Car Insurance in Jersey City, NJ

Though not everyone drives in New Jersey, the six million registered vehicles in the state prove that a lot of people do. Drivers in Jersey City know that accidents happen and having good auto coverage just in case is important.

Average car insurance rates in New Jersey are $267 per month, making New Jersey the 14th most expensive state in the country for car insurance rates. But Jersey City residents can find cheaper car insurance if they know where to look. Use Insurify to compare customized car insurance quotes, get free quotes from 10+ providers and find your lowest rate today!

You may not know it, but your location is one of the most important factors in determining insurance premiums. The average cost of New Jersey car insurance will vary from city to city and between insurance companies. Insurify analyzed the latest insurance rates across New Jersey so you can see how Jersey City compares.