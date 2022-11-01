4.8out of 3,000+ reviews

Cheap Auto Insurance Quotes in Madison, WI (2022)

Updated November 1, 2022

As the state capital and Wisconsin’s second-largest city, Madison is one of the Midwest’s can’t-miss towns. And with a growing local tech industry, Madison is only getting bigger. In such a busy place, you need car insurance that keeps you protected.

Madison residents get around in a variety of ways, from railways to buses to even bicycles. But if you’re opting for a car, save yourself some stress by comparing car insurance quotes and finding the right policy at the right price.

Car Insurance in Madison, WI

The average cost of Wisconsin car insurance will vary from city to city and between insurance companies. Insurify analyzed the latest insurance rates in Madison, WI to find you the cheapest quotes in the area.

Quick Facts

  • The average cost of car insurance in Madison is $113 per month, or $1356 annually.

  • Car insurance in Madison is $30 less than the average cost of car insurance in Wisconsin.

  • The cheapest car insurance provider in Madison on average is Clearcover, but you should always compare quotes to find your best personal rate.

Quotes by Top Companies

Progressive
$25
State Farm
$82
Travelers
$94
Nationwide
$117

Cheapest Car Insurance in Madison, WI

The cost of car insurance can vary depending on the insurance provider. That’s because every insurance provider values information like your driving history and your credit score a little bit differently. Although the following car insurance companies offer the cheapest auto insurance premiums on average, it’s always important to compare quotes. Use Insurify to find your best rate today!

Insurance Provider in Madison
Progressive$25 /mo
State Farm$82 /mo
Travelers$94 /mo
Nationwide$117 /mo

Best Car Insurance in Madison, WI

The Insurify Composite Score is calculated by analyzing multiple factors that indicate the quality, reliability, and health of an insurance company. Inputs to the score include financial strength ratings from A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, and Fitch; J.D. Power ratings, Consumer Reports customer satisfaction surveys, mobile app reviews, and user-generated company reviews. The following are the top rated companies that offer car insurance in Madison. For the complete list, see Insurify's best car insurance companies .

Best Companies
Clearcover97$85 /mo
American Family89$123 /mo
Nationwide89$166 /mo
Safeco86$124 /mo
Liberty Mutual82$108 /mo

Average Car Insurance Cost

Wisconsin Cities
Milwaukee$129/mo
Green Bay$78/mo
Kenosha$101/mo
Racine$113/mo
Madison$80/mo
Wisconsin$100/mo
Green Bay
$78
Madison
$80
Average for WI
$100
Kenosha
$101
Racine
$113
Milwaukee
$129

Minimum Car Insurance Requirements in Wisconsin

All motor vehicles operated or parked on Wisconsin roadways are required to be insured. Proof of insurance must be carried in your car at all times and must be available when:

  • Requested by law enforcement

  • Renewing vehicle registration

  • The vehicle is involved in a car accident

The minimum liability insurance requirements for private passenger vehicles in Wisconsin[1] are:

  • $25,000 per person for bodily injury

  • $50,000 per accident for bodily injury

As a major part of your liability insurance, bodily injury coverage covers medical bills for people other than the policyholder who are injured during an accident. Wisconsin is an at-fault state, meaning the driver who is responsible for the collision is also responsible for paying for any resulting expenses, either through their car insurance provider or out of pocket.

  • $10,000 per accident for property damage

If it’s determined that an insured driver is at fault for an accident, this coverage pays for repairs to the property of the other involved parties. Additionally, property damage coverage can cover legal costs if the insured driver is involved in a lawsuit following the accident.

  • $25,000 per person for uninsured/underinsured motorist bodily injury

  • $50,000 per accident for uninsured/underinsured motorist bodily injury

Uninsured and underinsured motorist coverage pays for costs caused by a driver with little or no insurance after a car accident. In Wisconsin, drivers are only required to purchase coverage for bodily injury.

Madison Car Insurance Rates by Driver Age

While nothing compares to the freedom of being on the open road, insurance rates can sting when it comes to purchasing coverage for younger drivers. Though rates are more affordable in Madison than in other cities, young drivers pay more because they carry a higher risk than experienced drivers. Insurance premiums for teens in Madison average out to $219, while those in their 20s pay $145. Young drivers may be able to take advantage of discounts (like those that reward good grades) to help lower premiums.

Driver's Age
teens$220
20s$145
30s$128
40s$108
50s$169
60s$82
70s$79
80s$116

Madison Car Insurance Rates by Driving and Accident History

Mad City motorists with a clean driving record have a financial advantage over those who don’t. Because your driving record is something insurance companies use to determine claims risk and set rates, careful drivers pay less per month for insurance on average than those who make driving mistakes. In Madison, drivers without any violations on their record pay an average of $127 a month in insurance premiums. Compare that to someone who ran a red light, and you’ll find that these drivers pay 60 percent more, at $202. That’s over $900 more per year they could save had they just been a bit more careful.

Driving History
No Violation$128
Speeding Ticket$162
At-Fault Accident$155
Failure to Stop for Red Light / Stop Sign$203

Madison Car Insurance Rates by Credit Tier

Chances are you know that insurance companies consider common factors like age and where you live when it comes to calculating insurance costs. But not everyone is aware that how well you manage your money counts, too. Credit scores can signal a lot about a person’s risk to an underwriter. That’s why credit-based insurance scores are used to better pinpoint whether you’ll make a claim. The higher your credit score, the lower your risk. Drivers in Madison with a good credit score can expect to pay an average of $134 per month for car insurance.

Credit Tier
Excellent$133
Good$135
Average$133
Poor$151

Find local Madison agents

  • TRICOR Inc

    2001 W. Beltline Hwy,
    Suite 201, Madison, WI 53713

  • Belle & Heth Insurance Agency LLC

    5940 Seminole Centre Ct,
    Madison, WI 53711-5136

  • TC Insurance

    6701 Seybold Road,
    Madison, WI 53719

  • American Family Brokerage, Inc.

    5133 West Terrace Drive,
    Madison, WI 53783

  • Neckerman Insurance Services

    6200 Mineral Point Road,
    Madison, WI 53705

  • Gander Consulting Group LLC

    621 North Sherman Avenue,
    Madison, WI 53704

  • In Control Insurance Agency

    437 South Yellowstone Drive,
    Madison, WI 53719

  • Independent Insurance Agents of Wisconsin

    725 John Nolen Drive,
    Madison, WI 53713-1421

  • Greater Insurance Service Corporation

    414 Atlas Avenue,
    Madison, WI 53714

  • Midwest Bankers Insurance Services, Inc.

    4721 South Biltmore Ln,
    Madison, WI 53708
Madison, WI DMV Information

Madison features two DMV offices: one in Madison East and one in Madison West. Both offices offer drivers a variety of online services too, which might save you a trip to the DMV. Each office is open from 8:30 a.m. to 4:45 p.m. on weekdays.

Public Transportation in Madison, WI

Madison residents have plenty of options when it comes to public transportation. The city features railways that can take passengers between Chicago, Madison, Milwaukee, and Minneapolis. If you want to skip the train, regional bus lines also connect Madison to these large nearby cities.

For more detailed Wisconsin city level guides, check out these below.

Green Driving in Madison WI

The EPA reports that the United States' transportation sector accounts for 27% of national greenhouse gas emissions. In a country of over 263 million registered vehicles, many communities are taking action to reduce their environmental impact and vehicular carbon footprint.

The state of Wisconsin offers many green driver incentives, including tax refunds, biodiesel fuel use incentives, and discounts through some car insurance carriers.

Insurify's Greenest Cities ¶ Madison ¶ 1% % of Hybrids / Electrics

Insurify's Greenest Cities ¶ Madison ¶ 1% % of Hybrids / Electrics

How to get the best and cheapest car insurance in Madison, WI

Whether it’s by bike or by bus, Madison residents find a way to get around. But with 1.5 cars per household on average, Madison is still ultimately a driver’s city. On these busy roads, you need car insurance that meets your needs. Don’t hesitate to use Insurify if you need an easy, effective way to find car insurance that fits your lifestyle and budget.

FAQs - Madison, WI Car Insurance

  • Progressive has an office in Madison, alongside regional carriers like Neckerman Insurance and Rural Mutual that keep plenty of customers satisfied in the region.

  • Wisconsin is one of many states that factor in credit scores when determining a driver’s car insurance rate. When shopping for car insurance in Madison, know that a low credit score might lead to higher premiums.

  • Car insurance prices can go up and down for a variety of reasons. To help you find a policy that fits your budget, use Insurify to easily compare 10+ free quotes from a wide range of companies in your region.

toyota

Toyota Camry

Most Popular Car in Madison

#13

City with the Most Speeding Tickets Rank in Wisconsin

#17

City with the Most Moving Violations Rank in Wisconsin

#20

City with the Most DUIs Rank in Wisconsin

#11

City with the Most Suspended Licenses in Wisconsin

  • While car accidents are a sadly unavoidable feature of time spent on the road, rates of accidents do vary from city to city and from state to state. Madison drivers rank 15 in the number of car accidents per driver across all cities in Wisconsin.

    • Rank within state: #15
    • Percent of drivers in Madison with an accident: 8.7%

  • While driving while intoxicated is never acceptable, it’s a more common offense than many assume. Madison drivers rank 20 in the number of DUI’s per driver across all cities in Wisconsin.

    • Rank within state: #20
    • Percent of drivers in Madison with a DUI: 2%

  • Reckless driving refers to a specific traffic violation: when drivers willfully act dangerously in spite of the risks they’re imposing on both themselves and others. Among all cities in Wisconsin, Madison drivers rank 17 in the number of reckless driving offenses per driver.

    • Rank within state: #17
    • Percent of drivers in Madison with a reckless driving offense: 2.2%

  • The Insurify team classifies rude drivers as those who commit the following driving offenses: failure to yield or failure to stop, improper backing, passing where prohibited, tailgating, street racing, or hit-and-runs. Among all cities in Wisconsin, Madison drivers rank 19 in rude driving infractions.

    • Rank within state: #19
    • Percent of drivers in Madison with a reckless driving violation: 2.2%

  • Exceeding the speed limit can endanger others and leave a permanent stain on your driving record. When compared to other cities in Wisconsin, Madison drivers rank 13 in the number of speeding infractions per driver.

    • Rank within state: #13
    • Percent of drivers in Madison with a speeding ticket: 12.2%

  • Having a squeaky-clean driving record is an accomplishment to be proud of. Some cities have safer drivers than others; Madison drivers rank 6 in clean driving records across all cities in Wisconsin.

    • Rank within state: #6
    • Percent of drivers in Madison with clean record: 75.6%

  • As auto manufacturers increasingly turn towards producing greener car models, more and more motorists are embracing hybrids and EV’s. Madison drivers rank 5 in hybrid and electric vehicle ownership across all cities in Wisconsin.

    • Rank within state: #5
    • Percent of drivers in Madison with a hybrid/electric vehicle: 1.08%
  • Data scientists at Insurify analyzed over 40 million auto insurance rates across the United States to compile the car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations displayed on this page. The car insurance data includes coverage analysis and details on drivers' vehicles, driving records, and demographic information. With these insights, Insurify is able to offer drivers insight into how their car insurance premiums are priced by companies.

Sources

  1. Wisconsin Department of Transportation. "State Minimum Car Insurance Requirements." Accessed May 28, 2022
