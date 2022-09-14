Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an incident

Finding cheap car insurance when you have an incident on your driving record might take some extra work. Incidents typically refer to at-fault accidents, speeding tickets, DUIs, or other moving violations.

One factor that insurance companies consider when setting rates is your driving history. Insurance companies take on risk when providing insurance, and they attempt to offset some of that risk by increasing rates for drivers deemed more likely to file a claim. A history of accidents or moving violations is an indication to insurance companies that you’re a higher-risk consumer. Here, you’ll see how different incidents affect your car insurance rates.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a speeding ticket

Drivers with a history of speeding tickets are more likely to see higher rates on their auto insurance policy. For example, the average cost of full-coverage car insurance in Newark is $306 if you have a speeding ticket versus $208 for drivers with a clean record.

New Jersey assigns points for specific traffic violations, and speeding violations incur between two and five points per conviction. The specific number depends on how fast you traveled over the posted speed limits. Drivers who accumulate more than six points in three years, or 12 points total, will face a license suspension.

Here’s a look at the average premiums available from top insurers for drivers with a speeding ticket on their record.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: Wednesday, August 30 at 12:00 PM PDT . Insurance Company Average Quote: Full Coverage Average Quote: Liability Only NJM 175 141 GEICO 223 179 Plymouth Rock 283 211 CSAA 310 179 Nationwide 326 267 Mercury 400 339 State Farm 411 330 Travelers 439 425 Liberty Mutual 462 332 Foremost 465 274 Midvale Home & Auto 559 374 Progressive 597 365 Allstate 675 541 Bristol West 695 233 Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers and quote estimates from Quadrant Information Services. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an at-fault accident

While New Jersey is a no-fault state, that designation only applies to how accidents are paid for by insurance companies. Law enforcement officers write tickets and determine which driver is responsible for the accident (or what percentage of fault each driver has).

Insurance companies view at-fault accidents as a sign of risk. In addition to higher premiums, drivers could gain several points on their driving record based on the violations that led to the accident.

The average monthly cost of liability-only insurance is $222 for Newark drivers with an at-fault accident. The table below provides examples of rates from top insurance companies for Newark drivers with an accident on their records.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: Wednesday, August 30 at 12:00 PM PDT . Insurance Company Average Quote: Full Coverage Average Quote: Liability Only NJM 184 149 GEICO 235 189 Plymouth Rock 299 223 CSAA 326 189 Nationwide 343 282 Mercury 422 357 State Farm 433 348 Travelers 463 449 Liberty Mutual 487 350 Foremost 490 289 Midvale Home & Auto 589 395 Progressive 630 385 Allstate 712 571 Bristol West 733 246 Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers and quote estimates from Quadrant Information Services. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a DUI

Drivers with a DUI may have a difficult time finding cheap car insurance in New Jersey. In addition to fines and license suspension, drivers may have to pay a $1,000 insurance surcharge for three years and face up to 30 days of jail time.[4]

Drivers with a DUI may also be required to purchase SR-22 insurance, which allows the state to ensure you maintain the state’s minimum insurance requirements. Insurance companies may legally deny drivers with a DUI, so you might have to put in more work to find a company that fits your coverage needs.

Newark drivers with a DUI conviction pay $210 per month on average for liability-only insurance and $303 for full coverage.