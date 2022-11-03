4.8out of 3,000+ reviews
Car Insurance in Jersey City, NJ
Though not everyone drives in New Jersey, the six million registered vehicles in the state prove that a lot of people do. Drivers in Jersey City know that accidents happen and having good auto coverage just in case is important.
Average car insurance rates in New Jersey are $267 per month, making New Jersey the 14th most expensive state in the country for car insurance rates. But Jersey City residents can find cheaper car insurance if they know where to look. Use Insurify to compare customized car insurance quotes, get free quotes from 10+ providers and find your lowest rate today!
You may not know it, but your location is one of the most important factors in determining insurance premiums. The average cost of New Jersey car insurance will vary from city to city and between insurance companies. Insurify analyzed the latest insurance rates across New Jersey so you can see how Jersey City compares.
Quick Facts
The average cost of car insurance in Jersey City is $289 per month, or $3468 annually.
Car insurance in Jersey City is $49 more than the average cost of car insurance in New Jersey.
The cheapest car insurance provider in Jersey City on average is Plymouth Rock, but you should always compare quotes to find your best personal rate.
Cheapest Car Insurance in Jersey City, NJ
Car insurance costs in Jersey City will vary between insurance companies. That’s because every insurance provider weighs aspects such as your age or your driving record a bit differently. The type of car insurance coverage you choose will also affect your rates. Full-coverage car insurance will cost more than minimum liability coverage.
While the following are the cheapest car insurance quotes on average for Jersey City drivers, it’s always a good idea to compare quotes from multiple providers. Use Insurify to find the best auto insurance rates for you today.
|Insurance Provider in Jersey City
|Plymouth Rock
|$185 /mo
|Travelers
|$211 /mo
|Nationwide
|$275 /mo
|Liberty Mutual
|$286 /mo
|Mercury
|$301 /mo
Best Car Insurance in Jersey City, NJ
While price is an important factor, the car insurance company with the lowest premium and highest deductible is not always the best option. We evaluated a range of financial strength and customer satisfaction indicators to find the best car insurance companies in Jersey City, so you can compare our results against your individual quotes for auto insurance coverage.
|Best Companies
|Score
|Nationwide
|89
|$275 /mo
|Liberty Mutual
|82
|$286 /mo
|Travelers
|80
|$211 /mo
Average Car Insurance Cost
|New Jersey Cities
|Newark
|$317/mo
|Paterson
|$304/mo
|Elizabeth
|$294/mo
|Edison
|$183/mo
|Jersey City
|$303/mo
|New Jersey
|$280/mo
Minimum Car Insurance Requirements in New Jersey
All motor vehicles operated or parked on New Jersey roadways are required to be insured with either a basic or standard insurance plan. Proof of insurance must be carried in your car at all times and must be available when:
Requested by law enforcement
Renewing vehicle registration
The vehicle is involved in a car accident
Where the basic plan only requires $5,000 per accident of property damage liability insurance, the minimum liability insurance requirements for a standard plan in New Jersey[1] are:
$15,000 per person for bodily injury
$30,000 per accident for bodily injury
As a major part of your liability insurance, bodily injury coverage covers medical bills for people other than the policyholder who are injured during an accident. New Jersey is a no-fault state, meaning both parties’ insurance providers will pay for expenses, regardless of which party caused the accident.
$5,000 per accident for property damage
If it’s determined that an insured driver is at fault for an accident, this coverage pays for repairs to the property of the other involved parties. Additionally, property damage coverage can cover legal costs if the insured driver is involved in a lawsuit following the accident.
$15,000per person for uninsured underinsured motorist bodily injury
$30,000 per accident for uninsured/underinsured motorist bodily injury
$5,000 per accident for uninsured/underinsured motorist property damage
Uninsured and underinsured motorist coverage pays for costs caused by a driver with little or no insurance after a car accident. In Massachusetts, drivers are required to purchase this coverage for bodily injuries.
Jersey City Car Insurance Rates by Driver Age
Car insurance rates usually decrease with age because young drivers have less experience and are more likely to get into a car accident. Teens and young drivers see the highest rates while motorists who are older see some of the lowest car insurance premiums. Here are the average rates you can expect for New Jersey auto insurance.
|Driver's Age
|Teens
|$569
|20s
|$313
|30s
|$242
|40s
|$228
|50s
|$196
|60s
|$173
|70s
|$164
|80s
|$165
Jersey City Car Insurance Rates by Driving and Accident History
On average, your insurance rates will increase if you have any infractions on your driving record. That’s because insurance providers view drivers with infractions such as a speeding ticket, a DUI, or a car accident as riskier to insure than drivers with a clean record. You can compare average car insurance costs for drivers with different driving histories below.
|Driving History
|No Violation
|$269
|Speeding Ticket
|$334
|At-Fault Accident
|$348
|DUI
|$533
Jersey City Car Insurance Rates by Credit Tier
Many insurers use your credit score when determining your rate. That’s because research shows that people with low scores account for a higher percentage of paid claims. Drivers with better credit see lower car insurance rates than drivers with bad credit. Here’s what you can expect to pay for car insurance in Jersey City, NJ, based on your credit score:
|Credit Tier
|Excellent
|$239
|Good
|$255
|Average
|$297
|Poor
|$369
Jersey City, NJ DMV Information
When it comes to taking care of their DMV-related needs, New Jersey drivers can get things done using in-person services or online options. For vehicle registration or drivers license needs, you can make an appointment at any motor vehicle center and skip the wait. The Jersey City Motor Vehicle Commission is located at:
438 Summit Ave
Jersey City, NJ 07306
(609) 292-6500
Public Transportation in Jersey City, NJ
Jersey City’s mass transit options help residents to their destinations by rail, water, and bus, and that’s a good thing because 48 percent of Jersey City residents use public transportation options to commute. Calling a cab service is an option here, too. Can’t be on someone else’s timetable? On-demand rideshare services like Uber and Lyft operate in Jersey City as well.
Insurify Insights
How Jersey City Drivers Measure Up
While most drivers know that car insurance quotes are determined in part by your personal driving history, many may be unaware that rates are also impacted by the average risk of the drivers around you as well. Check out Insurify's latest analysis of driving records in Jersey City, New Jersey below:
Methodology
Drawing from an internal database of over 4 million car insurance applications, the research team at Insurify analyzes patterns in car ownership and driver behavior - including how Jersey City drivers measure up to their fellow motorists across New Jersey in areas including speeding, DUIs, and more.
Insurify Insights publishes data-driven articles, trend analyses, and national rankings each week on all factors related to cars and those who drive them.
Honda Accord
Most Popular Car in Jersey City
#75
City with the Most Speeding Tickets Rank in New Jersey
#90
City with the Most Moving Violations Rank in New Jersey
#85
City with the Most DUIs Rank in New Jersey
#18
City with the Most Suspended Licenses in New Jersey
While car accidents are a sadly unavoidable feature of time spent on the road, rates of accidents do vary from city to city and from state to state. Jersey City drivers rank 92 in the number of car accidents per driver across all cities in New Jersey.
- Rank within state: #92
- Percent of drivers in Jersey City with an accident: 5.6%
While driving while intoxicated is never acceptable, it’s a more common offense than many assume. Jersey City drivers rank 85 in the number of DUI’s per driver across all cities in New Jersey.
- Rank within state: #85
- Percent of drivers in Jersey City with a DUI: 0.4%
Reckless driving refers to a specific traffic violation: when drivers willfully act dangerously in spite of the risks they’re imposing on both themselves and others. Among all cities in New Jersey, Jersey City drivers rank 33 in the number of reckless driving offenses per driver.
- Rank within state: #33
- Percent of drivers in Jersey City with a reckless driving offense: 1.8%
The Insurify team classifies rude drivers as those who commit the following driving offenses: failure to yield or failure to stop, improper backing, passing where prohibited, tailgating, street racing, or hit-and-runs. Among all cities in New Jersey, Jersey City drivers rank 30 in rude driving infractions.
- Rank within state: #30
- Percent of drivers in Jersey City with a reckless driving violation: 2.3%
Exceeding the speed limit can endanger others and leave a permanent stain on your driving record. When compared to other cities in New Jersey, Jersey City drivers rank 75 in the number of speeding infractions per driver.
- Rank within state: #75
- Percent of drivers in Jersey City with a speeding ticket: 4.3%
Having a squeaky-clean driving record is an accomplishment to be proud of. Some cities have safer drivers than others; Jersey City drivers rank 16 in clean driving records across all cities in New Jersey.
- Rank within state: #16
- Percent of drivers in Jersey City with clean record: 81.9%
As auto manufacturers increasingly turn towards producing greener car models, more and more motorists are embracing hybrids and EV’s. Jersey City drivers rank 6 in hybrid and electric vehicle ownership across all cities in New Jersey.
- Rank within state: #6
- Percent of drivers in Jersey City with a hybrid/electric vehicle: 4.46%
Insurify Insights
Insurify's team of data scientists and content specialists presents Insurify Insights, a series of automotive, home, and health studies focusing on the topics that impact us all. through expert analysis of over 4 million car insurance applications and an array of top data sources, the Insurify Insights team produces new data-driven articles, trend analyses, regional superlatives, and national rankings every week. See Insurify Insights as featured in Forbes, Fox News, USA Today, NPR, and more.
Sources
- New Jersey Department of Banking and Insurance. "State Minimum Car Insurance Requirements." Accessed May 28, 2022