Dog Breeds With the Most Expensive Pet Insurance

At Insurify, our goal is to help customers compare insurance products and find the best policy for them. We strive to provide open, honest, and unbiased information about the insurance products and services we review. Our hard-working team of data analysts, insurance experts, insurance agents, editors and writers, has put in thousands of hours of research to create the content found on our site.
We do receive compensation when a sale or referral occurs from many of the insurance providers and marketing partners on our site. That may impact which products we display and where they appear on our site. But it does not influence our meticulously researched editorial content, what we write about, or any reviews or recommendations we may make. We do not guarantee favorable reviews or any coverage at all in exchange for compensation.
Why you can trust Insurify: Comparing accurate insurance quotes should never put you at risk of spam. We earn an agent commission only if you buy a policy based on our quotes. Our editorial team follows a rigorous set of editorial standards and operates independently from our insurance partners. Learn more.
Dog owners are increasingly choosing to treat chronic health conditions like cancer and cataracts as veterinary technology advances. At the same time, corporations and private equity funds have absorbed independent veterinary practices into large national brands like Banfield and BluePearl. This is contributing to rising vet care costs, which are up 7% year over year, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.
Some dog owners are turning to pet insurance to help cover expenses. But for breeds at high risk for health problems, the premiums can exceed $1,400 annually.
To see how a dog’s breed and its associated health conditions affect insurance costs the most, Insurify identified the five dog breeds that are most expensive to insure in America with data from its pet insurance partner, Fletch.
Key Takeaways
Vet care costs are up 7% year over year, but dog owners are still increasingly choosing to treat costly health conditions.
A combination of factors drives increases in pet insurance premiums, including rising vet care costs and more claims from dog owners who choose to treat chronic health conditions.
Mastiffs have the most expensive pet insurance, averaging $2,546 annually. This is 264% higher than the national average premium of $700 per year.
Pet insurance premiums exceed $1,400 for breeds that are more likely to develop chronic conditions.
1. Mastiff
Average annual pet insurance premium: $2,546
Average lifespan: 6–10 years
Estimated lifetime cost of pet insurance: $15,276–$25,460
Mastiffs are large, gentle dogs known for their protective nature, making them good pets for families. While mastiffs have a relatively short lifespan of 6–10 years, they’re prone to numerous health issues that make them more expensive to insure, including hip dysplasia, eye issues such as cataracts, and even cancer.
“Cataract surgery is an option in many affected dogs, with an estimated cost of $3,0000–$5,000,” says Dr. Jennifer Stokes, a veterinary specialist in Tennessee.
The average cost to insure a mastiff is $2,546 per year, which comes out to roughly $212 per month. This is 264% higher than the national average premium of $700 per year.
2. Standard schnauzer
Average annual pet insurance premium: $1,797
Average lifespan: 6–10 years
Estimated lifetime cost of pet insurance: $10,782–$17,970
Standard schnauzers are intelligent, energetic dogs known for their distinct look and wiry coats. They have very high energy, making them good pets for people with active lifestyles. They’re the second-most expensive dog breed to insure, at $1,797 per year. This is 157% higher than the national average premium of $700 per year.
Standard schnauzers are purebred dogs, making them more prone to genetic conditions such as hip dysplasia, eye issues, and a heart issue known as pulmonic stenosis. Treatment for these issues can be expensive. As such, pet insurers tend to charge higher rates for these dogs.
3. Parson Jack Russell terrier
Average annual pet insurance premium: $1,610
Average lifespan: 13–16 years
Estimated lifetime cost of pet insurance: $20,930–$25,760
Parson Jack Russell terriers are small, energetic, and intelligent dogs that make excellent companions. Originally bred for hunting, they’re known for their agility and active nature.
Even with their active lifestyle, though, they’re still susceptible to some health conditions that can drive up pet insurance costs. Parson Jack Russell terriers often deal with issues such as pulmonic stenosis, eye problems, and patellar luxation, a knee issue that can require surgery.
“Some orthopedic disorders are best managed with surgical procedures, many of which can cost $4,000–$8,000,” says Dr. Stokes.
Parson Jack Russell terriers are also more prone to injury due to their active nature and high-energy lifestyle. These issues cause pet insurance companies to charge more to insure these dogs — the average annual cost is $1,610. This is 130% higher than the national average premium.
4. Dogue de Bordeaux
Average annual pet Insurance premium: $1,450
Average lifespan: 5–8 years
Estimated lifetime cost of pet insurance: $7,250–$11,600
The Dogue de Bordeaux — also known as the French mastiff — is a large, muscular dog noted for its loyalty and gentle nature. They make good family companions and watchdogs for families willing to train them.
Dogues de Bordeaux typically live for 5–8 years and are prone to serious health issues that cause pet insurers to charge higher premiums. These issues include hip and elbow dysplasia, bloat, and hereditary footpad hyperkeratosis — all of which can be costly to treat.
While they’re expensive to insure — at $1,450 per year, on average — they’re more than $1,000 cheaper to insure than regular mastiffs and 107% more expensive than the national average premium.
5. Pudelpointer
Average annual pet insurance premium: $1,442
Average lifespan: 14 years
Estimated lifetime cost of pet insurance: $20,188
Pudelpointers are medium-sized athletic hunting dogs known for both their stamina and intelligence. They make excellent companions and are also great with families, children, and other pets.
But Pudelpointers are one of the most expensive dogs to insure, costing an average of $1,442 per year. This is 106% higher than the national average premium of $700 per year. This increased cost is partially due to their active lifestyle — which makes them more prone to injury. But it’s also because of common health issues with the breed, including epilepsy and hip dysplasia. Surgery to mend hip dysplasia can cost up to $8,000 in some cases, according to Dr. Stokes.
How to reduce a dog’s insurance premium
Many dog breeds are at risk for complicated or chronic health conditions. This can lead to insurance premiums that are much higher than the national average. But the potential health conditions of a certain breed shouldn’t be a factor in adding them to the family.
Pet insurance can save dog owners thousands of dollars when treating chronic health conditions. Locking in pet insurance when a dog is younger will lower the cost of premiums. As a dog ages, premiums will rise to reflect increased health risks. To get the best coverage, dog owners should compare pet insurance coverage limits and premiums from multiple insurers.
Methodology
Dog insurance costs reflect average premiums based on quotes from Insurify’s pet insurance partner, Fletch. Insurify’s data science team determined the most expensive dog breeds to insure in America by averaging the cost of insuring the dominant breed indicated on pet insurance applications. Insurify excluded unknown mixed-breed breeds from the count.
Danny Smith
Danny is a Brooklyn-based writer with a producer’s license for property and casualty insurance. A former editor at Insurify, he specializes in auto, home, and pet insurance. He works to translate his insurance expertise into digestible, easy-to-understand content for drivers, homeowners, and pet owners alike.
Danny has been a contributor at Insurify since March 2022.