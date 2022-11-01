Cheap Auto Insurance Quotes in Racine, WI, for 2022

4.8out of 3,000+ reviews
Updated November 1, 2022
Car Insurance in Racine, WI
Located about 25 miles south of Milwaukee and 60 miles north of Chicago, Racine is a great place to call home. If you’re a driver in Racine, you may be on the lookout for car insurance. After all, you need it to drive legally in Wisconsin. The good news is it’s easy to find and compare auto insurance quotes so you can find the ideal coverage for your needs.
Quick Facts
The average cost of car insurance in Racine is $147 per month or $1,764 annually.
Car insurance in Racine is $18 less than the average cost of insurance in Wisconsin.
The cheapest car insurance provider in Racine on average is Integrity, but you should always compare quotes to find your best personal rate.
Quotes by Top Companies
Cheapest Car Insurance in Racine, WI
What is the cheapest car insurance in Racine?
Integrity is the cheapest car insurance option on average in Racine, with rates starting at $92 per month. It’s still important to compare car insurance quotes because everyone’s situation is unique.
You can find affordable car insurance coverage in Racine. It’s available from leading auto insurance companies, like Progressive and Nationwide, and smaller ones, like Novo and First Chicago. As long as you do your research and shop around, you can save hundreds of dollars per year on your auto policy.
To make your life a bit easier, we’ve created this table of the various car insurance companies in Racine and their average monthly premiums. It can give you an idea of what you may pay for cheap car insurance in the area.
|Insurance Company
|Average Monthly Quote
|Integrity
|$92
|Novo
|$97
|Kemper Preferred
|$119
|Travelers
|$119
|Acuity
|$121
|Clearcover
|$123
|First Chicago
|$128
|Progressive
|$133
|Safeco
|$139
|National General
|$144
|Stillwater
|$147
|Midvale Home & Auto
|$150
|Nationwide
|$159
|The General
|$163
|Direct Auto
|$170
|MetLife
|$171
|Dairyland
|$180
|State Auto
|$181
|Liberty Mutual
|$194
|Bristol West
|$203
Best Car Insurance in Racine, Wisconsin
Just because an auto insurance provider offers cheap rates doesn’t mean it’s a good one. To find the best car insurance companies in Racine, we assigned an Insurify Composite Score (ICS) to each insurer in the area. This calculation involves financial strength ratings from A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, and Fitch; J.D. Power ratings, and more.
Below, you’ll find a list of top car insurance companies in Racine as well as their average monthly premium and ICS. You can use this table to find an auto insurance provider that’s both affordable and high in quality.
|Best Companies
|ICSThe Insurify Composite Score is a proprietary rating calculated by a team of data scientists at Insurify, weighing multiple factors that reflect the quality, reliability, and health of an insurance company. Inputs to the score include financial strength ratings from A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, and Fitch; J.D. Power ratings; Consumer Reports customer satisfaction surveys and customer complaints; mobile app reviews; and user-generated company reviews.
|Average Monthly Quote
|Clearcover
|97
|$123
|Nationwide
|89
|$159
|Safeco
|86
|$139
|Liberty Mutual
|82
|$194
|Travelers
|80
|$119
|State Auto
|76
|$181
|MetLife
|72
|$171
|National General
|58
|$144
Minimum Car Insurance Requirements in Wisconsin
All motor vehicles operated or parked on Wisconsin roadways are required to be insured. Proof of insurance must be carried in your car at all times and must be available when:
Requested by law enforcement
Renewing vehicle registration
The vehicle is involved in a car accident
The minimum liability insurance requirements for private passenger vehicles in Wisconsin[1] are:
$25,000 per person for bodily injury
$50,000 per accident for bodily injury
As a major part of your liability insurance, bodily injury coverage covers medical bills for people other than the policyholder who are injured during an accident. Wisconsin is an at-fault state, meaning the driver who is responsible for the collision is also responsible for paying for any resulting expenses, either through their car insurance provider or out of pocket.
$10,000 per accident for property damage
If it’s determined that an insured driver is at fault for an accident, this coverage pays for repairs to the property of the other involved parties. Additionally, property damage coverage can cover legal costs if the insured driver is involved in a lawsuit following the accident.
$25,000 per person for uninsured/underinsured motorist bodily injury
$50,000 per accident for uninsured/underinsured motorist bodily injury
Uninsured and underinsured motorist coverage pays for costs caused by a driver with little or no insurance after a car accident. In Wisconsin, drivers are only required to purchase coverage for bodily injury.
Racine Car Insurance Rates by Driver Age
It should come as no surprise that young drivers typically pay the most for their car insurance coverage. After all, they’re less experienced and more likely to take risks that lead to traffic violations and car accidents. Fortunately, auto insurance premiums tend to go down at the age of 25 and the best rates are reserved for those in their 50s and 60s with good driving records.
At around age 65, your rates may creep back up again due to physical and mental limitations that you may face. To give you an idea of how age impacts car insurance, here’s a breakdown of car insurance premiums in Wisconsin by different driver age groups.
|Driver’s Age
|Average Monthly Cost
|Teens
|$275
|20s
|$183
|30s
|$145
|40s
|$142
|50s
|$127
|60s
|$104
|70s
|$104
|80+
|$115
Racine Car Insurance Rates by Driving and Accident History
If your driving record contains speeding tickets, at-fault accidents, and/or DUIs, car insurance companies will consider you a high-risk driver. Unfortunately, this means you’ll pay more for your auto insurance coverage. To receive the lowest rates, make sure you practice safe driving habits that lead to a clean record. This table shows rates in Racine by driving history.
|Driver History
|Average Monthly Cost
|Clean Record
|$141
|Speeding Ticket
|$189
|At-Fault Accident
|$206
|DUI
|$281
Racine Car Insurance Rates by Credit Tier
Believe it or not, your credit score may impact your car insurance premiums. Most car insurance companies use credit as a factor when determining rates. This is because studies have shown that a driver’s credit rating can indicate how many claims they may file.
It allows auto insurance providers to save the more expensive premiums for drivers who will use their policies the most. Below, we’ve included a table that shows how credit in Racine affects what you may pay for car insurance. As you can see, excellent credit gives you access to the best rates, while poor credit will lead to the most expensive premiums.
|Credit Tier
|Average Monthly Cost
|Excellent
|$134
|Good
|$160
|Average
|$174
|Poor
|$270
How to Get the Cheapest Car Insurance in Racine
You don’t have to pay an arm and a leg for a car insurance policy in Racine. If you do your own research or work with an insurance agent, you’ll find that there are many large and small auto insurance companies that offer affordable coverage to drivers in the area. If you’re busy and don’t have time to compare providers and policies, Insurify is a great resource.
With this tool, you can receive personalized car insurance quotes in minutes. Best of all, there are no fees or sign-ups involved. You’ll be able to quickly and conveniently compare car insurance rates and find a cheap car insurance plan that meets your particular budget and needs.
Frequently Asked Questions
Since each car insurance company in Racine has its own pricing system, it’s well worth your time to shop around. Insurify’s quote-comparison tool can help you do just that. Simply fill out a short form and receive personalized auto quotes in minutes. You’ll be able to compare car insurance companies, coverage options, deductibles, and perks all in one convenient place.
There is no one hard-and-fast price for auto insurance in Racine. It all depends on your unique situation and the car insurance provider you choose. Most auto insurers, however, will consider factors like your age, driving record, credit score, vehicle make and model, and more. To find the most affordable coverage, you’ll need to explore all your options.
If you rack up a driving history of traffic violations and at-fault accidents, you can expect your car insurance premium to go up. Also, if crime rates or accident rates in Racine skyrocket for some reason or the area faces dangerous weather conditions, your premium may increase, even though these factors are out of your control.
Data scientists at Insurify analyzed over 40 million auto insurance rates across the United States to compile the car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations displayed on this page. The car insurance data includes coverage analysis and details on drivers' vehicles, driving records, and demographic information. With these insights, Insurify is able to offer drivers insight into how their car insurance premiums are priced by companies.
