Save up to $717 by comparing quotes from the top 70+ insurance companies
Secure. Free. Easy-to-use.
Based on 3,806+ reviews
4.8/5
Advertiser Disclosure
At Insurify, our goal is to help customers compare insurance products and find the best policy for them. We strive to provide open, honest, and unbiased information about the insurance products and services we review. Our hard-working team of data analysts, insurance experts, insurance agents, editors and writers, has put in thousands of hours of research to create the content found on our site.
We do receive compensation when a sale or referral occurs from many of the insurance providers and marketing partners on our site. That may impact which products we display and where they appear on our site. But it does not influence our meticulously researched editorial content, what we write about, or any reviews or recommendations we may make. We do not guarantee favorable reviews or any coverage at all in exchange for compensation.
Why you can trust Insurify: Insurify’s expert insurance writers and editors operate independently of our insurance partners. As an independent agent and insurance comparison website, we make money through commissions from insurers. But that does not influence any editorial content, including reviews. Learn more.
Everything is expensive close to Manhattan, and car insurance in Newark is no exception. You can expect to pay an average of $208 per month for full coverage and $144 per month for liability only.
Newark’s proximity to Manhattan, and its high population density of nearly 13,000 people per square mile, contribute to the city’s relatively high insurance costs. Fortunately, companies like NJM, Plymouth Rock, GEICO, and Travelers continually offer low average rates in the area.
With average rates this high, you want to reduce your insurance cost wherever you can. Here’s how you can find affordable car insurance and make life in Newark a little less expensive.
Quick Facts
Teen drivers in New Jersey can’t obtain their permanent license until age 18.
New Jersey is a no-fault state, which means your insurance pays for your own damages and injuries, regardless of who caused an accident.
New Jersey allows drivers to choose insurance coverages that allow more options for personal lawsuits in the event of an accident.
Find Car Insurance in Newark, New Jersey
Compare rates to find savings and unlock discounts
Secure. Free. Easy-to-use.
Based on 3,806+ reviews
4.8/5
Best car insurance companies in Newark
Choosing an insurance company to protect your vehicle is an important decision. While most insurance companies offer similar products, each sets its own car insurance rates, level of coverage, and discounts. Your needs will also vary from someone else who uses the same insurance company since your credit scores, driving history, marital status, and coverage needs are likely different.
As you compare rates and companies, look for a balance between rate and benefits to find the best fit for your family. Here are three insurers you can review to get started.
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
4.5
A.M. Best
A.M. Best analyzes an insurer’s financials, operating performance, business profile, and other factors to generate an opinion-based rating of a company’s financial and credit strength. Ratings range from A++ (exceptional) to D (poor).
A+
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$96/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$119/mo
NJM offers a range of insurance products, including home and auto, personal umbrella, and business insurance. It serves customers across the northeast and offers the lowest rates in Newark.
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
4.3
JD Power
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
835
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$122/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$152/mo
GEICO is one of the largest insurance companies in the United States. Over the years, it has expanded its insurance products to include a range of offerings, including homeowners, renters, auto, boat, and business insurance.
If you’re convicted of a DUI, GEICO will insure you, and while your rates will increase, they should lower again once the DUI leaves your record.
Pros
Multiple discount options
Reliable app for easy account management
Cons
Doesn’t cover rideshare drivers
No bundling of auto and life insurance policies
Good communication
John - February 4, 2023
Verified
They offer the best rate.
Shannon - February 1, 2023
Verified
Any time I called them, they were on top of it and gave me an answer right away.
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
JD Power
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
812
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$144/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$193/mo
Founded in 1982, Plymouth Rock sells traditional insurance products directly to consumers. Plymouth Rock manages more than $1.7 billion in home and auto premiums. The company covers drivers in Connecticut, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, and Pennsylvania. You can lower your rates with Plymouth Rock by taking advantage of the discounts available, including multi-car, bundling, safe driver, and more.
Pros
Good discount options
Loyal customers can earn perks
Cons
Limited coverage area
Discounts and coverage can vary by state
Every six months, they raise my premiums and do not give a heads-up.
On average, Newark drivers pay $144 per month for liability coverage. NJM offers the lowest rate for liability-only insurance at $96 per month. CSAA and GEICO also have cheap rates for liability coverage in Newark.
Liability coverage will pay to cover any damages to people or personal property of other parties involved in an accident you cause. However, liability insurance doesn’t offer protection for your car or yourself. New Jersey law requires drivers to carry at least liability protection, and you might consider liability-only coverage if you can afford to pay out of pocket for damage or to replace your vehicle.
The table below shows what you can expect to pay for liability coverage in Newark.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: Wednesday, August 30 at 12:00 PM PDT.
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers and quote estimates from Quadrant Information Services. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.
Cheapest full-coverage car insurance in Newark
If you want or need more comprehensive coverage, consider a full-coverage insurance policy. Full-coverage car insurance provides the same protection as liability, but it also includes your vehicle as well as personal injury protection for your covered parties.
Not surprisingly, then, full coverage will be more expensive. However, if you have a loan on your vehicle, or you would be unable to pay out of pocket for repairs, full coverage might be a better fit for your needs.
Newark drivers pay $208 per month for full-coverage car insurance, on average. Check out the companies below to get an idea of average full-coverage costs in the Gateway City.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: Wednesday, August 30 at 12:00 PM PDT.
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers and quote estimates from Quadrant Information Services. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.
Car insurance requirements in New Jersey
New Jersey is a no-fault state.[1] This means that insurance companies pay for damages to vehicles and people they cover, no matter who’s liable for the accident. However, New Jersey law also allows you to make choices based on your insurance type. Basic policies provide no-fault coverage, while opting for more standard coverage may give you the right to file a lawsuit following an accident.
If you choose a basic policy, you’ll have a limited right to sue, meaning you can sue the responsible party if your injuries are permanent.[2] If you have standard coverage, you can choose a limited or an unlimited right to sue.[3] Here’s a look at the minimum coverage you must carry in order to drive legally in New Jersey:
Coverage
Minimum Requirements
Bodily injury liability
$25,000 per person
Property damage liability
$25,000
Personal injury protection
$15,000
If you’re interested in coverage that goes beyond the minimum requirements, you may pursue the following options:
Comprehensive coverage
Comprehensive insurance pays for repairs to your vehicle from damages as a result of non-collision events, like theft, vandalism, fire, and more.
Collision coverage
Collision coverage pays for damage to your vehicle following a collision with another car or other object.
Uninsured/underinsured motorist coverage
This type of policy offers protection when one or more drivers involved in an accident are uninsured or underinsured.
Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an incident
Finding cheap car insurance when you have an incident on your driving record might take some extra work. Incidents typically refer to at-fault accidents, speeding tickets, DUIs, or other moving violations.
One factor that insurance companies consider when setting rates is your driving history. Insurance companies take on risk when providing insurance, and they attempt to offset some of that risk by increasing rates for drivers deemed more likely to file a claim. A history of accidents or moving violations is an indication to insurance companies that you’re a higher-risk consumer. Here, you’ll see how different incidents affect your car insurance rates.
Find Car Insurance in Newark
Secure. Free. Easy-to-use.
Based on 3,806+ reviews
4.8/5
Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a speeding ticket
Drivers with a history of speeding tickets are more likely to see higher rates on their auto insurance policy. For example, the average cost of full-coverage car insurance in Newark is $306 if you have a speeding ticket versus $208 for drivers with a clean record.
New Jersey assigns points for specific traffic violations, and speeding violations incur between two and five points per conviction. The specific number depends on how fast you traveled over the posted speed limits. Drivers who accumulate more than six points in three years, or 12 points total, will face a license suspension.
Here’s a look at the average premiums available from top insurers for drivers with a speeding ticket on their record.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: Wednesday, August 30 at 12:00 PM PDT.
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers and quote estimates from Quadrant Information Services. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.
Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an at-fault accident
While New Jersey is a no-fault state, that designation only applies to how accidents are paid for by insurance companies. Law enforcement officers write tickets and determine which driver is responsible for the accident (or what percentage of fault each driver has).
Insurance companies view at-fault accidents as a sign of risk. In addition to higher premiums, drivers could gain several points on their driving record based on the violations that led to the accident.
The average monthly cost of liability-only insurance is $222 for Newark drivers with an at-fault accident. The table below provides examples of rates from top insurance companies for Newark drivers with an accident on their records.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: Wednesday, August 30 at 12:00 PM PDT.
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers and quote estimates from Quadrant Information Services. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.
Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a DUI
Drivers with a DUI may have a difficult time finding cheap car insurance in New Jersey. In addition to fines and license suspension, drivers may have to pay a $1,000 insurance surcharge for three years and face up to 30 days of jail time.[4]
Drivers with a DUI may also be required to purchase SR-22 insurance, which allows the state to ensure you maintain the state’s minimum insurance requirements. Insurance companies may legally deny drivers with a DUI, so you might have to put in more work to find a company that fits your coverage needs.
Newark drivers with a DUI conviction pay $210 per month on average for liability-only insurance and $303 for full coverage.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: Wednesday, August 30 at 12:00 PM PDT.
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers and quote estimates from Quadrant Information Services. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.
Cheapest car insurance for seniors
Once drivers reach 75 years old, they’ll likely see their rates increase. This can be due to reduced faculties as drivers age, as well as the increased risk of heightened medical costs for seniors involved in an accident.
Here, you can see the rates available for seniors in Newark. The overall average monthly cost of car insurance for Newark seniors is $130.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: Wednesday, August 30 at 12:00 PM PDT.
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers and quote estimates from Quadrant Information Services. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.
Cheapest car insurance for teens
In New Jersey, drivers can’t get their permit until they’re 16 years old. Once a driver is 17, they may obtain a probationary license. Teens only qualify for a full driver’s license at 18. No matter what type of license teens have, they’re required to be covered by car insurance and pay some of the highest rates on the market. This is because teens are at the highest risk of car accidents, and those incidents are the leading cause of death for teens in the U.S.[5]
Teen drivers in Newark pay an overall average of $329 for car insurance. But teens can help lower rates on their insurance by staying on their parents’ policy, participating in a safe-driver program, and asking their insurance company if it offers a good-grades discount.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: Wednesday, August 30 at 12:00 PM PDT.
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers and quote estimates from Quadrant Information Services. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.
How to get the cheapest car insurance in Newark
Finding affordable car insurance takes a little bit of leg work, but once you know how insurance companies determine their rates, you can hunt for the best rates available to you.
Some of the most common things that insurance companies consider when setting rates for coverage include your credit score, driving history, gender, age, location, and the average amount of time you spend on the road. Male teens typically pay higher rates than females.
While you can’t control some of the factors used to set rates, you have a few ways to lower your insurance costs:
Choose a vehicle with high safety standards. Some insurance companies offer discounts and lower rates for vehicles with high safety ratings and extra safety features, like rear cameras.
Bundle multiple policies. Consider bundling your homeowners insurance, renters insurance, and auto policy with the same company. You can also bundle policies for your car and recreational vehicles.
Look for discounts with a local organization. Check with the AARP, your employer, or other programs to see if they partner with any insurance companies for discounted rates.
Compare car insurance quotes and coverage from multiple companies. If you want to find the best prices for auto insurance, compare prices and coverage options from two or three different companies. Comparing rates is particularly important if you have unique coverage needs, like a DUI or teen driver.
Find Car Insurance in Newark
Secure. Free. Easy-to-use.
Based on 3,806+ reviews
4.8/5
Newark car insurance quotes by credit tier
New Jersey allows car insurance companies to use your credit history to evaluate your risk as a driver and assign rates. Insurance companies use information in your credit report to give you an insurance score. This score helps determine how risky you are as a customer.
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.
Is car insurance more expensive in Newark?
If you’re a driver in Newark, you’ll likely pay more per month for your insurance than other drivers in the state and across the country. Several factors affect the rates in New Jersey, including its status as a no-fault state and the number of drivers on the road, particularly in large urban areas.
The average rates in Newark are $144 for liability coverage and $208 for full coverage. This is compared to the state averages of $103 for liability coverage and $151 for full coverage, and the national averages of $106 for liability coverage and $172 for full coverage.
More cities in New Jersey
If you’re curious about rates in New Jersey, the chart below compares the rates drivers in Newark pay with those paid in other cities in the state.
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.
Newark car insurance FAQs
If you still have questions surrounding car insurance in Newark, the answers below can help.
How much is car insurance in Newark?
The average rates in Newark are $144 for liability coverage and $208 for full coverage. This is significantly higher than both the New Jersey state average and the national average rates.
What company has the cheapest car insurance in Newark?
NJM offers the cheapest rates for liability-only coverage in Newark, at $96. Look to CSAA and GEICO for low rates as well.
What are the best car insurance companies in Newark?
NJM, GEICO, and Plymouth Rock rank as three of the top insurers in Newark. NJM and GEICO continually offer the most competitive rates while boasting Insurify Quality (IQ) Scores of 4.5 and 4.2, respectively. Plymouth Rock is a regional agency that allows you to customize your coverage through discounts and loyalty programs.
Why is car insurance so high in New Jersey?
Car insurance is high in New Jersey for a number of reasons. First, the area is heavily populated, which increases the risk of accidents. Secondly, New Jersey is a no-fault state that still allows for legal action after an accident, depending on your coverage. Finally, the area’s high cost of living means car repairs are more expensive.
Methodology
Insurify data scientists analyzed more than 90 million quotes served to car insurance applicants in Insurify’s proprietary database to calculate the premium averages displayed on this page. These premiums are real quotes that come directly from Insurify’s 50+ partner insurance companies in all 50 states and Washington, D.C. Quote averages represent the median price for a quote across the given coverage level, driver subset, and geographic area.
Unless otherwise specified, quoted rates reflect the average cost for drivers between 20 and 70 years old with a clean driving record and average or better credit (a credit score of 600 or higher).
Liability-only premium averages correspond to policies with the following coverage limits:
Bodily injury limits between state-minimum rates and $50,000 per person, $100,000 per accident
Property damage limits between $10,000 and $50,000
No additional coverage
Full-coverage premium averages correspond to the same bodily injury and property damage limits in addition to:
Comprehensive coverage with a $1,000 deductible
Collision coverage with a $1,000 deductible
Quotes for Allstate, Farmers, GEICO, State Farm, and USAA are estimates based on Quadrant Information Services’ database of auto insurance rates.
Angela Brown is a freelance writer with 17 years of professional writing and editing experience. She specializes in finance, real estate, and insurance content. Angela uses her experience to create easy-to-understand content that helps consumers understand tough topics better. When she’s not working, she enjoys spending time with her family and planning vacations.