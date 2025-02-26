Average Pet Insurance Rates as of February 2025 | Insurify

MacKenzie Korris is an insurance copy editor with years of experience in print and digital media. He strives to craft actionable, inclusive copy that fosters smart decision-making through reader autonomy. He has a journalism degree from Saint Louis University.
At Insurify, our goal is to help customers compare insurance products and find the best policy for them. We strive to provide open, honest, and unbiased information about the insurance products and services we review. Our hard-working team of data analysts, insurance experts, insurance agents, editors and writers, has put in thousands of hours of research to create the content found on our site.
We do receive compensation when a sale or referral occurs from many of the insurance providers and marketing partners on our site. That may impact which products we display and where they appear on our site. But it does not influence our meticulously researched editorial content, what we write about, or any reviews or recommendations we may make. We do not guarantee favorable reviews or any coverage at all in exchange for compensation.
Why you can trust Insurify: Comparing accurate insurance quotes should never put you at risk of spam. We earn an agent commission only if you buy a policy based on our quotes. Our editorial team follows a rigorous set of editorial standards and operates independently from our insurance partners. Learn more.
Securing pet insurance for a cat remains the more affordable option, as the average rate for cat insurance is nearly half the rate for canines, according to Insurify data. In February 2025, the average monthly rate for cats was $24 per month nationwide, while dogs came in at $45.
Average cost of pet insurance by state as of February 2025
Insurance rates can vary greatly based on location, which influences factors like the cost of living, frequency of potential pet-related hazards, and the availability and cost of veterinary care.
The table below illustrates how rates can shift in different parts of the country.
State
▲▼
Monthly Rate Dog
▲▼
Monthly Rate Cat
▲▼
National
$45
$24
Alabama
$33
$20
Alaska
$59
$31
Arizona
$48
$25
Arkansas
$30
$14
California
$47
$24
Colorado
$52
$32
Connecticut
$54
$29
Delaware
$50
$23
Florida
$44
$21
Georgia
$37
$20
Hawaii
$47
$28
Idaho
$48
$24
Illinois
$47
$26
Indiana
$45
$22
Iowa
$36
$18
Kansas
$46
$20
Kentucky
$38
$17
Louisiana
$36
$18
Maine
$53
$26
Maryland
$51
$27
Massachusetts
$53
$30
Michigan
$46
$23
Minnesota
$44
$22
Mississippi
$35
$18
Missouri
$39
$21
Montana
$48
$16
Nebraska
$42
$29
Nevada
$43
$26
New Hampshire
$52
$31
New Jersey
$48
$28
New Mexico
$41
$26
New York
$58
$32
North Carolina
$38
$21
North Dakota
$47
$25
Ohio
$39
$21
Oklahoma
$39
$19
Oregon
$52
$28
Pennsylvania
$40
$24
Rhode Island
$41
$25
South Carolina
$39
$23
South Dakota
$48
$22
Tennessee
$43
$21
Texas
$36
$17
Utah
$42
$23
Vermont
$45
$25
Virginia
$42
$23
Washington
$44
$23
Washington D.C.
$52
$25
West Virginia
$40
$20
Wisconsin
$46
$28
Wyoming
$47
$21
Disclaimer: All rates displayed in the table are one-year, rolling medians of Insurify price data through the beginning of February 2025.
5 states with the highest pet insurance rates as of February 2025
The Northeast is the most expensive region in the U.S. for insuring a pet, with New York, New Hampshire, Connecticut, and Massachusetts all making the top five most expensive states. Alaska also joins the group, tying for the national lead with an average of $45 per month for coverage.
The national average is $35 per month for coverage.
State
▲▼
Overall Average
▲▼
Alaska
$45
New York
$45
Connecticut
$42
Massachusetts
$42
New Hampshire
$42
Disclaimer: All rates displayed in the table are one-year, rolling medians of Insurify price data through the beginning of February 2025.
5 states with the lowest pet insurance rates as of February 2025
The Southeast is home to many of the states offering the nation’s most affordable pet insurance rates. Mississippi and Texas tied for the lowest overall pet insurance average in February with an average monthly rate of $27, according to Insurify data.
Louisiana, Kentucky, and Oklahoma were also well below the national monthly average of $35.
State
▲▼
Overall Average
▲▼
Mississippi
$27
Texas
$27
Louisiana
$27
Kentucky
$27
Oklahoma
$29
Disclaimer: All rates displayed in the table are one-year, rolling medians of Insurify price data through the beginning of February 2025.
Factors that affect pet insurance rates
Pet insurance rates can vary significantly based on many factors that insurers use to estimate risk. Some common rating factors include the:
Pet’s age: Older pets are more likely to require veterinary care, increasing pet insurance premiums.
Deductible: A higher deductible means a pet’s owner will cover more of the expenses up front. This lowers premiums because owners are taking on more of the risk.
Reimbursement level: The plan’s reimbursement level represents the amount of covered costs the insurer will reimburse policyholders for once they meet the deductible. A lower reimbursement level will lower your premiums because you’ll get less money back from your insurer.
Location: Pet care prices differ drastically around the country. Pet owners in areas where care is very expensive, like New York City, will pay more for pet insurance than someone who lives in an area where care costs are lower.
Pet’s breed: Dogs are more expensive to insure than cats, in most cases, but the breed of pet matters as well. Breeds with known health issues will lead to more expensive insurance rates.
How to save on pet insurance
Pet owners can take steps to reduce the cost of pet insurance, including:
Comparison shopping: Many pet insurance options are available, and each offers different rates. Comparing rates for different plans can help identify the most affordable plan for each pet parent.
Reviewing plans: Plans generally come in three different coverage types: accident/illness, accident only, and wellness. Matching a pet’s needs to a plan can lead to significant savings. Pet owners who factor routine veterinary visits into their budget, for example, can save money by choosing an accident-only plan.
Increasing the deductible: A higher deductible typically leads to lower rates because pet parents are taking on more of the up-front risk themselves.
Enrolling ASAP: Older pets are more expensive to insure, and some insurers won’t offer coverage to pets with pre-existing conditions. Enrolling early allows customers to secure coverage before these considerations take effect.
Searching for discounts: Many pet insurers offer discounts, and customers can save by asking their insurer what discounts they may qualify for.
Methodology
Insurify data scientists analyzed more than 240,000 quotes from pet insurance applications in Insurify’s proprietary database provided by Fletch Insurance Services, LLC (‘Fletch’) to calculate the premium prices displayed on this page. These premiums are real quotes that come directly from Insurify’s 10+ partner insurance companies across 50 states and Washington, D.C. All premium prices reflect the cost of pet insurance for both dogs and cats.
For most states, pet insurance premium prices represent one-year rolling medians in order to manage extreme market volatility seen over the past few years. This volatility is due to factors like rising veterinary care costs and increased pet ownership. Specific breed-level prices account for both mixed and purebred breeds within each pet type, ensuring a minimum quote count of 15 for reliability.
For a comprehensive look at historical data, please visit Insurify’s Pet Insurance Data Center. Data housed in the Data Center dates back to 2021 and represents the median monthly cost of pet insurance for both dogs and cats.
Related articles
Chris SchaferDeputy Managing Editor, News and Marketing Content
Chris is Insurify’s Senior Editor for home insurance. He’s a seasoned writer/editor with past experience across myriad industries, including insurance, SAS, finance, Medicare, logistics, marketing/advertising, and many more. He is passionate about breaking down complex subject material to make important information accessible to everyone.
Chris began his career as a journalist, managing two weekly newspapers, then moving into marketing and content marketing roles. Before joining Insurify, Chris served as the content strategy manager at Siteimprove and as the content manager at Brandpoint, where he managed a team of content creators.
Away from work, Chris is an active hockey player and proud father of two rambunctious little girls. Chris holds a Bachelor’s degree in English with a minor in mass communications from the University of Minnesota.
MacKenzie Korris is an insurance copy editor with years of experience in print and digital media. He strives to craft actionable, inclusive copy that fosters smart decision-making through reader autonomy. He has a journalism degree from Saint Louis University.