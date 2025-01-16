Best Car Insurance in New Jersey (2025)

Save up to $1,025† by comparing quotes from the top 100+ insurance companies
Shopping for car insurance can be difficult because every driver has their own unique budget and priorities. To make your search for the ideal coverage a bit easier, Insurify analyzed 50 car insurance companies to identify the best options in New Jersey.
You should always compare quotes and coverage options from multiple car insurance companies before buying or renewing an auto policy. Here’s an overview of the offerings from five leading car insurers in New Jersey.
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-ten scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
9.3 /10
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$192/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$314/mo
4.2
Best choiceBased on 9,433 verified guest reviews and ratings
▲
State Farm's score
▲▼
Industry average
▲▼
Coverage options
4.2
3.2
Customer service
4.1
3.6
Discounts
4
2.9
Policy transparency
4
3.1
Value
4
2.9
How drivers feel about State Farm
Drivers appreciate the helpful local agents and initial service but dislike the high prices and frequent rate increases.
AI-generated from the text of verified reviews collected by Insurify
Best For
Customer service
Competitive rates
Discounts for safe drivers
Reviews (5,190)
Celia
January 14, 2025
Verified Review
Poor
The customer service is poor.
Russell
January 14, 2025
Verified Review
Dealing with you was difficult. My rates were increased on December 18th, and I didn't receive my check until January 13th. Additionally, I believe there was an unauthorized deduction of around 30 dollars.
Dealing with you was difficult. My rates were increased on December 18th, and I didn't receive my check until January 13th. Additionally, I believe there was an unauthorized deduction of around 30 dollars.
Emilio
January 14, 2025
Verified Review
Daily Concerns
They provide good coverage, but it's expensive and there are no discounts where needed.
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
851
NAIC Index
Average amount of customer complaints relative to competitors on a 0-5 scale. A lower score represents fewer complaints.
0.78
A.M. Best
A.M. Best analyzes an insurer’s financials, operating performance, business profile, and other factors to generate an opinion-based rating of a company’s financial and credit strength. Ratings range from A++ (exceptional) to D (poor).
A++
Why we picked this company
Teenagers younger than 18 make up nearly 22% of New Jersey’s population, according to data from the U.S. Census Bureau.[1] State Farm offers a number of student-centric discounts, such as good student and student away at school discounts, making it a great option for teens and young drivers.
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-ten scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
9.4 /10
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$46/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$99/mo
4.9
Best choiceBased on 1,673 verified guest reviews and ratings
▲
USAA's score
▲▼
Industry average
▲▼
Coverage options
4.9
3.2
Customer service
4.6
3.6
Discounts
4.9
2.9
Policy transparency
4.9
3.1
Value
4.9
2.9
How drivers feel about USAA
Drivers appreciate the ease of working with the carrier, competitive rates, and responsive service but dislike the price increases and lack of rideshare add-ons in some areas.
AI-generated from the text of verified reviews collected by Insurify
Best For
Members of the military community
Outstanding customer service
Competitive rates
Reviews (960)
William
January 13, 2025
Verified Review
I love USAA
I love USAA. However, I don't know my PIN, and that has caused me some inconvenience.
Thomas
January 13, 2025
Verified Review
Too Personal
They penalize me for using my phone as a passenger in someone else's car. Even though I have a Bluetooth hands-free phone, they still want to deduct points. I guess next they'll penalize me if I talk to my wife while I'm driving.
Ken
January 13, 2025
Verified Review
Not Ready to Make Any Changes in Insurance
I am just checking other insurance rates and I am currently satisfied with USAA.
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
881
NAIC Index
Average amount of customer complaints relative to competitors on a 0-5 scale. A lower score represents fewer complaints.
1.35
A.M. Best
A.M. Best analyzes an insurer’s financials, operating performance, business profile, and other factors to generate an opinion-based rating of a company’s financial and credit strength. Ratings range from A++ (exceptional) to D (poor).
A++
Why we picked this company
USAA offers affordable car insurance rates specifically for veterans, active-duty military members, and qualifying family members in New Jersey. The insurance company also advertises a number of discounts and a SafePilot telematics program that can make coverage even more affordable. The more than 285,000 veterans who live in New Jersey can likely benefit from USAA car insurance.[1]
Pros
High customer satisfaction ratings
SafePilot program can save drivers up to 30%
Accident forgiveness available
Cons
Only available to members of the military community
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-ten scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
7.3 /10
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$110/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$222/mo
3.5
A solid optionBased on 753 verified guest reviews and ratings
▲
The General's score
▲▼
Industry average
▲▼
Coverage options
3.1
3.2
Customer service
3.2
3.6
Discounts
3
2.9
Policy transparency
3.3
3.1
Value
3.2
2.9
How drivers feel about The General
Drivers appreciate the best rates and good customer service but dislike the high rates and overcharging.
AI-generated from the text of verified reviews collected by Insurify
Best For
High-risk drivers
Robust mobile app
SR-22 insurance
Reviews (419)
Pia
January 13, 2025
Verified Review
Expensive monthly premiums for a clean record
The monthly insurance premiums are extremely expensive for someone my age with no tickets or accidents.
Charles
January 6, 2025
Verified Review
Got What I Wanted
Above average.
Thomas
January 2, 2025
Verified Review
Bad Company
They are impossible to get in touch with. I still haven't received a refund from June for the car insurance cancellation on the car removed from the policy.
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
NR
NAIC Index
Average amount of customer complaints relative to competitors on a 0-5 scale. A lower score represents fewer complaints.
1.69
A.M. Best
A.M. Best analyzes an insurer’s financials, operating performance, business profile, and other factors to generate an opinion-based rating of a company’s financial and credit strength. Ratings range from A++ (exceptional) to D (poor).
A
Why we picked this company
New Jersey had 654 auto accidents resulting in 691 fatalities during 2024.[2] If you’ve been responsible for causing a car accident in the state or have another violation on your record — such as a speeding ticket or DUI — The General may be a good option for affordable car insurance coverage. The company specializes in insurance for high-risk drivers and will even file your SR-22 form if you need one.
Pros
Focuses on car insurance for high-risk drivers
SR-22 filings in most states
Available nationwide
Cons
Drivers with good records may find cheaper insurance elsewhere
Fewer coverage options than competitors
Limited discounts for good drivers
Best insurer for personalized customer service: Allstate
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-ten scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
8.9 /10
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$315/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$516/mo
4.0
Best choiceBased on 5,850 verified guest reviews and ratings
▲
Allstate's score
▲▼
Industry average
▲▼
Coverage options
4
3.2
Customer service
3.8
3.6
Discounts
4
2.9
Policy transparency
3.9
3.1
Value
3.7
2.9
How drivers feel about Allstate
Drivers appreciate the initial pricing and overall service but dislike the frequent rate increases and misleading pricing tactics.
AI-generated from the text of verified reviews collected by Insurify
Best For
Accident forgiveness
Wide availability
Cheap rates
Reviews (3,193)
Michael
January 14, 2025
Verified Review
Started out good, they provided two months coverage then cancelled due to my credit score
Started out good
Richard
January 14, 2025
Verified Review
Good but Could be Better
They should call periodically to update customers and adjust rates to be competitive.
Nelson
January 14, 2025
Verified Review
Allstate Car Insurance
The agency is good, but Allstate's premium is too high.
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
832
NAIC Index
Average amount of customer complaints relative to competitors on a 0-5 scale. A lower score represents fewer complaints.
0.94
A.M. Best
A.M. Best analyzes an insurer’s financials, operating performance, business profile, and other factors to generate an opinion-based rating of a company’s financial and credit strength. Ratings range from A++ (exceptional) to D (poor).
A-
Why we picked this company
Allstate offers New Jersey drivers low premiums and a personalized customer service experience through local agents. The company has many agents based throughout the state who can help provide prospective policyholders with information about different coverage levels and discounts. If you prioritize excellent service and prefer to seek assistance from a local representative, Allstate is worth considering.
Pros
Local car insurance agents throughout New Jersey
Offers Milewise, a pay-per-mile program
AM Best financial strength rating of A+ (Superior)
Cons
Below-average J.D. Power customer satisfaction rating in the Mid-Atlantic region[3]
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-ten scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
9.0 /10
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$104/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$171/mo
4.0
Best choiceBased on 10,616 verified guest reviews and ratings
▲
GEICO's score
▲▼
Industry average
▲▼
Coverage options
4
3.2
Customer service
3.9
3.6
Discounts
3.8
2.9
Policy transparency
3.9
3.1
Value
3.8
2.9
How drivers feel about GEICO
Drivers appreciate the excellent customer service and initial low prices but dislike the frequent price increases.
AI-generated from the text of verified reviews collected by Insurify
Best For
Teen drivers
Cheap rates
Accident forgiveness
Reviews (5,842)
Celeste
January 15, 2025
Verified Review
Excellent
Great service, but expensive. I believe all companies are now.
Juanita
January 15, 2025
Verified Review
Not Good
Every year it gets more expensive. I'm looking for another insurance to switch from Geico.
Jerry
January 14, 2025
Verified Review
Huge Increase
The service is fine, but the prices are not the best. There was a huge increase in home insurance in the second year. The app has improved significantly from what it used to be.
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
834
NAIC Index
Average amount of customer complaints relative to competitors on a 0-5 scale. A lower score represents fewer complaints.
0.74
A.M. Best
A.M. Best analyzes an insurer’s financials, operating performance, business profile, and other factors to generate an opinion-based rating of a company’s financial and credit strength. Ratings range from A++ (exceptional) to D (poor).
A++
Why we picked this company
Around 18% of New Jersey’s population is 65 or older. These senior residents may find affordable car insurance premiums with GEICO. The company’s Prime Time contract is for policyholders 50 and older without any violations in the past three years. It can ensure coverage renews automatically and premiums stay the same.
Pros
Accident forgiveness available
Advertised discounts for senior drivers
Intuitive mobile app
Cons
Gap insurance not available
Fewer add-on coverages than other insurers
Below-average customer and claims satisfaction ratings from J.D. Power
Our editorial team analyzed regional and national auto insurance companies that sell policies in New Jersey to assess which offer the best rates, coverage options, customer service, and savings to drivers. We prioritized competitive rates, 24/7 customer service, low-mileage discounts or programs, safe driving discounts, homeownership discounts or bundling options, and specialty or supplemental coverages.
How to get the best car insurance in New Jersey
Follow these tips to find the best car insurance coverage for your needs in the Garden State:
Shop around
Request car insurance quotes from at least three different companies to find the right policy for your situation and needs. You should always compare premiums and coverage options before deciding on a policy.
Read reviews
Check out reviews from current and former policyholders. Look at third-party websites such as Google, Trustpilot, and the Better Business Bureau (BBB) to get an idea of each insurer’s reputation and customer service offerings.
Bundle policies
If you buy your car insurance with another type of coverage — such as homeowners insurance, renters insurance, life insurance, or business insurance — you can usually earn a bundling discount.
Explore usage-based insurance
Usage-based insurance, which some insurers offer, can save you money if you don’t drive often. In most cases, you’ll pay only for the miles you drive, plus a monthly base rate.
Average cost of car insurance in New Jersey
The average cost of liability car insurance in New Jersey is $130 per month, which is higher than the national average of $105. For full-coverage insurance, the average is $195 per month in New Jersey, which is slightly lower than the U.S. average of $199.
The state of New Jersey recently increased the minimum liability coverage requirements, which likely increased the cost of premiums for some Garden State drivers who had to increase their personal liability coverage limits.
Best car insurance in New Jersey FAQs
The following information can help answer your remaining questions about finding the best car insurance in New Jersey.
How much is car insurance in New Jersey?
On average, New Jersey drivers pay $162 per month for car insurance. The average cost by coverage level is $130 per month for liability and $195 for full coverage.
What are the best car insurance companies in New Jersey?
State Farm, The General, and Allstate are a few good options to consider. But the best car insurer in New Jersey ultimately depends on your unique budget, needs, and preferences. You should always compare quotes from several insurance companies when looking for coverage.
What is the required auto insurance coverage amount in New Jersey?
New Jersey requires minimum liability insurance of $25,000 per person and $50,000 per accident in bodily injury liability, $25,000 in property damage liability, and $15,000 in personal injury protection (PIP).[4]
Anna Baluch is a Cleveland-based personal finance and insurance expert. With an MBA from Roosevelt University, she enjoys writing educational content that helps people make smart financial decisions. Her work can be seen across the internet on many publications, including Freedom Debt Relief, Credit Karma, RateGenius, and the Balance. Connect with Anna on LinkedIn.
Anna has been a contributor at Insurify since December 2022.