Home Insurance in Wyoming
Buying a home may be one of the largest financial investments of your lifetime. With that investment, inevitably, comes risk. However, there are steps homeowners can take to minimize risk and protect their investment, including finding the right home insurance policy.
The first step to protecting your property is homeowners insurance. Though not required by law, home insurance provides financial liability for your property and belongings from natural disasters or theft. Different coverage levels are available for different property types, locations, and other factors.
Keep reading for a full guide on Wyoming home insurance. Life in Wyoming can be unpredictable. With weather ranging from floods to droughts and from excessive heat to winter storms, it can seem like danger is just around the corner in your small quiet town. Your home insurance policy is meant to help protect your home and personal belongings from any peril, predictable or not.
Before you jump into the cheapest home insurance policy you find, it’s important to understand why you need homeowners insurance in Wyoming at all. Home insurance is not required by law, but homeowners often need to show proof of insurance to take out a mortgage for their home. Even if you aren’t required to purchase a homeowners insurance policy, purchasing one will ensure your home and personal belongings are protected in case of perils like natural disasters, vandalism, or theft.
Home insurance rates in Wyoming can get pricey, but there are still ways to secure savings on your Wyoming homeowners insurance. Since traveling across the state can take upwards of eight hours. If you’re looking for multiple insurance products (homeowners insurance, auto insurance, life insurance), talk to your insurance provider about bundling your policies because policyholders can save up to 20 percent on their policies by bundling.\
Wyoming Homeowners Insurance Rates by Company
Homeowners insurance rates aren’t always designed with savings in mind. That’s where Insurify comes in.
As of 2021, the average cost of homeowners insurance in Wyoming is $1,821 annually, and the median home value is $256,427.
But the cost of your Wyoming home insurance policy is specific to your home, your neighborhood, and your desired coverage. Your homeowners insurance covers the cost of repairs following natural disasters, replaces personal belongings in case of theft, and even provides personal liability insurance and covers medical payments if someone is hurt on your property. That being said, you may want more coverage depending on where you live, especially if your neighborhood is considered high-risk for perils like floods or tornadoes.
This is why the best homeowners insurance policy for you may be different from the best home insurance policy for your neighbor. It’s important to know the various policies and home insurance coverage options that different insurance agencies offer in order to find the best homeowners insurance company for you. Every Wyoming homeowner has different home insurance needs, and the average USAA or Allstate premium may include different coverage than the average State Farm or J.D. Power homeowners insurance premium.
Average Annual Home Insurance Premium in Wyoming by Company
Average prices for standard homeowners insurance for a 7-15 year old home, $200,000 in coverage
Home Insurance Rates in Wyoming Cities
Each Wyoming community offers something different from the others, from the city living in Cheyenne to the views in Grand Teton and the open land between. Just like the differences from one neighborhood to the next, the home insurance rates for each Wyoming town vary, too.
Homeowners insurance rates in Cheyenne, Gillette, and Casper are some of the highest in the state, with policies averaging nearly $1,500 per year in each city. Rates in Laramie and Sheridan are closer to the state’s average, but Rock Springs, Green River, and Evanston offer the lowest home insurance rates in Wyoming.
The average cost of home insurance ranges from town to town because pricing is determined by ZIP code–specific variables like the number of claims filed nearby, crime rates, and property costs, and risk variables, such as natural disaster frequency.
Rates in Wyoming are still slightly lower than the national average; your specific insurance quote just depends on which town you live in. Here are the most and least expensive ZIP codes in Wyoming for home insurance.
|City
|Jackson
|$839,685
|Cody
|$314,559
|Sheridan
|$283,396
|Greybull
|$144,334
|Worland
|$174,514
|Lyman
|$213,700
What does home insurance cover in Wyoming?
There are several types of home insurance. Specific terms of insurance policies may vary by state, but in general, the standard policy types are as follows:
The simplest and least comprehensive type of homeowners insurance.
Provides coverage for a handful of potential problems including:
- Natural disasters (storms, fires, wind lightning, volcanic eruption)
- Explosions
- Theft
- Damage from vehicles
- Civil commotion
Broad form homeowners insurance policies include all basic form coverage, plus:
- Protection from falling objects
- Damage from the weight of ice, snow, or sleet
- Freezing of household systems including HVAC and pipes
- Sudden and accidental damage to pipes and other household systems from artificially generated electrical current
- Accidental discharge or overflow of water or steam
- HO-2 policies typically cover both dwelling protection and personal property.
- In some cases, broad form coverage may also include liability coverage. However, it still only covers the specific damages listed in the policy.
- The most common form of homeowners insurance is known as a “special form” policy.
- While HO-1 and HO-2 policies are “named peril” policies (meaning they only cover dangers that are specifically listed in the policy), HO-3 policies are “open peril” policies meaning they’ll cover all dangers except those specifically excluded in the policy documents.
- HO-4 policies, also known as renters insurance, are for people who lease rather than own their homes.
- Tenant’s form policies typically cover all the same dangers as HO-2 policies.
- These policies include personal property coverage and liability coverage but don’t cover the physical structure of the house.
- Some HO-4 policies may also include loss of use coverage for the tenants.
- Comprehensive form policies are usually the broadest and provide the highest level of coverage; not surprisingly, they also tend to be the most expensive type of homeowners insurance policies.
- The biggest difference between HO-3 and HO-5 policies is that most HO-3 policies are “actual cash value” policies, whereas typically HO-5 policies are “replacement cost value” policies.
- An actual cash value policy will only reimburse you for the actual value of a damaged or destroyed item, while a replacement cost value policy will reimburse you for however much it would cost to completely replace or repair the damaged or destroyed item (up to the coverage limits on the policy).
- HO-5 policies also provide personal property coverage against a wider range of dangers than the typical HO-3 policy. Many HO-5 policies also have extra coverage for high-value personal property such as jewelry and artwork.
- Not surprisingly, condo form insurance is for condominium owners. HO-6 policies generally protect against the same types of dangers as HO-3 policies.
- They provide dwelling protection coverage with a twist: HO-6 policies cover the walls, floors, and ceiling of the condo unit but not the rest of the building.
- These policies also include personal property and liability coverage and may include loss of use coverage.
- If you own a mobile home or manufactured home, you likely have an HO-7 policy.
- Mobile home form policies are typically identical to HO-3 policies, except they’re designed specifically for mobile and manufactured homes.
- Like HO-3 policies, they provide dwelling protection coverage, other structures coverage, personal property coverage, liability coverage, and possibly loss of use coverage as well.
- HO-7 policies generally only protect the home when it’s stationary; if you plan to move your mobile or manufactured home, you’ll need to get a special policy to cover it while it’s in transit.
- Older homes have generally been built to less stringent code standards than recently built homes, and so insurers have designed a specialized type of homeowners insurance policy for them.
- HO-8 policies often only cover the basic perils listed in HO-1 policies and generally apply to homes that are registered landmarks or otherwise deemed historic homes.
- Owners of registered landmarks are typically forbidden from making the updates to HVAC, electrical, and other parts of the home to enable them to qualify for a standard HO-3 policy, so an HO-8 policy is often the only option for them.
For more detailed Wyoming city level guides, check out these below.
Mobile Home Insurance in Wyoming
Wyoming homeowners need to know the ins and outs of their home insurance plans, as well as what type of plan is best for them. Nearly 16 percent of Wyoming homeowners live in a manufactured home, and mobile home insurance, or an HO-7 policy, is specifically catered to cover the needs of homeowners residing in manufactured or mobile homes.
While some homeowners may be nervous about the coverage included in an HO-7 policy, these insurance plans provide the same covered losses as special form, or HO-3, policies do. This means that your mobile home insurance policy will cover damages to your home, personal property, and even additional properties listed on the policy, such as a garage or fence. Some insurance providers specialize in manufactured home insurance coverage, but you can purchase a policy through any insurance company. Before committing to an HO-7 policy, compare a few companies’ AM Best ratings to see which is the best homeowners insurance company for you.
Protecting Your Property with Wyoming Flood Insurance
Wyoming has experienced multiple significant floods that left damage across the state. Periodic storms have left massive amounts of damage, but flash flooding and flooding caused by melting snow are common across the state nearly year-round. Flash flooding and river flooding are most common from May to September, and winter storms follow closely behind. But water damage and floods are not covered losses under most home insurance policies.
The best way to make sure your Wyoming home is protected in case of water damage or flooding is a flood insurance policy. The National Flood Insurance Program ensures those located in flood areas can purchase flood insurance policies. You can talk to your insurance agent about purchasing flood insurance through the NFIP, or you can purchase a policy yourself through the NFIP website.
Special Home Insurance Situations in Wyoming
Unique elements of your home may affect homeowners insurance prices. Check out these quotes for some special situations that may impact your home insurance in Wyoming.
Cheapest Home Insurance for Houses Near Fire Department in Wyoming
If your home is within a certain distance from a fire department or fire hydrant your rates may decrease. The same applies for the opposite. If your home is far from fire safety, you may pay more for homeowners insurance.
|Insurance Company
|Nationwide
|$822
|State Farm
|$1,021
|United P&C
|$1,187
|ASI
|$953
Save big in Big Wyoming.
How to Find the Cheapest Home Insurance in Wyoming
While a home insurance policy may offer coverage for physical structures on your property, the best way to protect your farm or ranch is with farm and ranch insurance. Many farm and ranch policies will include coverage for your physical structures—and may even cover your home—and provide business liability coverage. Some insurance providers offer both home insurance and farm and ranch insurance, so talk with an insurance agent to see which policy is best for your needs.
Frequently Asked Questions
Due to the increased commonality of natural disasters involving high winds and flooding, Wyoming has higher-than-average home insurance premiums. When insurance companies take on increased risk, as they do in flood-prone areas of Wyoming, they increase their chances of needing to pay-out customers when disaster strikes. There are ways, though, that you can cut home insurance costs, even if you live on the water. Different levels of liability insurance, including property insurance and personal liability levels may make Use Insurify to compare premiums in your area.
Volcanoes are a covered loss by most home insurance policies, so you likely do not need additional volcano coverage. Still, if volcanic activity leads to an earthquake, landslide, or flood, your home insurance alone will not cover the cost of these damages. To protect your home from earthquakes and floods, you will need additional earthquake and flood policies.
Yes, basic home insurance policies include tornado damage as a covered loss. Most windstorm damages are included in home insurance coverage, but if you are concerned about wind damage and want to ensure you are covered, a comprehensive home insurance policy would be best for you. If that doesn’t leave you feeling secure enough about your belongings in case of a windstorm, you can also purchase additional windstorm coverage.
