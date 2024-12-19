NY Governor’s Veto Leaves Pet Insurers Off Leash

Pet owners in New York are still on their own when dealing with pet insurance companies. A bill that would have regulated insurers, set industry standards in the state, and required greater transparency from insurers is dead — for now.

Gov. Kathy Hochul vetoed the bill on Nov. 22, after both the state Senate and Assembly had unanimously passed it.

In her veto memo, Hochul said the bill was “duplicative” since pet insurance “is already authorized in the state.” The legislation “would cause confusion as to which substantive provisions of the Insurance Law would apply,” the veto memo stated.

New York insurance law states that “animals are considered personal property.” The state regulates pet insurance as inland marine insurance — a form of property and casualty insurance.

“It is my understanding that they believe that the bill should be an amendment that creates pet insurance within what is considered animal insurance, instead of creating a new regulatory framework around pet insurance, specifically,” Assembly woman Pamela J. Hunter, one of the bill’s sponsors, told Insurify.

The governor’s office didn’t respond to an email and voice message requesting comment.