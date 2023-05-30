DUI Car Insurance in New Jersey (2023)

Drivers in New Jersey with a DUI pay an average of $535 per month for car insurance.

Updated May 30, 2023

Table of contents

Table of contents

A DUI on your record puts you in the high-risk driver category, which makes you more expensive to insure and increases your car insurance rates. For example, New Jersey drivers with clean records pay an average monthly rate of $269 for car insurance, but people with a DUI face average premiums of $535 per month.

If you live in New Jersey and have a DUI on your record, this information should help you navigate the process of finding cheap insurance as a high-risk driver. Here’s what you need to know about how much car insurance costs after a DUI in New Jersey and which insurance companies offer the cheapest coverage.

Quick Facts

  • GEICO provides the cheapest average liability and full-coverage quotes for New Jersey drivers with a DUI, at $210 and $224 per month, respectively.

  • New Jersey doesn’t require drivers with a DUI to carry SR-22 insurance.

  • A DUI typically stays on your record for at least three years.

What is DUI insurance?

You can receive a DUI if you get caught driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol. Auto insurers don’t offer a specific type of DUI insurance, and some companies may not want to offer coverage to high-risk drivers.

New Jersey law states that operating a vehicle with a blood alcohol concentration (BAC) of 0.08% qualifies as drunk driving. But you can get convicted of a DUI offense with a BAC of less than 0.08% if a smaller amount of alcohol proves to have impaired your ability to drive.[1]

Aside from the legal repercussions, drivers with a DUI can face steep financial consequences. “Anyone convicted of a DUI in New Jersey can expect to see a substantial increase in their auto insurance premium,” says Christine O’Brien, president of the Insurance Council of New Jersey. With a DUI, you’re considered at a higher risk of getting into future accidents and costing more to insure.

Drivers with a DUI conviction in New Jersey also have to pay several penalties, including an auto insurance surcharge of $1,000 or $1,500 per year for three years on top of regular premiums.

The basics of DUI insurance in New Jersey

You can’t expunge a DUI from your driving record in New Jersey, and insurers typically look at your past three to five years of driving history to set rates. On average, car insurance rates increase by almost 100% — from $269 to $535 — for New Jersey drivers with a DUI compared to drivers with clean records.

Overall, car insurance in New Jersey costs more than the national average. Drivers with a DUI in the state pay $75 more per month on average than the national average for someone with a DUI. Even drivers without a DUI pay more for car insurance in the Garden State than the national average of $212 per month.

Finding cheap car insurance after a DUI in New Jersey can feel difficult, but shopping around can help you compare options and find the most affordable rates.

DUI insurance rates in New Jersey vs. the national average

Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

Cheapest DUI insurance in New Jersey

GEICO, Plymouth Rock, and Travelers offer the cheapest liability-only and full-coverage car insurance for New Jersey drivers with a DUI. GEICO has average DUI insurance rates of $224 per month for full coverage and $210 for liability-only insurance.

Alternatively, Bristol West, Allstate, and Midvale Home & Auto have the most expensive average liability-only and full-coverage policies.

Insurance CompanyAverage Monthly Quote: Liability OnlyAverage Monthly Quote: Full CoverageInsurify Quality (IQ) Score
GEICO$210$2244.3
Plymouth Rock$350$384N/A
Travelers$360$4304.3
State Farm$405$4334.4
Nationwide$519$5054.1
Esurance$527$5633.0
AAA$416$5913.5
Mercury$549$5953.6
Progressive$396$6194.0
Liberty Mutual$484$6333.8
Midvale Home & Auto$539$7103.2
Allstate$670$7164.2
Bristol West$663$9772.2
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers and quote estimates from Quadrant Information Services. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

  • Insurify uses an in-house, proprietary method to rate and review the best car insurance companies. The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 crucial criteria, including average premiums, customer satisfaction, discounts, third-party ratings, and more, to calculate a final score for a company.

    Criteria are weighted by importance to the consumer — factors such as customer reviews and affordability influence the score more than availability and third-party ratings. With the IQ Score, Insurify is able to provide quantitative ratings for drivers to better compare car insurance companies and make informed decisions to meet their coverage needs.

How long will a DUI affect your car insurance premium?

The length of time a DUI can affect your insurance rates varies. You can’t expunge or remove a DUI from your driving record in New Jersey, but you can try to earn cheaper insurance rates if you establish a good driving history following your conviction.

Insurers typically look at the last three to five years of your driving record, so if you have a good recent driving history, your insurance rates could improve. Shopping around is the best way to find reasonably priced coverage you can qualify for.

DUI penalties for drivers in New Jersey

DUI penalties for drivers in New Jersey differ depending on the number of offenses and blood alcohol concentration (BAC) at arrest.

Along with fines, community service, and possible imprisonment, you may need to have an ignition interlock device installed in your car after getting a DUI. An ignition interlock system is an alcohol breath-test machine connected to the engine and used to start the car.

The penalties and fines for a DUI offense in New Jersey increase in severity for each additional offense.[2]

 First OffenseSecond OffenseThird Offense
Fine$250 to $500$500 to $1,000$1,000
ImprisonmentUp to 30 days48 hours to 90 days180 days
License suspension3 months to 1 year2 years8 years
Ignition interlock installation (car breathalyzer)For a BAC of 0.15% or higher, installation is required during license suspension and for six months to one year after license restorationRequired during license suspension and one to three years after license restorationRequired during license suspension and one to three years after restoration
Auto insurance surcharge$1,000 a year for three years$1,000 a year for three years$1,500 a year for three years
Community serviceN/A30 daysUp to 90 days

People charged with DUI offenses in New Jersey may also need to pay the following penalty fees:

  • $100 surcharge deposited into the Drunk Driving Enforcement Fund

  • $100 restoration fee for the Motor Vehicle Commission

  • $100 fee for Intoxicated Driving Program

  • $50 fee for Violent Crimes Compensation Fund

  • $75 fee for Safe and Secure Community Program

SR-22 certificate in New Jersey

An SR-22 certificate shows you carry at least the minimum amount of coverage required by state law. Some states and courts require that high-risk drivers submit an SR-22 form through their insurance company.

New Jersey doesn’t require an SR-22 certificate to prove coverage. However, state law dictates that all drivers must have liability coverage, personal injury protection (PIP), and uninsured motorist coverage.[3] You’ll need to show proof of this coverage to get your license reinstated following a DUI.

New Jersey DUI car insurance FAQs

Hopefully, most of your questions about DUI car insurance in New Jersey have been answered. If not, the information below should provide more insight.

  • Do you need DUI insurance if you don’t own a car?

    New Jersey doesn’t require people convicted of a DUI to maintain insurance without a car, according to O’Brien. However, drivers must show proof of insurance to get a driver’s license reinstated after a suspension.

  • Do you have to tell your insurance company about a DUI conviction?

    Yes. Insurance companies will find out about your DUI by pulling your driving record, even if you don’t mention it. At that point, insurance rates may increase, or your insurer may choose to cancel or not renew your policy.

    In some cases, your insurance company could immediately terminate insurance after a DUI if you have a poor driving history or serious infractions on your record.

  • Can you get insurance after a DUI conviction?

    You can get car insurance after a DUI conviction, but it’ll cost more because insurance companies review your driving record to determine the risk of insuring you. Having a DUI on record puts you in the high-risk driver category, resulting in higher insurance rates.

  • Can your car insurance be canceled after a DUI?

    Yes, getting a DUI can result in you losing your car insurance. “The insurance that one has at the time of the infraction may be canceled immediately, depending on if the person already was deemed a high-risk driver before the DUI,” says O’Brien.

  • How long does a DUI affect your insurance in New Jersey?

    You can’t expunge a DUI from your record in New Jersey, but insurance companies generally only look back at the last three to five years of your driving history to set rates. If you maintain a good driving history after your DUI, you could start to see premiums decline with time.

  • How much does DUI insurance cost in New Jersey?

    On average, insurance in New Jersey with a DUI costs $535 per month, which is almost 100% higher than rates for drivers with a clean record. But rates can vary by person and circumstance, and shopping around can help you find the cheapest rate you can qualify for in New Jersey.

Sources

  1. New Jersey Division of Highway Traffic Safety. "Alcohol Awareness: Driving While Intoxicated in New Jersey." Accessed May 19, 2023
  2. New Jersey Motor Vehicle Commission. "Suspensions and Restorations - Penalties." Accessed May 19, 2023
  3. New Jersey Motor Vehicle Commission. "Insurance Requirements." Accessed May 19, 2023
