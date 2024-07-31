New York Moves to Regulate Pet Insurance Industry in the State

New York pet owners may soon see a change in their pet insurance policies. Legislators recently passed a law that establishes industry standards in the state and gives New York’s Department of Financial Services oversight of the industry.

The law requires pet insurers operating in New York to follow newly established disclosure obligations, prohibits waiting periods for accident coverage, and bans marketing wellness programs as part of pet insurance or as a requirement for buying pet insurance.

“This bill ensures that there are standards within the [pet insurance] industry that have already been adopted in other states,” Assemblywoman Pamela J. Hunter, who sponsored the bill, told Insurify. “For example, pet owners might be marketed a pet wellness product and not understand that there is no coverage for veterinary procedures. This legislation ensures a level of quality for pet insurance and provides for easily understood disclosures on what a policy covers.”

The bill passed both houses of the state legislature in the legislative session that ended in June and is waiting on Gov. Kathy Hochul’s signature.