Cheap Auto Insurance Quotes in Racine, WI, for 2022

Cheapest Car Insurance in Racine, WI

What is the cheapest car insurance in Racine? Integrity is the cheapest car insurance option on average in Racine, with rates starting at $92 per month. It’s still important to compare car insurance quotes because everyone’s situation is unique.

You can find affordable car insurance coverage in Racine. It’s available from leading auto insurance companies, like Progressive and Nationwide, and smaller ones, like Novo and First Chicago. As long as you do your research and shop around, you can save hundreds of dollars per year on your auto policy.

To make your life a bit easier, we’ve created this table of the various car insurance companies in Racine and their average monthly premiums. It can give you an idea of what you may pay for cheap car insurance in the area.

View more

Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.