Home>Pet Insurance

NY Governor’s Veto Leaves Pet Insurers Off Leash

Hochul rejected a bill that would regulate pet insurance companies in the Empire State.

Evelyn Pimplaskar
Written byEvelyn Pimplaskar
Evelyn Pimplaskar
Evelyn PimplaskarEditor-in-Chief, Director of Content

  • 10+ years in insurance and personal finance content

  • 30+ years in media, PR, and content creation

Evelyn leads Insurify’s content team. She’s passionate about creating empowering content to help people transform their financial lives and make sound insurance-buying decisions.

Read Editorial Guidelines

View Full Bio

Featured in

media logomedia logomedia logo
Chris Schafer
Edited byChris Schafer
Chris Schafer
Chris SchaferSenior Editor

  • 15+ years in content creation

  • 7+ years in business and financial services content

Chris is a seasoned writer/editor with past experience across myriad industries, including insurance, SAS, finance, Medicare, logistics, marketing/advertising, and many more.

Read Editorial Guidelines

View Full Bio

Featured in

media logomedia logomedia logomedia logo
John Leach
Reviewed byJohn Leach
Photo of an Insurify author
John LeachSenior Insurance Copy Editor

  • Licensed property and casualty insurance agent

  • 8+ years editing experience

John leads Insurify’s copy desk, helping ensure the accuracy and readability of Insurify’s content. He’s a licensed agent specializing in home and car insurance topics.

Read Editorial Guidelines

View Full Bio

Featured in

media logo

Published December 19, 2024 at 11:00 AM PST | Reading time: 2 minutes

Advertiser Disclosure

At Insurify, our goal is to help customers compare insurance products and find the best policy for them. We strive to provide open, honest, and unbiased information about the insurance products and services we review. Our hard-working team of data analysts, insurance experts, insurance agents, editors and writers, has put in thousands of hours of research to create the content found on our site.

We do receive compensation when a sale or referral occurs from many of the insurance providers and marketing partners on our site. That may impact which products we display and where they appear on our site. But it does not influence our meticulously researched editorial content, what we write about, or any reviews or recommendations we may make. We do not guarantee favorable reviews or any coverage at all in exchange for compensation.

Why you can trust Insurify: Comparing accurate insurance quotes should never put you at risk of spam. We earn an agent commission only if you buy a policy based on our quotes. Our editorial team follows a rigorous set of editorial standards and operates independently from our insurance partners. Learn more.

Share

Table of contents

Table of contentsexpand/collapse

Pet owners in New York are still on their own when dealing with pet insurance companies. A bill that would have regulated insurers, set industry standards in the state, and required greater transparency from insurers is dead — for now.

Gov. Kathy Hochul vetoed the bill on Nov. 22, after both the state Senate and Assembly had unanimously passed it.

In her veto memo, Hochul said the bill was “duplicative” since pet insurance “is already authorized in the state.” The legislation “would cause confusion as to which substantive provisions of the Insurance Law would apply,” the veto memo stated.

New York insurance law states that “animals are considered personal property.” The state regulates pet insurance as inland marine insurance — a form of property and casualty insurance.

“It is my understanding that they believe that the bill should be an amendment that creates pet insurance within what is considered animal insurance, instead of creating a new regulatory framework around pet insurance, specifically,” Assembly woman Pamela J. Hunter, one of the bill’s sponsors, told Insurify.

The governor’s office didn’t respond to an email and voice message requesting comment.

What the bill would have done

In July, Hunter said that the bill’s intention was to ensure “that there are standards within the [pet insurance] industry that have already been adopted in other states.”

The bill would have established uniform definitions for pet insurance terms and multiple disclosure requirements, including whether a policy excludes pre-existing conditions, hereditary disorders, congenital anomalies, or chronic conditions.

It also would have banned waiting periods for accident-only coverage and limited waiting periods for illnesses and orthopedic conditions. Many pet insurance companies establish waiting periods — a time during which the insurer won’t cover claims.

“I believe there should be differentiation between pet wellness policy products and healthcare products,” Hunter told Insurify via email. “The bill standardizes these types of policies, brings transparency and clarity to what consumers are getting, and allows for better policy writing by bringing New York law in line with what is working well in other states.”

Currently, 11 states have specific laws regulating pet insurance, according to the National Association of Insurance Commissioners (NAIC), which created a model law for state regulators in 2022.

What’s next?

Hochul’s veto memo noted that the state’s current insurance laws already apply to animals. But pet insurance differs from the kind of animal insurance the governor referred to, Hunter explained.

“Animal insurance is part of property and casualty, which can cover things such as the liability on farm animals, for example,” she said. “Pet insurance, on the other hand, is intended to be a form of health insurance specifically for household pets.”

As the bill moved through the Assembly and Senate, no one raised significant concerns, Hunter noted. The bill passed both houses unanimously and had the support of the North American Pet Health Insurance Association.

“I plan to reintroduce the bill in 2025 and will work with the governor’s office and the Department of Financial Services to address concerns and hopefully get the bill enacted,” Hunter said. “Pet insurance is available, but getting this bill enacted will improve quality and consistency.”

Evelyn Pimplaskar
Evelyn PimplaskarEditor-in-Chief, Director of Content

Evelyn Pimplaskar is Insurify’s director of content. With 30-plus years in content creation – including 10 years specializing in personal finance – Evelyn’s done everything from covering volatile local elections as a beat reporter to building fintech content libraries from the ground up.

Before joining Insurify, she was editor-in-chief at Credible, where she launched and developed the lending marketplace’s media partnership’s content initiative and managed the restructuring of the editorial team to enhance content production efficiency. Formerly, as tax editor for Credit Karma, Evelyn built a library of more than 300 educational articles on federal and state taxes, achieving triple-digit year-over-year growth in e-files from organic search.

Her early career included work as a content marketer, vice president and managing officer of a boutique public relations agency, chief copy editor for 14 weekly Forbes publications, reporting for large and mid-sized daily newspapers, and freelancing for the Associated Press.

Evelyn is passionate about creating personal finance content that distills complex topics into relatable, easy-to-understand stories. She believes great content helps empower readers with the information they need to make important personal finance decisions.

Learn More
linkedin
Chris Schafer
Edited byChris SchaferSenior Editor
Chris Schafer
Chris SchaferSenior Editor

  • 15+ years in content creation

  • 7+ years in business and financial services content

Chris is a seasoned writer/editor with past experience across myriad industries, including insurance, SAS, finance, Medicare, logistics, marketing/advertising, and many more.

Read Editorial Guidelines

View Full Bio

Featured in

media logomedia logomedia logomedia logo
John Leach
Reviewed byJohn LeachSenior Insurance Copy Editor
Photo of an Insurify author
John LeachSenior Insurance Copy Editor

  • Licensed property and casualty insurance agent

  • 8+ years editing experience

John leads Insurify’s copy desk, helping ensure the accuracy and readability of Insurify’s content. He’s a licensed agent specializing in home and car insurance topics.

Read Editorial Guidelines

View Full Bio

Featured in

media logo