24% and 31.6% Rate Hikes on the Way for Pet Parents With American Home Insurance

Some will see premium increases of $200 or more in 2025.

Published | Reading time: 1 minutes

Californians with pet insurance coverage through American Home will soon see their rates soar. In late January, the state Department of Insurance gave the insurer permission to increase rates for its accident and illness plans by 24% and its accident-only plans by 31.6%.

The rate hikes will bump up the average annual cost of an American Home accident and illness policy by nearly $200 and increase the average annual premium for accident-only policies by nearly $36.

The increases will affect all new policies and renewals for 69,337 existing policies starting May 15, 2025, according to the company’s rate filings with the state.

Premium impact of approved rate change

While some policyholders may actually see their premiums decrease under the proposed rate changes, the majority will see their premiums increase.

Here’s how the change will affect average premiums:

Policy Type
Current Average Premium
New Average Premium
Dollar Increase in Average Premium
Accident and Illness$783$971+$198
Accident Only$113$149+$36
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

Additionally, the increases will affect the insurer’s base rates — the starting point for premiums — for both cats and dogs. The insurer considers rating factors like a pet’s age and breed to make adjustments to its base rates and arrive at an individualized premium for each pet.

Pet Type
New Accident and Illness Base Rate
New Accident Only Base Rate
Dog$320$155
Cat$330$157
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

Accident and illness coverage — also known as full-coverage pet insurance — can reimburse the cost of veterinary care when a pet becomes sick or injured. Accident-only plans only cover accidental injuries and exclude coverage for illnesses.

What’s next: How the new rates compare to industry averages

The average annual cost of pet insurance in the U.S. is $540 for dogs and $288 for cats, according to Insurify data. The annual average in California is a bit higher — $564 for dogs and $288 for cats.

With the rate changes and increase in average premiums, American Home’s overall annual average of $448 is in line with averages throughout the state.

Evelyn Pimplaskar
Evelyn PimplaskarEditor-in-Chief, Director of Content

Evelyn Pimplaskar is Insurify’s director of content. With 30-plus years in content creation – including 10 years specializing in personal finance – Evelyn’s done everything from covering volatile local elections as a beat reporter to building fintech content libraries from the ground up.

Before joining Insurify, she was editor-in-chief at Credible, where she launched and developed the lending marketplace’s media partnership’s content initiative and managed the restructuring of the editorial team to enhance content production efficiency. Formerly, as tax editor for Credit Karma, Evelyn built a library of more than 300 educational articles on federal and state taxes, achieving triple-digit year-over-year growth in e-files from organic search.

Her early career included work as a content marketer, vice president and managing officer of a boutique public relations agency, chief copy editor for 14 weekly Forbes publications, reporting for large and mid-sized daily newspapers, and freelancing for the Associated Press.

Evelyn is passionate about creating personal finance content that distills complex topics into relatable, easy-to-understand stories. She believes great content helps empower readers with the information they need to make important personal finance decisions.

Chris Schafer
John Leach
