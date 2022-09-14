Save up to $717 by comparing quotes from the top 70+ insurance companies
Car insurance costs an average of $134 per month in Trenton, according to proprietary data from Insurify. That’s slightly higher than the state average of $131. It’s not surprising, considering that Trenton has one of the highest property crime rates and highest auto theft rates in the state.[1]
However, while some aspects of your insurance premiums are outside your control, you can do several things to significantly lower your insurance costs in Trenton. Here’s how.
Quick Facts
Liability-only coverage in Trenton costs $109 per month on average, and full coverage costs $159 per month.
A full-coverage policy costs Trenton drivers an average of $1,911 per year.
Maintaining a clean driving record and reducing your insurance coverage can help lower your insurance costs.
Cheapest car insurance companies in Trenton
The cheapest insurance agency overall, based on average rates, isn’t necessarily the cheapest for you. That’s why it’s a good idea to explore coverages and compare rates from a few different companies to find the right coverage for your needs and budget.
As you start your search for a new insurer in Trenton, keep the following insurers in mind. You’ll also find their state averages for full coverage and liability insurance here.
Insurance Company
IQ Score
Full Coverage
Liability Only
Best For
New Jersey Manufacturers
4.5
$87
$71
Small-business owners
State Farm
4.4
$204
$165
Rideshare drivers
USAA
4.3
$98
$45
Military members
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers and quote estimates from Quadrant Information Services. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.
Insurify uses an in-house, proprietary method to rate and review the best car insurance companies. The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 crucial criteria, including average premiums, customer satisfaction, discounts, third-party ratings, and more, to calculate a final score for a company.
Criteria are weighted by importance to the consumer — factors such as customer reviews and affordability influence the score more than availability and third-party ratings. With the IQ Score, Insurify is able to provide quantitative ratings for drivers to better compare car insurance companies and make informed decisions to meet their coverage needs.
Best insurer for small-business owners: New Jersey Manufacturers
4.5
A.M. Best
A.M. Best analyzes an insurer's financials, operating performance, business profile, and other factors to generate an opinion-based rating of a company's financial and credit strength. Ratings range from A++ (exceptional) to D (poor).
A+
Liability Only
$72/mo
Full Coverage
$89/mo
Since its founding in 1913, NJM has grown to become a full-service insurance company. In addition to auto insurance, NJM sells renters, condo, umbrella, watercraft, motorcycle, and ATV insurance. If you’re a small-business owner, it pays to give NJM a look, as it offers commercial auto insurance and other products and services geared toward this market.
Pros
Above-average J.D. Power customer satisfaction score in the Mid-Atlantic region
Impressive selection of endorsements that you can add to your policy
Cons
Not the cheapest insurer
C- rating from the Better Business Bureau due to unresolved complaints
4.4
JD Power
842
Liability Only
$169/mo
Full Coverage
$209/mo
State Farm has more than 100 years of experience across insurance lines that include auto and other vehicle insurance, homeowners, life, health, pet, disability, and small-business insurance. Coverages include rideshare insurance, a boon for anyone driving for a rideshare company in Trenton. The company also offers a number of discounts and customizable coverage options to help you save money.
Pros
The nation’s largest insurer in terms of policies written
Many ways to save, including the Drive Safe & Save app
Cons
No gap insurance
Could be expensive for drivers with incidents on their record
I feel like I am being way overcharged for my insurance since I have had no accidents or tickets in the last 10 years.
Theresa - September 14, 2023
Verified
I really enjoyed working with them, I just couldn't keep up with the expensive rates.
Becki - September 13, 2023
Verified
I was 5 stars until the recent increase, without any explanation.
4.3
JD Power
880
Liability Only
$45/mo
Full Coverage
$98/mo
USAA provides a wide range of insurance products, as well as banking, investing, and retirement services, to members of the military and their eligible family members. This makes the insurer a natural choice for New Jersey’s nearly 438,000 veterans in addition to active-duty members.
Pros
Low rates
Many discounts available, including legacy discounts for children of USAA policyholders
Cons
Customer service not available 24/7
Only serves past/present military and their spouses and children
They are the best in customer service.
Brenda - September 13, 2023
Verified
Overall poor service, took a safe driving discount away because I wasn’t driving enough.
Car insurance rates can differ dramatically depending on the coverage choices you make and the level of risk you pose to an insurer.
Risk factors you can control include your driving record, your credit history, the kind of car you drive, and, to some extent, where you park it. Factors beyond your control include your age and gender.
To reduce your car insurance rates in any situation, you should:
Maintain a clean driving record to earn good-driver discounts.
Pay bills on time and pay down debt to improve your credit.
Cheapest liability-only car insurance in Trenton: NJM
Liability car insurance is basic coverage that protects your assets if you or someone driving your car causes an accident that injures or kills someone or damages their property.
This type of coverage has two parts: bodily injury liability to cover the costs related to the other person’s injuries or death and property damage liability to cover the cost of repairing or replacing their damaged property.
The coverage extends to family members listed on your policy, as well as people driving your car with permission. However, it doesn’t cover your own injuries or property damage.
Most states require drivers to have liability coverage for every car they drive. You can purchase this coverage from any NJ auto insurer, and the average monthly rate for liability-only insurance in Trenton is $109.
This table shows you average quotes for liability-only coverage offered by top Trenton insurers.
Cheapest full-coverage car insurance in Trenton: NJM
Full-coverage auto insurance consists of liability insurance coverage plus collision and comprehensive coverages to protect your own car. Full coverage is optional, but if you lease or finance your vehicle, your insurer will probably require it.
Collision coverage pays for repairs to your vehicle when you’re at fault in a crash with another driver or with an inanimate object, such as a telephone pole. Comprehensive auto insurance covers other kinds of mishaps, including hitting a deer, hail damage, fire, theft, and vandalism.
Car insurance requirements in New Jersey
New Jersey law requires drivers to have proof of insurance.[2] The three types of mandatory coverage are:
Liability
Personal injury protection, also called no-fault coverage, which pays medical expenses if you or your passengers suffer injuries in a car accident, regardless of who caused the accident[3]
Uninsured motorist coverage, which protects you if you’re in an accident with an uninsured or underinsured driver
New Jersey offers a basic policy and a standard policy. Basic policies include minimum required liability and personal injury protection and are advised for people with few assets.[4] Standard policies expand those coverage amounts and offer uninsured motorist coverage, as well as optional collision and comprehensive coverages.
Here are the minimum coverage amounts New Jersey requires:
Coverage
Minimum Requirements
Bodily injury liability
Basic: None, but $10,000 per accident is optional
Standard: $25,000 per person and $50,000 per accident
Property damage liability
Basic: $5,000 per accident
Standard: $25,000 per accident
Personal injury protection
Basic and standard: $15,000 per person, per accident; up to $250,000 for certain injuries
Good to Know
A basic policy limits your (or another covered person’s) right to sue the at-fault driver for death and certain injuries, such as loss of a body part or disfigurement.[3] Drivers with the standard policy may choose between a limited and an unlimited right to sue.
Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an incident
Drivers who have an incident on their record — such as an at-fault accident, a speeding ticket, a driving under the influence citation, or another traffic violation — often see their rates increase. This is because an incident makes you riskier in the eyes of insurers, and with that added risk comes a higher price on your policy. The extra charge could stay with you for a few years.
The table below shows how incident types can affect quotes.
Average cost of car insurance by age
Drivers usually pay their lowest rates between the ages of 35 and 70. Before age 35, higher accident rates due to inexperience and immaturity raise rates, especially for the youngest drivers.
Later, frailty and declining health become additional risk factors. By age 70, drivers have a higher risk of serious accident-related injury or death, and this results in higher car insurance premiums.
The following chart shows how dramatically rates decline as young drivers age — and how those rates rise again after age 70.
Age
Average Monthly Quote
Teens
$278
20s
$174
30s
$137
40s
$135
50s
$125
60s
$110
70s
$107
Trenton car insurance quotes by credit tier
Insurance companies use a metric called a credit-based insurance score to predict how likely customers are to file a claim. Although these scores aren’t the same as credit scores, New Jersey insurance companies are allowed to use your credit history to calculate them.
This table illustrates the effect credit has on your monthly insurance costs.
Rates by Credit Tier
Trenton car insurance FAQs
Looking for more information to help you secure the best car insurance in Trenton? Consult the answers below.
How much is car insurance in Trenton?
The average rate for car insurance in Trenton is $134 per month. The average rate for full coverage is $159, and the average rate for liability is $109 per month.
Who has the cheapest car insurance in Trenton?
The cheapest insurer in Trenton is NJM, offering liability-only insurance at $72 per month. CSAA and GEICO also offer low rates to Trenton customers, at $90 and $92 per month, respectively.
What are the best car insurance companies in Trenton?
Three of the top car insurance companies in Trenton are NJM, State Farm, and USAA. NJM has a strong market presence and earns high ranks for its customer service. State Farm is the nation’s largest insurer (in terms of policies written) and offers competitive rates. Finally, USAA serves military members and their families through low rates and other financial services.
Methodology
Insurify data scientists analyzed more than 90 million quotes served to car insurance applicants in Insurify’s proprietary database to calculate the premium averages displayed on this page. These premiums are real quotes that come directly from Insurify’s 50+ partner insurance companies in all 50 states and Washington, D.C. Quote averages represent the median price for a quote across the given coverage level, driver subset, and geographic area.
Unless otherwise specified, quoted rates reflect the average cost for drivers between 20 and 70 years old with a clean driving record and average or better credit (a credit score of 600 or higher).
Liability-only premium averages correspond to policies with the following coverage limits:
Bodily injury limits between state-minimum rates and $50,000 per person, $100,000 per accident
Property damage limits between $10,000 and $50,000
No additional coverage
Full-coverage premium averages correspond to the same bodily injury and property damage limits in addition to:
Comprehensive coverage with a $1,000 deductible
Collision coverage with a $1,000 deductible
Quotes for Allstate, Farmers, GEICO, State Farm, and USAA are estimates based on Quadrant Information Services’ database of auto insurance rates.
Daria Uhlig is a freelance writer and editor with over a decade of experience creating personal finance content. Her work appears on USA Today, Nasdaq, MSN, Yahoo Finance, Fox Business, GOBankingRates and AOL. As a licensed Realtor and resort property manager, she specializes in real estate topics, including landlord, homeowners and renters insurance. In her spare time, Daria can be found photographing people and places on Maryland's Eastern Shore. Connect with her on LinkedIn.