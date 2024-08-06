Colorado Travel Insurance Regulations Take Effect

New law sets industry standards and establishes consumer protections for Centennial State travelers.

Evelyn Pimplaskar
Written byEvelyn Pimplaskar
Evelyn Pimplaskar
Evelyn PimplaskarEditor-in-Chief, Director of Content

  • 10+ years in insurance and personal finance content

  • 30+ years in media, PR, and content creation

Evelyn leads Insurify’s content team. She’s passionate about creating empowering content to help people transform their financial lives and make sound insurance-buying decisions.

Read Editorial Guidelines

View Full Bio

Featured in

media logomedia logomedia logo
MacKenzie Korris
Edited byMacKenzie Korris
MacKenzie Korris
MacKenzie KorrisInsurance Copy Editor

MacKenzie Korris is an insurance copy editor with years of experience in print and digital media. He strives to craft actionable, inclusive copy that fosters smart decision-making through reader autonomy. He has a journalism degree from Saint Louis University.

Read Editorial Guidelines

View Full Bio

Published August 6, 2024 at 12:00 PM PDT | Reading time: 2 minutes

Advertiser Disclosure

At Insurify, our goal is to help customers compare insurance products and find the best policy for them. We strive to provide open, honest, and unbiased information about the insurance products and services we review. Our hard-working team of data analysts, insurance experts, insurance agents, editors and writers, has put in thousands of hours of research to create the content found on our site.

We do receive compensation when a sale or referral occurs from many of the insurance providers and marketing partners on our site. That may impact which products we display and where they appear on our site. But it does not influence our meticulously researched editorial content, what we write about, or any reviews or recommendations we may make. We do not guarantee favorable reviews or any coverage at all in exchange for compensation.

Why you can trust Insurify: Comparing accurate insurance quotes should never put you at risk of spam. We earn an agent commission only if you buy a policy based on our quotes. Our editorial team follows a rigorous set of editorial standards and operates independently from our insurance partners. Learn more.

Share

Colorado residents may find their summer vacations a bit more relaxing this year. The state’s new regulations for travel insurance take effect Aug. 7.

The Travel Insurance Model Act, signed into law by Gov. Jared Polis in April, applies to travel insurance that covers Colorado residents and any travel insurance company doing business in the state. The act implements multiple consumer protections, including a refund requirement, prohibition of opt-out tactics, and disclosure requirements for policy exclusions.

New regulations

Colorado’s legislation largely follows a travel insurance model proposed by the National Association of Insurance Commissioners (NAIC). The act defines travel insurance as coverage for personal, planned travel that covers:

  • Interruption or cancellation of a trip

  • Lost baggage or personal effects

  • Damage to accommodations or rental vehicles

  • Health coverage for illness, accident, disability, or death while traveling

  • Emergency evacuation

  • Return of a traveler’s remains to their home country

Under the new legislation, travel insurance companies must disclose if a policy excludes a pre-existing health condition, and use forms, policies, certificates of insurance, and other documentation that follow the legislation’s requirements. Insurers must also provide full refunds for canceled policies, as long as the covered trip hasn’t begun and the policyholder hasn’t filed a claim.

Travel insurers can no longer market blanket travel insurance coverage as free and can’t require travelers to deselect coverage in order to opt out of buying it.

How travel insurance works

Generally, several types of travel insurance are available: travel (or trip) cancellation, travel medical and major medical insurance, emergency medical evacuation/repatriation coverage, accidental death and dismemberment, baggage loss, and cancel-for-any-reason (CFAR) policies, according to the NAIC.

But many travel insurance policies have specific exclusions that consumers might not realize. For example, policies often exclude trip cancellations or interruptions that occur due to a foreseeable or expected event. That exclusion meant many people who had to cancel trips because they caught COVID-19 during the pandemic had their travel insurance claims denied.

What’s next?

The new legislation also sets ground rules for who can sell travel insurance, the type of licensing they must have, and penalties for travel insurance producers who violate the law. Regulations take effect on Aug. 7.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/1600x1200/6d1b7c5095/happy-couple-on-roadtrip-into-the-sunset-in-suv-car-wave-pattern-orange.png

    Best States for a Road Trip in 2024

    Insurify data ranks Florida as the best overall state for a road trip in 2024. Read more.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/1856x1392/9d7da103bb/suitcases-amethyst.png

    Does Travel Insurance Cover Pre-Existing Conditions?

    You may have to qualify for a waiver to get travel insurance with certain pre-existing medical conditions. Learn more.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/1856x1392/ffdce40ecc/suitcase-sapphire.png

    What is Cancel for Any Reason Travel Insurance?

    Cancel for any reason travel insurance typically costs 40% to 50% more than standard travel policies. Read full article.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/1600x1200/9ac595e455/turist-gilrs-traveling-abroad-on-vacation-pattern-blue.png

    What Does Travel Insurance Cover?

    Travel insurance protects you in case of emergencies or mishaps while traveling, but policy options vary widely. Keep reading.


Evelyn Pimplaskar
Evelyn PimplaskarEditor-in-Chief, Director of Content

Evelyn Pimplaskar is Insurify’s director of content. With 30-plus years in content creation – including 10 years specializing in personal finance – Evelyn’s done everything from covering volatile local elections as a beat reporter to building fintech content libraries from the ground up.

Before joining Insurify, she was editor-in-chief at Credible, where she launched and developed the lending marketplace’s media partnership’s content initiative and managed the restructuring of the editorial team to enhance content production efficiency. Formerly, as tax editor for Credit Karma, Evelyn built a library of more than 300 educational articles on federal and state taxes, achieving triple-digit year-over-year growth in e-files from organic search.

Her early career included work as a content marketer, vice president and managing officer of a boutique public relations agency, chief copy editor for 14 weekly Forbes publications, reporting for large and mid-sized daily newspapers, and freelancing for the Associated Press.

Evelyn is passionate about creating personal finance content that distills complex topics into relatable, easy-to-understand stories. She believes great content helps empower readers with the information they need to make important personal finance decisions.

Learn More
linkedin
MacKenzie Korris
Edited byMacKenzie KorrisInsurance Copy Editor
MacKenzie Korris
MacKenzie KorrisInsurance Copy Editor

MacKenzie Korris is an insurance copy editor with years of experience in print and digital media. He strives to craft actionable, inclusive copy that fosters smart decision-making through reader autonomy. He has a journalism degree from Saint Louis University.

Read Editorial Guidelines

View Full Bio