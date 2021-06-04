Best Off-Grid Home Insurance Policies: Quotes, Average Cost

Off-grid living means different things to different people, but most people who adopt the lifestyle agree that it means living independently from modern technology by producing your own daily necessities. Off-grid life means taking care of your own power, water, sewage, and more.

In some cases, this means purchasing a property—often in the wilderness or another remote area—and living full-time off the grid. For others, living off-grid is a seasonal activity in a second property. Some homeowners living in regular homes opt to go partially off the grid by obtaining their energy from a non-grid alternative energy source (usually solar panels ) while maintaining their connections to city water and sewer hookups.

Going off the grid is a challenge, but it can be a worthwhile investment of time and energy for someone who wants to reduce their reliance on modern conveniences or lower their carbon footprint. Protect your investment in your off-grid home by finding insurance through Insurify, a simple tool that helps you compare quotes for home insurance.

Here’s what you need to know about insuring off-grid real estate.