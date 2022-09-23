Car Insurance for High-Risk Drivers in New Jersey (2025)

NJM, USAA, and The General offer some of the best car insurance for high-risk drivers in New Jersey.

Cheapest recent rates in New Jersey for drivers with a traffic citation

Drivers using Insurify have found quotes as cheap as $103/mo for liability only and $167/mo for full coverage in New Jersey.

*Quotes generated for Insurify users from New Jersey within the last 10 days. Last updated on April 24, 2025. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer’s unique driver profile.

Rates shown are real-time Insurify user quotes from 120+ insurance companies and Quadrant Information Services data. Insurify’s algorithm excludes anomalous quotes and anonymizes personal details, then displays refined quotes by price, date, and insurer popularity up to 10 days ago from April 24, 2025. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer’s unique driver profile.

Written by
  • Plutus Award winner

  • Over 12 years writing about insurance and personal finance

Emily is a Plutus Award-winning freelance writer and former educator who makes complex financial topics easy to understand. She specializes in the science behind money habits and has written for outlets like The Huffington Post, Business Insider, and The Washington Post.

Featured in

media logomedia logomedia logo
Edited by
Associate Editor

Sara Getman is an Associate Editor at Insurify and has been with the company since 2022. Prior to joining Insurify, Sara completed her undergraduate degree in English Literature at Simmons University in Boston. At Simmons, she was the Editor-in-Chief for Sidelines Magazine (a literary and art publication), and wrote creative non-fiction.

Outside of work, Sara is an avid reader, and loves rock climbing, yoga, and crocheting.

Updated

Why you can trust Insurify: Comparing accurate insurance quotes should never put you at risk of spam. We earn an agent commission only if you buy a policy based on our quotes. Our editorial team follows a rigorous set of editorial standards and operates independently from our insurance partners. Learn more.
At Insurify, our goal is to help customers compare insurance products and find the best policy for them. We strive to provide open, honest, and unbiased information about the insurance products and services we review. Our hard-working team of data analysts, insurance experts, insurance agents, editors and writers, has put in thousands of hours of research to create the content found on our site.

We do receive compensation when a sale or referral occurs from many of the insurance providers and marketing partners on our site. That may impact which products we display and where they appear on our site. But it does not influence our meticulously researched editorial content, what we write about, or any reviews or recommendations we may make. We do not guarantee favorable reviews or any coverage at all in exchange for compensation.

Car insurance for high-risk drivers in New Jersey costs an average of $198 per month, which is more than the average monthly cost of $161 that people with clean driving records pay. Insurers may consider Garden State drivers a high risk after receiving a speeding ticket, an at-fault accident, or a DUI.

Insurers charge higher rates to high-risk drivers because they’re more likely to file insurance claims, but that doesn’t mean you have to settle for expensive premiums. If you’re a high-risk driver in New Jersey, here’s what you need to know about maintaining the car insurance coverage you need at an affordable price.

Quick Facts

  • After getting a DUI in New Jersey, you must install an ignition interlock device in your vehicle.

  • New Jersey offers a list of state-approved online and in-person defensive driving courses that can help reduce the number of points on your record.

  • Remaining violation-free for one year subtracts three points from your license.

Who is a high-risk driver in New Jersey?

New Jersey uses a point system for driving records, assigning points depending on the type and severity of the violation. Riskier behavior, like driving more than 30 mph over the speed limit, results in more points than lesser violations, like failing to use a turn signal.[1]

If you get six or more points on your license within three years, you’ll be fined, and insurers may increase your rates. If you get 12 or more points on your record, the state will suspend your license.

You can subtract points from your New Jersey license by remaining free of any violations or suspensions for one year and by taking a state-approved defensive driving course.[2]

Find Cheap Car Insurance in New Jersey

Monthly rates start at $103 for drivers with an incident

Best New Jersey auto insurance companies for high-risk drivers

The cost of car insurance for high-risk drivers can vary depending on the driver’s specific traffic violations. Shopping around is the best way to find the right high-risk insurer for your needs.

New Jersey Manufacturers (NJM), USAA, and The General are three of the best New Jersey auto insurance companies for high-risk drivers, so it may make sense to start by getting quotes from them.

NJM Insurance: Best for discounts

NJ Manufacturers logo
User Reviews
3.9
IQ Score
IQ Score: 9.4 /10
9.4 /10
Liability Only
Liability Only: $76/mo
$76/mo
Full Coverage
Full Coverage: $120/mo
$120/mo
3.9
A solid optionBased on 61 verified guest reviews and ratings
How drivers feel about NJ Manufacturers

Drivers appreciate the friendly service and efficient claim handling but dislike the significant rate increases and overall high prices.

AI-generated from the text of verified reviews collected by Insurify
Best For
New Jersey drivers
Good claims process
Robust discounts
Reviews (12)

Joanne

March 12, 2025

Verified Review

Too Expensive

It's too expensive.

Rosalie

March 11, 2025

Verified Review

Pleased with NJM

I had a good experience and found them very helpful. However, I'm not happy that the insurance rate increases all the time. I only drive 2,000 miles a year, have no DUIs, no accidents, and no tickets. So, I wonder why the insurance rate goes up.

Patty

March 4, 2025

Verified Review

Significant Rate Increase

They increased my annual rate by $325.
NR
0.19
A+
Why we picked this company

High-risk drivers in New Jersey can potentially save money on their insurance with New Jersey Manufacturers, which offers a three-year discount after enrolling in a defensive driver course. The insurer only offers this perk in the Garden State. You can also take advantage of discounts for paperless payments, vehicle safety features, and paying in full, which can further reduce your insurance premiums as a high-risk driver.

Pros

  • High J.D. Power score for customer satisfaction in the Mid-Atlantic region

  • Multiple discounts available

  • Excellent Trustpilot rating

Cons

  • Accident forgiveness not available

  • No 24/7 customer phone support

  • No mobile app

USAA: Best for military members

USAA logo
4.9
9.4 /10
$47/mo
$98/mo
4.9
Best choiceBased on 1,967 verified guest reviews and ratings
How drivers feel about USAA

Customers appreciate the insurer’s reliable customer service and claim handling but express concerns about high rates and frequent price increases. Some also find the insurer’s security protocols and communication methods frustrating.

AI-generated from the text of verified reviews collected by Insurify
Best For
Members of the military community
Outstanding customer service
Competitive rates
Reviews (1,141)

Debra

April 24, 2025

Verified Review

Outrageous rates

We've been with USAA for well over 25 years and have never had a single claim. However, we're switching companies because their rates are outrageous. They don't even give a break to those of us who have never filed a claim!

Erik

April 24, 2025

Verified Review

USAA keeps raising prices for no reason

Prices keep rising, but no claims have been filed.

Jimmie

April 23, 2025

Verified Review

Jim

Getting too expensive.
880
1.35
A++
Why we picked this company

USAA provides affordable insurance to veterans, active-duty military members, and qualifying family members. It also offers a number of discounts and a telematics program that can save drivers money. This makes USAA an affordable choice for any high-risk drivers among the more than 285,000 veterans and 61,000 active-duty service members, National Guard members, and their families who call New Jersey home.

Pros

  • Excellent J.D. Power customer and claims satisfaction ratings

  • Access to banking and investment products

  • Savings of up to 30% with SafePilot program

Cons

  • Gap insurance not available

  • Available only to military members, veterans, and qualifying family members

  • Low customer review rating on the Better Business Bureau (BBB) website

The General: Best for drivers with a DUI

The General logo
3.6
7.3 /10
$107/mo
$209/mo
3.6
A solid optionBased on 828 verified guest reviews and ratings
How drivers feel about The General

Customers appreciate the ease of payment and availability of ID cards but are dissatisfied with the high premiums and poor customer service. They also report issues with claims handling and unexpected rate increases.

AI-generated from the text of verified reviews collected by Insurify
Best For
High-risk drivers
Robust mobile app
SR-22 insurance
Reviews (456)

Chris

April 19, 2025

Verified Review

Going to Pay

You're farmed off to another insurance company. The rates are high and not even close to what you were quoted.

Angelis

April 18, 2025

Verified Review

Fair

The General increases their prices without informing you.

Jimmy

April 14, 2025

Verified Review

Good but Expensive

They are on the expensive side.
NR
1.69
A
Why we picked this company

The General specializes in car insurance for high-risk drivers who can’t find affordable insurance coverage. Since The General specifically insures high-risk drivers, it can often be the best option for New Jersey drivers with serious traffic offenses, such as driving under the influence. New Jersey takes DUIs very seriously, requiring drivers who commit one to forfeit their license until they install an ignition interlock device in their vehicle.

Pros

  • Excellent Trustpilot rating

  • Flexible payment options

  • Accepts a wide range of credit records

Cons

  • Higher-than-average number of complaints with the National Association of Insurance Commissioners (NAIC)

  • High premiums for lower-risk drivers

  • Limited policy customization

  • When choosing the best car insurance companies for high-risk drivers, we compared factors like costs for drivers with an incident, available discounts, customer service options, customer satisfaction ratings, and overall financial stability. The companies we’ve listed above offer competitive rates, a range of discounts, accessible customer service teams, and high customer satisfaction and financial stability ratings.

Cheapest car insurance in New Jersey with an at-fault accident 

An at-fault accident can indicate risky behavior on the road, which is why insurance premiums often increase after an accident.

But you can still find cheap car insurance in New Jersey after an at-fault accident if you compare quotes from multiple insurers. Consider starting your comparison shopping with these insurers.

Insurance Company
Average Quote: Liability Only
Average Quote: Full Coverage
CSAA$112$193
NJM$112$178
GEICO$127$200
Mercury$222$292
State Farm$231$364
Progressive$284$494
Travelers$303$478
Allstate$382$604
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers and quote estimates from Quadrant Information Services. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

Cheapest car insurance in New Jersey with a DUI

Driving under the influence (DUI) is a serious offense. Insurers charge much higher premiums to high-risk drivers with a DUI compared to people with a clean driving record.

The table below lists some of the cheapest car insurance options for New Jersey drivers with a DUI.

Insurance Company
Average Quote: Liability Only
Average Quote: Full Coverage
NJM$115$182
CSAA$130$223
GEICO$153$242
Mercury$238$313
State Farm$281$444
Progressive$335$582
Travelers$364$574
Allstate$462$730
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers and quote estimates from Quadrant Information Services. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

Cheapest auto insurance in New Jersey with a speeding ticket 

Driving above the speed limit increases your chances of getting into an accident, which is why your insurance rates typically increase after receiving a speeding ticket.

The insurers listed below offer some of the cheapest auto insurance for New Jersey drivers with a speeding ticket on their record.

Insurance Company
Average Quote: Liability Only
Average Quote: Full Coverage
CSAA$104$179
NJM$108$171
GEICO$121$191
Mercury$210$276
State Farm$219$346
Progressive$266$461
Travelers$289$456
Allstate$363$574
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers and quote estimates from Quadrant Information Services. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

Shop for High-Risk Insurance in New Jersey

Insurify partners with 120+ top insurers for real-time quotes

How to find cheaper car insurance for high-risk drivers in New Jersey

If you’re a high-risk driver struggling to find affordable car insurance, consider using these strategies to find a cheaper policy:[3]

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/fa11c1fe75/comparison-website.svg

    Compare quotes

    Getting quotes from multiple insurers can help you find the best policy for your needs at the lowest price.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/150x150/75872bbafd/money-96x96-green_033-magnifying-glass.svg

    Check for discounts

    You may be able to lower your premiums through discounts, such as bundling, auto pay, affiliation discounts, and discounts for safety features.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/150x150/1daf58783c/contact-us-96x96-orange_023-customer-support.svg

    Work with an independent insurance agent

    An independent agent may be able to find cheaper policies or options than you can discover on your own.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/ba9869f2f9/defensive-driving.svg

    Take a defensive driving course

    You may qualify for a rate reduction after completing a New Jersey state-approved defensive driving course.

How to improve your driving record in New Jersey

Improving your driving record is one of the best long-term methods of lowering your insurance costs. Here are some ways you can clean up your record as a high-risk driver:

  • Slow down. Staying within the speed limit not only protects you from speeding tickets, but it lowers your chances of getting into an accident.

  • Learn defensive driving. New Jersey offers a list of state-approved defensive driving courses that can teach you how to stay safe on the road.

  • Seek legal counsel. After receiving a traffic violation or ticket, consulting with a lawyer who specializes in traffic law can help you reduce the impact on your driving record.

  • Improve your credit. Insurers may charge higher rates to drivers with poor credit history, so working to improve your credit can help lower your insurance costs and improve your finances at the same time.

New Jersey high-risk drivers insurance FAQs

If you’re a high-risk driver looking for insurance in the Garden State, the additional information below can help as you research your coverage options.

  • Which driver is considered high-risk in New Jersey?

    Insurers typically consider New Jersey drivers who get six or more points on their license within a three-year period to be high risk. Additionally, any traffic violations or incidents, including speeding tickets, accidents, and DUIs, can classify you as high risk.

  • How do auto insurance companies calculate risk in New Jersey?

    Car insurance companies in New Jersey look at each driver’s driving record — especially any points on their licenses, as well as age, credit history, location and more — to calculate the driver’s risk status.

  • What is the cheapest insurance company for New Jersey high-risk drivers?

    CSAA offers the cheapest coverage for high-risk drivers in New Jersey, with liability rates averaging $103 per month. But the cheapest insurer for you will depend on the specific violations on your record and other factors.

  • How much does high-risk auto insurance cost in New Jersey?

    The price for high-risk auto insurance varies from one driver to another in New Jersey, although the average overall monthly cost is $198.

  • How long are you considered a high-risk driver for insurance?

    It can vary depending on the specific risk factors involved. Points on your license, traffic tickets, and convictions can stay on your record for years, but defensive driving courses and maintaining a record with no new violations can improve your risk assessment.

Methodology

Insurify data scientists analyzed more than 90 million quotes served to car insurance applicants in Insurify’s proprietary database to calculate the premium averages displayed on this page. These premiums are real quotes that come directly from Insurify’s 50+ partner insurance companies in all 50 states and Washington, D.C. Quote averages represent the median price for a quote across the given coverage level, driver subset, and geographic area.

Unless otherwise specified, quoted rates reflect the average cost for drivers between 20 and 70 years old with a clean driving record and average or better credit (a credit score of 600 or higher).

Liability-only premium averages correspond to policies with the following coverage limits:

  • Bodily injury limits between state-minimum rates and $50,000 per person, $100,000 per accident
  • Property damage limits between $10,000 and $50,000
  • No additional coverage
Full-coverage premium averages correspond to the same bodily injury and property damage limits in addition to:
  • Comprehensive coverage with a $1,000 deductible
  • Collision coverage with a $1,000 deductible

Quotes for Allstate, Farmers, GEICO, State Farm, and USAA are estimates based on Quadrant Information Services’ database of auto insurance rates.

Sources

  1. Nj.gov. "NJ Points Schedule."
  2. Suspensions and Restorations. "NJ MVC."
  3. Driver Programs. "NJ MVC."
Emily Guy Birken is a former educator, lifelong money nerd, and a Plutus Award-winning freelance writer who specializes in the scientific research behind irrational money behaviors. Her background in education allows her to make complex financial topics relatable and easily understood by the layperson.

Her work has appeared on The Huffington Post, Business Insider, Kiplinger's, MSN Money, and The Washington Post online.

She is the author of several books, including The 5 Years Before You Retire, End Financial Stress Now, and the brand new book Stacked: Your Super Serious Guide to Modern Money Management, written with Joe Saul-Sehy.

Emily lives in Milwaukee with her family.

Emily has been a contributor at Insurify since October 2022.

Sara Getman is an Associate Editor at Insurify and has been with the company since 2022. Prior to joining Insurify, Sara completed her undergraduate degree in English Literature at Simmons University in Boston. At Simmons, she was the Editor-in-Chief for Sidelines Magazine (a literary and art publication), and wrote creative non-fiction.

Outside of work, Sara is an avid reader, and loves rock climbing, yoga, and crocheting.

Compare Car Insurance Quotes Instantly

