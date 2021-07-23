USAA Homeowners Insurance Reviews: Consumer Reviews, Quotes
Updated July 23, 2021
Reading time: 5 minutes
With a company model that aims to support both active-duty and retired military members and their families, USAA is a popular option across the United States. It offers homeowners insurance with an abundance of options at relatively reasonable prices and has a solid record of customer satisfaction.
Before deciding to purchase an insurance policy from USAA, take some time to research the various insurance products that will best meet your needs.
As an insurance company that goes above and beyond to serve the individuals who serve our country, USAA prides itself on offering policyholders an easy way to enroll in coverage. While you can obtain a quote online, it’s more streamlined if you contact an insurance agent in the customer service department. You’ll be able to discuss a variety of options and determine which home insurance policy is best for you.
When it comes to pricing, the old adage of getting what you pay for is certainly true with USAA. Customers can opt for cheaper insurance premiums by enrolling in a policy with lower levels of coverage. Still, most people tend to see the value that a more robust policy provides. Among other similar companies like State Farm or Allstate, USAA homeowners insurance tends to run slightly more expensive than its competitors.
Overall, USAA members keep their home insurance coverage for a very long time, citing the phenomenal customer service team and that the company truly takes care of those it insures. In general, homeowners insurance policies are paid promptly, and items including replacement costs, loss of use, and replacement of damaged military uniforms are handled quickly.
Some USAA customers and their family members tell a different story, however, explaining that the company can be challenging to deal with when it comes to the fine details of claims processing. Issues of pre-existing damage and wear and tear tend to make claims related to weather incidents complicated to navigate. Some policyholders have noticed that their insurance costs have gone up each year, even if they are claim-free, causing them to switch to another company.
Members of the U.S. military can take advantage of a variety of coverage options through USAA. The company not only offers more traditional policies but works to ensure that you have ultimate peace of mind when it comes to your home and belongings. Some of the policy features that might make sense for you include:
Dwelling coverage: This option pays toward repairs or the rebuilding of your home after a covered event. This is particularly important for those who live in Florida and in areas where hurricanes are frequent.
Loss of use: Waiting for your home repairs to be completed often means you’re sleeping in a local hotel, which can add up quickly. Loss of use helps to cover those costs.
Personal belongings coverage: Safeguard your valuable personal property from damage or theft with this policy feature.
Personal liability coverage: If someone is hurt on your property, you could be sued, thus jeopardizing your assets. This coverage offers protection if such an event occurs.
Additional structure coverage: Your barn, driveway, and fences will also be covered in the event of a fire, vandalism, or a weather-related incident.
Earthquake coverage is available in select states, as well as Home Sharing Coverage, an excellent feature for those who rent out part or all of their home. Some policyholders may even be eligible for identity theft coverage and umbrella insurance, so make sure to speak with an agent about all of your options.
Remember that you’re only protected against a covered loss. Be sure that you understand exactly what is and is not covered by your policy. If your home is at risk from an uncovered peril, it’s best to add a rider or additional policy to your home insurance plan.
If you need to file a claim with USAA, you can begin the process by contacting customer service at 1 (800) 531-8722. You can also file a claim on its website (USAA.com) by clicking on “Report a New Claim.” Or, if you prefer to use your phone, you can now file a claim easily using the USAA mobile app. While the details of each claim will be different and thus dictate how long the process will take, customers can expect to hear from an adjuster within two business days.
You’ll receive an estimate for any covered repairs and will then be paid based upon those figures, minus any deductibles. At that point, you can have your property replaced or repaired to its original state. In some cases, your level of replacement cost coverage may even exceed what you were anticipating.
Although USAA is slightly more expensive than other homeowners insurance companies, customers are often eligible for a variety of discounts that work to lower your costs:
If you purchase USAA auto insurance along with a home insurance policy, you can take advantage of a bundling discount that saves you up to 10 percent.
You’ll also receive 10 percent off if you remain claims-free for at least five years on your homeowners, condo, or renters insurance policy
Some home security systems also allow you to be eligible for savings on your policy
If you’re a fan of utilizing mobile apps to manage insurance policies, you can make a payment using USAA’s app with ease. Customers can also take advantage of other payment methods, including online access using a debit or credit card or by calling customer service at 1 (800) 531-8722.
USAA property insurance policies aren’t only available to those who live in more traditional dwellings. All eligible customers can take advantage of exceptional coverage at reasonable prices. USAA provides policies for other types of homes, including:
Manufactured and mobile homes
Condos
Renters and rental property
Farm and ranch
Additional options are available to meet your specific needs and are based both on where you live and how valuable your home and personal possessions are. Some customers purchase flood insurance and umbrella policies to obtain even further protection. Ultimately, you’ll be able to work with a direct agent to determine the best features for your situation.
All of the basic elements of home insurance are offered through USAA, including property insurance, replacement cost coverage, and more. Customers have the option of designing a policy that meets their needs with a wide range of deductibles and coverage limits available.
Policy rates will vary based on the size of your home, its age, and its geographic location—a home in Texas might cost more or less to cover than a home in California. You’ll want to discuss all of your premium costs with an agent before you make a purchase.
Whether you need a more basic policy or you have multiple homes to cover, active-duty members of the military, as well as veterans and their family members, are eligible for home insurance from USAA.
USAA started in 1922 when a group of 25 Army officers met in San Antonio, Texas, and decided to insure each other’s vehicles. Thus began the United Services Automobile Association. The company has grown to serve all 50 states. Plus it has expanded beyond car insurance to offer savings accounts, life insurance, and more to members of the military.
The company has a stellar reputation among policyholders. And it has received high ratings from J.D. Power and Associates and A.M. Best for customer service and financial strength, respectively. Today, USAA places emphasis on a commitment to the environment through sustainability initiatives and works with local communities to improve residents’ quality of life.
Overall, USAA is a trusted company that offers comprehensive insurance products at reasonable prices. While most customers tend to stay with the company for decades, some outliers do take issue with claims or billing processes and choose to take their business elsewhere.
