New Jersey’s Dollar-a-Day Program (2022)

What to Consider Before Signing Up for the Program

As with all car insurance policy options and programs, you should consider a number of factors before you sign up for the New Jersey SAIP program. With this program in particular, there is a lot to consider. The car insurance coverage provided through the SAIP program doesn’t replace the recommended coverage provided by a standard policy.

Even though the price tag doesn’t exceed one dollar per day, policyholders will be on the hook for costs that accompany an accident. Without full coverage, low-income drivers will likely struggle to pay for medical expenses and outpatient treatments not covered by Medicaid and costs typically covered by personal injury protection and collision coverage.

Due to the associated financial risks, Insurify only recommends insurance coverage with SAIP for New Jersey drivers as a last resort. If possible, enroll in auto insurance coverage that meets New Jersey’s state minimum insurance requirements. This is a better option for most drivers. A basic policy will provide better protection in the event of a car collision.

