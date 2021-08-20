A Guide to How Homeowners Insurance Works

What Is Homeowners Insurance and How Does It Work?

Homeowners insurance coverage gives you financial protection for the structure of your home, your personal belongings, and detached structures such as a garage when they are damaged by perils like fire, smoke, theft, vandalism, rain, or hailstorms.

Your policy also includes liability protection when someone is hurt on your property and medical bills coverage. This coverage applies to you and your family when you’re away from home, too. Additional living expenses for staying in a hotel when your home is uninhabitable are part of your policy as well.

With a homeowners insurance policy, you pay a monthly premium, usually as a part of your mortgage payment. Then, your bank handles paying the homeowners insurance company through your escrow account when the insurance premiums are due.

When something happens to cause you to make a claim, you’re responsible for paying the deductible, usually in the range of $500 to $2,000. After that, your insurance company will cover the rest of the covered damages. Additional coverage, such as flood insurance, requires a separate deductible for claims.

Homeowners insurance isn’t required by law, but mortgage lenders require it. This is because until the home is paid off, they hold the lien on it, and it’s their asset. They want to know that you can build a new home and continue paying your mortgage payments or sell it and pay off the loan balance in the event of a total loss of the structure.

Once you’re mortgage-free, you can drop your insurance coverage. This isn’t without risk, though. Sure, you’ll save about $1,000 a year or more, but can you afford to rebuild your house? Unless you’re a multi-millionaire, the answer is probably “no.”

How Much Homeowners Insurance Do You Need?

The amount of homeowners insurance you need will be roughly based on the value of your home and the contents inside.

Personal property coverage provides coverage for the contents of your home, including your clothing, furniture, and small appliances. Items like collectibles, sporting equipment, hobby supplies, and musical instruments are also covered.

So you’re going to need enough insurance that it will cover a total rebuild of your house and replacing all of your possessions. You need to reassess your coverage limits each year because house prices increase over time, as do the cost of goods, materials, and labor to repair them.

How Is Homeowners Insurance Priced?

Your insurance premiums are based on several things, including the size of your home, its age, and its location. The larger the house, the more materials required to repair or replace it. The age of the home is essential to know because a five-year-old home will have fewer issues than an older home.

Also, location matters because of weather events and crime rates. Coastal areas experience severe rainstorms and hurricanes, which make premiums higher in Florida than in Arizona. Likewise, a home in an area with a high crime rate will be more expensive to insure than in a place where it’s low.

Of course, your premiums will go up with each claim. One way to keep from filing small claims is to have a higher deductible. If your deductible is $2,000 versus $500, there’s no point in filing a claim that’s below $2,000 because you’re going to pay the entire amount.

When you have a higher deductible, you need to be sure that you have that money easily accessible. Say you choose a $1,000 deductible; then you need to have that amount in an emergency fund or a savings account.

You can also ask your insurance company if you qualify for any discounts. Some standard discounts for homeowners insurance include: