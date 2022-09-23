Save up to $717 by comparing quotes from the top 70+ insurance companies
The state you live and drive in can affect your car insurance premiums down to your ZIP code, city, and local laws.[1] Most U.S. states require drivers to purchase a minimum amount of liability insurance, and the amounts vary by state. If you live in Wisconsin, you’ll want to know how much car insurance you need to legally drive on the road and stay protected.
Here’s what you need to know about Wisconsin car insurance requirements.
Quick Facts
About 13.3% of drivers in Wisconsin are uninsured.[2]
Motorists caught driving without insurance in Wisconsin face a fine of up to $500.
Because Wisconsin is an at-fault state, the driver who causes an accident is legally obligated to cover the financial cost of the other driver’s resulting injury and damage.[3]
Wisconsin car insurance requirements
Wisconsin law requires drivers in the state to purchase a minimum amount of liability insurance and uninsured motorist coverage to drive legally.[4]
Here are the specific minimum requirements:
Bodily injury liability: $25,000 per person and $50,000 per accident
Property damage liability: $10,000 for property damage per accident
Uninsured motorist bodily injury: $25,000 per person and $50,000 per accident
Bodily injury liability coverage
Bodily injury coverage is one component of liability insurance. As the name suggests, it covers your liability for any bodily injury or even death that you cause to another driver in a car accident.[5]
It’s important to note that this coverage doesn’t pay for any medical bills you might incur in the event of an accident.
Property damage liability coverage
The other component of required liability insurance in Wisconsin is property damage coverage.
If you cause an auto accident that damages the other party’s vehicle, this aspect of your liability insurance pays for the costs associated with repairing it. However, it doesn’t cover any damage to your car.
Uninsured motorist coverage
Though Wisconsin requires all drivers to have minimum liability coverage, some Wisconsin drivers on the road don’t have insurance. Uninsured motorist coverageprotects you in the event that an uninsured driver hits you and doesn’t have insurance to pay for the bodily injury that you may experience.
The Wisconsin Automobile Insurance Plan
The state of Wisconsin offers a unique program for high-risk drivers who struggle to obtain a traditional insurance policy. If you’ve tried to get auto insurance coverage through standard and non-standard insurance companies and aren’t eligible for a policy, you can look to the Wisconsin Automobile Insurance Plan (WAIP).[6]
The program started in 1949 and provides private passenger personal auto insurance to drivers who may not qualify for a car insurance policy. While this is an option, expect to pay higher rates under this program. If you’d like more information about the application or how to get a policy through the program, you can send an email to WIAIP@aipso.com or call 1 (800) 827-5964.
Do you need more than state-minimum coverage in Wisconsin?
You must meet the insurance minimums set by Wisconsin law. Liability insurance coverage in Wisconsin includes bodily injury liability, property damage liability, and uninsured motorist coverage. This basic coverage can pay for the other driver’s costs if you cause an accident and protects you if you have an auto accident with an uninsured driver.
However, it’s generally a good idea to get higher limits for liability coverage and secure protection for your vehicle with full-coverage car insurance — which typically includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage. This will cover your property damage if you have damage from a collision with another vehicle, severe weather, or vandalism.
Liability-only coverage comes with the most affordable car insurance rates, but it can leave you vulnerable with its limited protections. The average cost of car insurance in Wisconsin is $61 per month for liability coverage and $131 for full coverage.
Generally, you can consider buying liability-only car insurance if you have an older vehicle. Each year, your car depreciates, so it may not make sense to get full-coverage car insurance. But if you have a new car (especially if you have a car loan) and want protection for various scenarios, full-coverage insurance is the best option.
The cost of liability-only car insurance in Wisconsin
The average cost of liability-only car insurance in Wisconsin is $61 per month.
The minimum coverage in Wisconsin pays for expenses for injuries or damages you cause the other driver, but it doesn’t cover any of your costs. It has limited protection, but rates tend to cost much less than full-coverage car insurance.
Below, you can see average monthly quotes for liability-only car insurance in Wisconsin from various insurance companies.
Insurance Company
Average Monthly Quote
USAA
22
Auto-Owners
23
State Farm
23
Erie
31
GEICO
31
American Family
33
Mile Auto
36
Chubb
39
Safeco
43
Farmers
45
Nationwide
46
Clearcover
51
Progressive
54
Travelers
58
Liberty Mutual
58
Midvale Home & Auto
61
National General
64
Allstate
66
Dairyland
66
State Auto
67
The General
79
Bristol West
81
Direct Auto
81
Foremost
94
The cost of full-coverage car insurance in Wisconsin
The average cost of full-coverage car insurance in Wisconsin is $131 per month. Full-coverage insurance is more expensive, but it provides more protection for your vehicle.
Aside from covering your liability, it also includes collision and comprehensive coverage. These coverage types can pay for damages from a car accident and damage from other situations like theft, vandalism, or weather.
Here are the average monthly quotes for full-coverage car insurance in Wisconsin from different insurance companies.
Insurance Company
Average Monthly Quote
USAA
41
State Farm
42
Auto-Owners
43
Mile Auto
55
Erie
56
GEICO
57
American Family
61
Chubb
71
Clearcover
80
Safeco
80
Nationwide
82
Farmers
83
Travelers
92
Progressive
99
Midvale Home & Auto
103
Allstate
120
Direct Auto
120
Liberty Mutual
123
The General
152
State Auto
158
National General
161
Foremost
170
Dairyland
193
Bristol West
210
Penalties for driving without proof of insurance in Wisconsin
You must have proof of insurance when you’re driving in Wisconsin to show that you meet the auto insurance laws set by the state. In Wisconsin, you can face penalties if law enforcement catches you driving without proof of insurance.
Here’s a look at different situations that can lead to penalties and fines:
Not having insurance: Driving without insurance can result in a fine of up to $500.
No proof of insurance: Drivers who don’t provide proof of insurance when pulled over by a police officer can face a fine of up to $10.
Fraudulent insurance: Drivers with fraudulent proof of car insurance can result in a fine of up to $5,000.
To avoid these fines, you should purchase the required coverage and keep proof of insurance in your vehicle at all times.
Optional car insurance coverages to consider
To meet minimum state requirements, you only need to get liability insurance coverage. While that will keep you in good standing with the law and cover your liability, it may not provide enough protection from everything that can happen while driving. Optional car insurance coverage can fill these gaps.
Here are some common types of insurance you can add to your policy:
Collision coverage
Collision coverage protects you if you have a collision with another vehicle or object, like a pole or fence.
Comprehensive coverage
Comprehensive insurance covers damage for most non-collision incidents, including theft, vandalism, floods, and fire.
Gap coverage
If you finance or lease your vehicle and have an accident that totals your vehicle, gap insurance — or guaranteed asset protection — fills in the gap between what you owe on your car loan and what your insurance company pays out.
Costs for these add-ons will vary by insurance company. If you add more coverage types, you’ll pay a higher premium.
Wisconsin car insurance requirements FAQs
If you’re looking for auto insurance in Wisconsin, you may have questions about car insurance requirements in the state. The following information can help you navigate the process of buying coverage in Wisconsin.
Does Wisconsin require car insurance?
Yes. Wisconsin drivers must meet car insurance requirements to drive legally. This includes getting minimum limits of liability insurance, including $10,000 per accident in property damage liability and $25,000 per person and $50,000 per accident in bodily injury liability, as well as uninsured motorist coverage.
Do you need car insurance to register a car in Wisconsin?
Unlike most states, Wisconsin doesn’t require drivers to provide any proof of car insurance when registering vehicles. That doesn’t mean it’s legal to drive without car insurance, though.
How long do you have to insure a vehicle in Wisconsin?
You must insure a vehicle right away to meet the minimum liability coverage requirements by law. Drivers must pay the premiums to have an active policy, as most insurance companies don’t provide a grace period. It’s best to review the details of your policy’s fine print so you know when your coverage is active and when payment is due.
Do you have to add your child to your car insurance in Wisconsin?
In the state of Wisconsin, you need to add your child to your car insurance if they have their driver’s permit or license and live with you. This may increase your car insurance premiums but can help keep you in good standing and maintain coverage with your insurer.
Does insurance follow the car or the driver in Wisconsin?
In Wisconsin, car insurance follows the car, not the driver of the vehicle. So, if someone else drives your car and has a car accident, your insurance should cover the resulting damage.
Melanie Lockert
Melanie Lockert is the founder of the blog and author of the book, "Dear Debt." Through her blog, she chronicled her journey out of $81,000 in student loan debt. Her work has appeared on Allure, Business Insider, Credit Karma, Fortune, and more. She is also the co-founder of the Lola Retreat and host of the Mental Health and Wealth show podcast. She lives in Los Angeles and enjoys jazz music, traveling, coffee, and spending time with her two cats and partner.