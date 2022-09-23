Over 5 years of experience in financial writing
Updated
Table of contents
Getting affordable car insurance after a DUI — or an OWI (operating while intoxicated) as it’s known in Wisconsin — can be challenging. Your premiums increase, insurers will classify you as a high-risk driver, and the state will require you to have an SR-22.
If you’re a driver in Wisconsin with an OWI, you can find liability coverage for as little as $36 per month, but your rates may vary depending on your unique circumstances. Shopping around, especially after a serious offense like an OWI, can help you find the cheapest rates.
State Farm, Auto-Owners, and USAA have the cheapest average rates for Wisconsin drivers with an OWI.
After an OWI in Wisconsin, you’ll need an SR-22 certificate for at least three years.
An OWI in Wisconsin may include fines, license suspension or revocation, and jail time.
Cheapest car insurance quotes after an OWI in Wisconsin
If you’ve been convicted of an OWI in Wisconsin, your insurance premiums will likely increase. State Farm, Auto-Owners, and USAA have the cheapest average insurance rates for drivers with an OWI in Wisconsin, based on Insurify data.
The table below shows the average price for liability-only coverage with these companies.
Insurance Company
Average Monthly Quote: Liability Only
|USAA
|$36
|State Farm
|$36
|Auto-Owners
|$38
|GEICO
|$49
|Erie
|$49
|American Family
|$52
|Mile Auto
|$57
|Chubb
|$60
|Nationwide
|$72
|Farmers
|$72
|Clearcover
|$82
|Progressive
|$85
|Travelers
|$91
|Direct Auto
|$100
|Allstate
|$104
|Dairyland
|$106
|Safeco
|$107
|Bristol West
|$111
|Root
|$116
|GAINSCO
|$122
|State Auto
|$137
|The General
|$145
|National General
|$173
|Liberty Mutual
|$196
How an OWI affects car insurance rates in Wisconsin
In Wisconsin, an OWI on your record increases your car insurance premiums by an average of about 65%, according to Insurify data. Several additional factors, including your driving record and personal characteristics, determine your exact premium.
The table below shows the average premium for a driver in Wisconsin with an OWI versus a driver without an OWI.
With OWI
Without OWI
|Average driver
|$162
|$98
How to get car insurance with an OWI in Wisconsin
Because an OWI is a serious violation, it may be difficult to find affordable insurance in Wisconsin. Insurers base premiums partly on risk, and having an OWI on your record classifies you as a high-risk driver.
Follow these steps to purchase OWI insurance in Wisconsin:
1. Search for SR-22 insurance companies
In Wisconsin, you’ll need an SR-22 certificate to reinstate your driver’s license if the state has suspended or revoked it.[1] For that reason, you’ll need to limit your search to insurance companies that offer SR-22 insurance.
2. Get multiple quotes
Because insurance premiums are much higher after an OWI, shopping around ensures you get the best rates. Compare quotes from multiple companies to find the most affordable option based on your situation.
3. Consider ways to lower your premiums
When you’re shopping for insurance, consider ways to lower your rates. Options include removing your comprehensive and collision coverage if your car’s paid off or not worth much, raising your deductible, and asking about discounts.
4. Sign up for your insurance policy
Once you find the best car insurance for your needs, your insurance company will file form SR-22 directly with the Wisconsin Department of Transportation. Make sure not to let your coverage lapse, as this can result in additional penalties.
DUI laws in Wisconsin
Unlike other states, Wisconsin is unique in that a first-offense OWI is a civil offense rather than a criminal one. But that doesn’t mean the penalties aren’t severe.
When you’re convicted of your first OWI, you’ll face fines ranging from $150 to $300 and an additional OWI surcharge of $435. You’ll also have your license revoked for between six and nine months (or longer if your blood alcohol content is 0.15 or more).[2]
If you’re a repeat offender, you’ll be subject to additional fines, which can exceed $50,000, depending on the offense. The state will also suspend or revoke your license for between 12 months and six years, and you may serve jail time ranging from five days to six years.
The court may require you to use an ignition interlock device, which measures your breath alcohol concentration (BAC) before you can start your vehicle. This device is mandatory if you’re a repeat offender or a first-time offender with a BAC of 0.15 or higher.
In Wisconsin, all drivers must have proof of insurance or an SR-22 certificate when required. After the state reinstates your license following an OWI, you’ll need to maintain an SR-22 certificate for three years, which your insurance company will provide.
One of the most important things to know regarding OWIs in Wisconsin is that they remain on your record permanently. Although Wisconsin has a lifetime lookback policy for OWIs, that doesn’t mean it’ll affect your insurance rates for life. More than likely, the consequences of your OWI will eventually lessen, and you’ll be able to find cheaper insurance coverage.
Minimum car insurance requirements in Wisconsin
It’s critical to maintain sufficient car insurance after an OWI in Wisconsin. The state-minimum coverage for all drivers is at least $25,000 per person and $50,000 per accident of bodily injury liability coverage. You’ll also need at least $10,000 of property damage liability insurance.[3]
Driving without state-minimum coverage in Wisconsin can result in other penalties, including a fine of up to $500. While most drivers don’t need to proactively provide proof of insurance to the Department of Transportation, drivers who’ve had their licenses reinstated after an OWI must submit proof via an SR-22 certificate. This requirement lasts for three years.
DUI car insurance in Wisconsin FAQs
If you’re a Wisconsin driver with an OWI on your driving record, the following information may help you as you shop for cheap car insurance.
What is the cheapest car insurance company in Wisconsin after an OWI?
State Farm and Auto-Owners have the cheapest average rates after an OWI in Wisconsin, with an average monthly premium of $36. But the cheapest company for you may be different based on your driver profile, age and gender, and the vehicle you drive.
How long will an OWI affect your car insurance premium?
An OWI in Wisconsin affects your car insurance rate for about five years after your conviction. Though an OWI remains on your record permanently in Wisconsin, it’s unlikely to affect your insurance premiums permanently.
How much is OWI insurance in Wisconsin?
Wisconsin drivers pay an average of $162 per month after an OWI. But the amount you’ll pay depends on other factors, including your driving record, location, and more. You’ll pay even more if you have other risk factors besides your OWI.
How long do you need SR-22 insurance in Wisconsin?
Wisconsin requires you to have SR-22 insurance for three years from the time your revoked license is reinstated — not from the time of your OWI conviction.
How much is SR-22 insurance?
SR-22 insurance in Wisconsin starts as low as $36 per month, but your insurance costs depend on your driving record and other factors. Because an OWI is a serious offense, you may pay more for your SR-22 insurance than you would after an at-fault accident or reckless driving.
Methodology
Insurify data scientists analyzed more than 90 million quotes served to car insurance applicants in Insurify’s proprietary database to calculate the premium averages displayed on this page. These premiums are real quotes that come directly from Insurify’s 50+ partner insurance companies in all 50 states and Washington, D.C. Quote averages represent the median price for a quote across the given coverage level, driver subset, and geographic area.
Unless otherwise specified, quoted rates reflect the average cost for drivers between 20 and 70 years old with a clean driving record and average or better credit (a credit score of 600 or higher).
Liability-only premium averages correspond to policies with the following coverage limits:
- Bodily injury limits between state-minimum rates and $50,000 per person, $100,000 per accident
- Property damage limits between $10,000 and $50,000
- No additional coverage
- Comprehensive coverage with a $1,000 deductible
- Collision coverage with a $1,000 deductible
Quotes for Allstate, Farmers, GEICO, State Farm, and USAA are estimates based on Quadrant Information Services’ database of auto insurance rates.
