These are the best states for a summer road trip

The six best states for a summer road trip are all on the East Coast. Florida tops the list, followed closely by Maryland and New Jersey, which score 62.1 and 61.4, respectively.

State Scenic Index Score (out of 100) Safety Index Score (out of 100) Affordability Score (out of 100) Adventure Score (out of 100) Overall Index Score (out of 100) Florida 82.6 43.5 52.1 90.8 66.9 Maryland 56.9 53.5 35.4 77.9 62.1 New Jersey 62.5 64.3 47.4 80 61.4 Delaware 61.1 48.5 42.7 84.6 61 South Carolina 70.1 49.4 56.8 74.6 60.5 Connecticut 64.6 51.4 36.5 76.7 60.3 Arkansas 40.3 62.7 91.1 38.3 59.6 Indiana 63.2 54.6 57.8 61.3 59.6 Illinois 36.8 58.8 40.6 73.8 59.1 North Carolina 67.4 50.7 52.6 73.8 58.3 Tennessee 54.2 48.2 72.4 71.3 58.1 Massachusetts 66 44.9 13 81.7 56.9 Pennsylvania 43.1 53 53.6 67.5 56.8 California 88.9 43.8 11.5 76.7 56.3 Ohio 64.6 35.8 53.1 73.3 56.3 New York 56.9 56.9 16.7 76.7 56.1 Georgia 34.7 49 62 60.4 54.5 Iowa 21.5 53.4 85.9 47.1 54.2 Missouri 44.4 46.1 68.8 50 53.5 New Hampshire 59 49 43.8 67.1 53.2 Rhode Island 66 39.4 24 87.5 52.9 West Virginia 60.4 61.4 79.7 39.2 51.5 Michigan 53.5 58.2 52.6 43.3 51.1 Alabama 31.3 60.8 65.6 30.5 49.6 Colorado 57.6 39.6 44.3 39.2 48.8

1. Florida is the best state for a summer road trip

Index Score: 66.9 out of 100

Florida is the best state for a summer road trip, according to research from Insurify’s data team. Florida also ranked as the second most scenic state, offering drivers the Big Bend Scenic Byway, a 220-mile, two-lane road that runs along the Gulf coast south of Tallahassee with views of the ocean, access to three state parks and historic lighthouses, and entry to a wildlife refuge.

Travelers will find plenty of options when it comes to accommodation, as Florida has a high availability of Airbnb’s — 3,032.4 per 100 square miles, much higher than the national average of 2,255 per 100 square miles.

2. Maryland

Index Score: 62.1 out of 100

Maryland offers 3,190 miles of shoreline for travelers to enjoy, plenty of accommodation options — with an average cost of just $157.30 per night ($40 lower than the national average) — and a food haven, with restaurants ranking an average of 4.16 stars (compared to the national average of 3.9).

Travelers to Maryland should consider visiting the historic Baltimore Inner Harbor, Chesapeake Bay Bridge, and taking a walk along the Ocean City Boardwalk.

3. New Jersey

Index Score: 61.4 out of 100

New Jersey is a great summer road trip destination for travelers who want affordability, nightlife, and entertainment. The state boasts 1,581 hiking trails, a staggering 453 nightlife activities, and 45 amusement parks.

Visitors can check out the historic Great Falls of the Passaic, which — at 77 feet — is one of the highest waterfalls in the U.S.

4. Delaware

Index Score: 61 out of 100

Delaware has a particularly high number of beaches for its small size, with 80.35 per 10,000 square miles (20 beaches in total), much higher than the national average of 17.27. The state is also home to an unusually high number of botanical gardens and zoos, with 44.19 per 10,000 square miles (11 in total) — 3.5 times the national average. It is also fairly affordable when it comes to accommodations, with an average Airbnb nightly cost of $146.40, compared to the national average of $194.43.

While visiting, travelers can check out Brandywine Zoo in Wilmington — it’s home to unique animals like southern pudus, caracals, and white-faced sakis.

5. South Carolina

Index Score: 60.5 out of 100

Rounding out the top five of Insurify’s overall best states for summer road trips is South Carolina. One of the best states on the East Coast for beach-goers, South Carolina is home to 2,876 miles of shoreline, including Myrtle Beach, which has a staggering 3,232,577 hashtags across Instagram and TikTok.

The state is vehicle-friendly in numerous ways, making it ideal for road-trippers. It has a lower average number of uninsured drivers (12.3%) than the national average of 12.84%. Additionally, its average gas price of $3.252 per gallon is cheaper than the national average of $3.609.