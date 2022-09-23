DUI laws in Wisconsin

Unlike other states, Wisconsin is unique in that a first-offense OWI is a civil offense rather than a criminal one. But that doesn’t mean the penalties aren’t severe.

When you’re convicted of your first OWI, you’ll face fines ranging from $150 to $300 and an additional OWI surcharge of $435. You’ll also have your license revoked for between six and nine months (or longer if your blood alcohol content is 0.15 or more).[2]

If you’re a repeat offender, you’ll be subject to additional fines, which can exceed $50,000, depending on the offense. The state will also suspend or revoke your license for between 12 months and six years, and you may serve jail time ranging from five days to six years.

The court may require you to use an ignition interlock device, which measures your breath alcohol concentration (BAC) before you can start your vehicle. This device is mandatory if you’re a repeat offender or a first-time offender with a BAC of 0.15 or higher.

In Wisconsin, all drivers must have proof of insurance or an SR-22 certificate when required. After the state reinstates your license following an OWI, you’ll need to maintain an SR-22 certificate for three years, which your insurance company will provide.

One of the most important things to know regarding OWIs in Wisconsin is that they remain on your record permanently. Although Wisconsin has a lifetime lookback policy for OWIs, that doesn’t mean it’ll affect your insurance rates for life. More than likely, the consequences of your OWI will eventually lessen, and you’ll be able to find cheaper insurance coverage.

Minimum car insurance requirements in Wisconsin

It’s critical to maintain sufficient car insurance after an OWI in Wisconsin. The state-minimum coverage for all drivers is at least $25,000 per person and $50,000 per accident of bodily injury liability coverage. You’ll also need at least $10,000 of property damage liability insurance.[3]

Driving without state-minimum coverage in Wisconsin can result in other penalties, including a fine of up to $500. While most drivers don’t need to proactively provide proof of insurance to the Department of Transportation, drivers who’ve had their licenses reinstated after an OWI must submit proof via an SR-22 certificate. This requirement lasts for three years.