Emily is a Plutus Award-winning freelance writer and former educator who makes complex financial topics easy to understand. She specializes in the science behind money habits and has written for outlets like The Huffington Post, Business Insider, and The Washington Post.
Sara Getman is an Associate Editor at Insurify and has been with the company since 2022.
Outside of work, Sara is an avid reader, and loves rock climbing, yoga, and crocheting.
Car insurance for high-risk drivers in New Jersey costs an average of $198 per month, which is more than the average monthly cost of $161 that people with clean driving records pay. Insurers may consider Garden State drivers a high risk after receiving a speeding ticket, an at-fault accident, or a DUI.
Insurers charge higher rates to high-risk drivers because they’re more likely to file insurance claims, but that doesn’t mean you have to settle for expensive premiums. If you’re a high-risk driver in New Jersey, here’s what you need to know about maintaining the car insurance coverage you need at an affordable price.
After getting a DUI in New Jersey, you must install an ignition interlock device in your vehicle.
New Jersey offers a list of state-approved online and in-person defensive driving courses that can help reduce the number of points on your record.
Remaining violation-free for one year subtracts three points from your license.
Who is a high-risk driver in New Jersey?
New Jersey uses a point system for driving records, assigning points depending on the type and severity of the violation. Riskier behavior, like driving more than 30 mph over the speed limit, results in more points than lesser violations, like failing to use a turn signal.[1]
If you get six or more points on your license within three years, you’ll be fined, and insurers may increase your rates. If you get 12 or more points on your record, the state will suspend your license.
You can subtract points from your New Jersey license by remaining free of any violations or suspensions for one year and by taking a state-approved defensive driving course.[2]
Best New Jersey auto insurance companies for high-risk drivers
The cost of car insurance for high-risk drivers can vary depending on the driver’s specific traffic violations. Shopping around is the best way to find the right high-risk insurer for your needs.
New Jersey Manufacturers (NJM), USAA, and The General are three of the best New Jersey auto insurance companies for high-risk drivers, so it may make sense to start by getting quotes from them.
NJM Insurance: Best for discounts
3.9
|9.4 /10
|Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured's own damages.
|$76/mo
|Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage.
|$120/mo
High-risk drivers in New Jersey can potentially save money on their insurance with New Jersey Manufacturers, which offers a three-year discount after enrolling in a defensive driver course. The insurer only offers this perk in the Garden State. You can also take advantage of discounts for paperless payments, vehicle safety features, and paying in full, which can further reduce your insurance premiums as a high-risk driver.
High J.D. Power score for customer satisfaction in the Mid-Atlantic region
Multiple discounts available
Excellent Trustpilot rating
Accident forgiveness not available
No 24/7 customer phone support
No mobile app
USAA: Best for military members
4.9
|9.4 /10
|Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
|$47/mo
|Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
|$98/mo
USAA provides affordable insurance to veterans, active-duty military members, and qualifying family members. It also offers a number of discounts and a telematics program that can save drivers money. This makes USAA an affordable choice for any high-risk drivers among the more than 285,000 veterans and 61,000 active-duty service members, National Guard members, and their families who call New Jersey home.
Excellent J.D. Power customer and claims satisfaction ratings
Access to banking and investment products
Savings of up to 30% with SafePilot program
Gap insurance not available
Available only to military members, veterans, and qualifying family members
Low customer review rating on the Better Business Bureau (BBB) website
The General: Best for drivers with a DUI
3.6
|7.3 /10
|Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
|$107/mo
|Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
|$209/mo
The General specializes in car insurance for high-risk drivers who can’t find affordable insurance coverage. Since The General specifically insures high-risk drivers, it can often be the best option for New Jersey drivers with serious traffic offenses, such as driving under the influence. New Jersey takes DUIs very seriously, requiring drivers who commit one to forfeit their license until they install an ignition interlock device in their vehicle.
Excellent Trustpilot rating
Flexible payment options
Accepts a wide range of credit records
Higher-than-average number of complaints with the National Association of Insurance Commissioners (NAIC)
High premiums for lower-risk drivers
Limited policy customization
When choosing the best car insurance companies for high-risk drivers, we compared factors like costs for drivers with an incident, available discounts, customer service options, customer satisfaction ratings, and overall financial stability. The companies we’ve listed above offer competitive rates, a range of discounts, accessible customer service teams, and high customer satisfaction and financial stability ratings.
Cheapest car insurance in New Jersey with an at-fault accident
An at-fault accident can indicate risky behavior on the road, which is why insurance premiums often increase after an accident.
But you can still find cheap car insurance in New Jersey after an at-fault accident if you compare quotes from multiple insurers. Consider starting your comparison shopping with these insurers.
Insurance Company
Average Quote: Liability Only
Average Quote: Full Coverage
|CSAA
|$112
|$193
|NJM
|$112
|$178
|GEICO
|$127
|$200
|Mercury
|$222
|$292
|State Farm
|$231
|$364
|Progressive
|$284
|$494
|Travelers
|$303
|$478
|Allstate
|$382
|$604
Cheapest car insurance in New Jersey with a DUI
Driving under the influence (DUI) is a serious offense. Insurers charge much higher premiums to high-risk drivers with a DUI compared to people with a clean driving record.
The table below lists some of the cheapest car insurance options for New Jersey drivers with a DUI.
Insurance Company
Average Quote: Liability Only
Average Quote: Full Coverage
|NJM
|$115
|$182
|CSAA
|$130
|$223
|GEICO
|$153
|$242
|Mercury
|$238
|$313
|State Farm
|$281
|$444
|Progressive
|$335
|$582
|Travelers
|$364
|$574
|Allstate
|$462
|$730
Cheapest auto insurance in New Jersey with a speeding ticket
Driving above the speed limit increases your chances of getting into an accident, which is why your insurance rates typically increase after receiving a speeding ticket.
The insurers listed below offer some of the cheapest auto insurance for New Jersey drivers with a speeding ticket on their record.
Insurance Company
Average Quote: Liability Only
Average Quote: Full Coverage
|CSAA
|$104
|$179
|NJM
|$108
|$171
|GEICO
|$121
|$191
|Mercury
|$210
|$276
|State Farm
|$219
|$346
|Progressive
|$266
|$461
|Travelers
|$289
|$456
|Allstate
|$363
|$574
How to find cheaper car insurance for high-risk drivers in New Jersey
If you’re a high-risk driver struggling to find affordable car insurance, consider using these strategies to find a cheaper policy:[3]
Compare quotes
Getting quotes from multiple insurers can help you find the best policy for your needs at the lowest price.
Check for discounts
You may be able to lower your premiums through discounts, such as bundling, auto pay, affiliation discounts, and discounts for safety features.
Work with an independent insurance agent
An independent agent may be able to find cheaper policies or options than you can discover on your own.
Take a defensive driving course
You may qualify for a rate reduction after completing a New Jersey state-approved defensive driving course.
How to improve your driving record in New Jersey
Improving your driving record is one of the best long-term methods of lowering your insurance costs. Here are some ways you can clean up your record as a high-risk driver:
Slow down. Staying within the speed limit not only protects you from speeding tickets, but it lowers your chances of getting into an accident.
Learn defensive driving. New Jersey offers a list of state-approved defensive driving courses that can teach you how to stay safe on the road.
Seek legal counsel. After receiving a traffic violation or ticket, consulting with a lawyer who specializes in traffic law can help you reduce the impact on your driving record.
Improve your credit. Insurers may charge higher rates to drivers with poor credit history, so working to improve your credit can help lower your insurance costs and improve your finances at the same time.
New Jersey high-risk drivers insurance FAQs
If you’re a high-risk driver looking for insurance in the Garden State, the additional information below can help as you research your coverage options.
Which driver is considered high-risk in New Jersey?
Insurers typically consider New Jersey drivers who get six or more points on their license within a three-year period to be high risk. Additionally, any traffic violations or incidents, including speeding tickets, accidents, and DUIs, can classify you as high risk.
How do auto insurance companies calculate risk in New Jersey?
Car insurance companies in New Jersey look at each driver’s driving record — especially any points on their licenses, as well as age, credit history, location and more — to calculate the driver’s risk status.
What is the cheapest insurance company for New Jersey high-risk drivers?
CSAA offers the cheapest coverage for high-risk drivers in New Jersey, with liability rates averaging $103 per month. But the cheapest insurer for you will depend on the specific violations on your record and other factors.
How much does high-risk auto insurance cost in New Jersey?
The price for high-risk auto insurance varies from one driver to another in New Jersey, although the average overall monthly cost is $198.
How long are you considered a high-risk driver for insurance?
It can vary depending on the specific risk factors involved. Points on your license, traffic tickets, and convictions can stay on your record for years, but defensive driving courses and maintaining a record with no new violations can improve your risk assessment.
Methodology
Insurify data scientists analyzed more than 90 million quotes served to car insurance applicants in Insurify’s proprietary database to calculate the premium averages displayed on this page. These premiums are real quotes that come directly from Insurify’s 50+ partner insurance companies in all 50 states and Washington, D.C. Quote averages represent the median price for a quote across the given coverage level, driver subset, and geographic area.
Unless otherwise specified, quoted rates reflect the average cost for drivers between 20 and 70 years old with a clean driving record and average or better credit (a credit score of 600 or higher).
Liability-only premium averages correspond to policies with the following coverage limits:
- Bodily injury limits between state-minimum rates and $50,000 per person, $100,000 per accident
- Property damage limits between $10,000 and $50,000
- No additional coverage
- Comprehensive coverage with a $1,000 deductible
- Collision coverage with a $1,000 deductible
Quotes for Allstate, Farmers, GEICO, State Farm, and USAA are estimates based on Quadrant Information Services’ database of auto insurance rates.
Sources
- Nj.gov. "NJ Points Schedule."
- Suspensions and Restorations. "NJ MVC."
- Driver Programs. "NJ MVC."
