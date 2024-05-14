Two Large California Pet Insurers Set to Hike Rates in 2024

More than 84,000 California pet owners could see double-digit rate increases for their pet insurance coverage this year. In April, the state’s Department of Insurance approved significant rate increases for Metropolitan General Insurance Company and American Modern Home Insurance Company.

Metropolitan, which sells pet policies through MetLife and Embrace, will be allowed to raise rates as much as 56% under the DOI’s approval. American Modern Home can increase rates by 23% for its full-coverage pet policies and almost 46% for its accident-only plans.

The rate hikes will apply to 22,578 Metropolitan policies and 61,691 American Modern Home policies in California.

Increasing veterinary costs are pushing claims costs higher, and pet insurers are raising premiums to offset those costs, says Srimukh Oddiraju, licensed insurance agent and CEO of Fletch, a technology provider to several leading insurance firms.

“There is a national veterinary shortage that doesn’t meet current demands, resulting in higher costs of pet medical care,” Oddiraju says. “This is exacerbated by the roll up of vet clinics. In theory, vet clinic consolidation should lead to efficiencies of scale, but it has often been followed by increasing costs passed to the pet parents.”

With the approved increases, the average annual pet insurance policy premium for Metropolitan will rise to $833 statewide, and slightly over $778 for American Modern Home, according to rate filings from both companies. Nationally, the average annual cost of accident and illness pet insurance in 2023 was $676 for dogs and $383 for cats, according to the North American Pet Health Insurance Association (NAPHIA). Accident-only plans averaged $204 annually for dogs and $116 for cats.