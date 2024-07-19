>Car Insurance

The Best States for a Summer Road Trip in 2024

Insurify data ranks Florida as the best overall state for a summer road trip in 2024, but California and New Jersey place as the most scenic and safest, respectively.

Danny Smith
Written byDanny Smith
Photo of an Insurify author
Danny Smith

  • Licensed auto and home insurance agent

  • 4+ years in content creation and marketing

As Insurify’s home and pet insurance editor, Danny also specializes in auto insurance. His goal is to help consumers navigate the complex world of insurance buying.

Read Editorial Guidelines

View Full Bio

Featured in

media logo
Tanveen Vohra
Edited byTanveen Vohra
Tanveen Vohra
Tanveen VohraManager of Content and Communications

  • Property and casualty insurance specialist

  • 4+ years creating insurance content

Tanveen manages Insurify's data insights, annual home and auto insurance reports, and media communications. She’s regularly featured in media interviews on insurance topics.

Read Editorial Guidelines

View Full Bio

Featured in

media logomedia logomedia logomedia logo

Published July 19, 2024 at 12:00 PM PDT

Advertiser Disclosure

At Insurify, our goal is to help customers compare insurance products and find the best policy for them. We strive to provide open, honest, and unbiased information about the insurance products and services we review. Our hard-working team of data analysts, insurance experts, insurance agents, editors and writers, has put in thousands of hours of research to create the content found on our site.

We do receive compensation when a sale or referral occurs from many of the insurance providers and marketing partners on our site. That may impact which products we display and where they appear on our site. But it does not influence our meticulously researched editorial content, what we write about, or any reviews or recommendations we may make. We do not guarantee favorable reviews or any coverage at all in exchange for compensation.

Why you can trust Insurify: Comparing accurate insurance quotes should never put you at risk of spam. We earn an agent commission only if you buy a policy based on our quotes. Our editorial team follows a rigorous set of editorial standards and operates independently from our insurance partners. Learn more.

Table of contents

Table of contentsexpand/collapse

A good road trip is hard to define. Some may prioritize scenic views or unique attractions, while others might have a stronger preference for affordability and safety.

Insurify’s data team analyzed all 50 states, considering factors like road quality, the proportion of drivers with a driving violation on their record, traffic fatality rates, gas prices, hotel and Airbnb availability and cost, landmarks, attractions, activities, and more.

The team then ranked the top routes in the U.S. for summer road-trippers based on a variety of criteria, creating lists for the best states overall, the best states based on affordability, and the best states based on safety.

Key summer road trip statistics

  • Florida is the best state overall for a summer road trip in 2024, with an index score of 66.9 out of 100. It’s the second most scenic state and the fifth most adventurous.

  • California is home to the most national parks and beaches in the country, with nine and 343, respectively.

  • New Jersey is the safest state for a summer road trip in 2024, with a safety index score of 64.3 out of 100.

These are the best states for a summer road trip

The six best states for a summer road trip are all on the East Coast. Florida tops the list, followed closely by Maryland and New Jersey, which score 62.1 and 61.4, respectively.

StateScenic Index Score (out of 100)Safety Index Score (out of 100)Affordability Score (out of 100)Adventure Score (out of 100)Overall Index Score (out of 100)
Florida82.643.552.190.866.9
Maryland56.953.535.477.962.1
New Jersey62.564.347.48061.4
Delaware61.148.542.784.661
South Carolina70.149.456.874.660.5
Connecticut64.651.436.576.760.3
Arkansas40.362.791.138.359.6
Indiana63.254.657.861.359.6
Illinois36.858.840.673.859.1
North Carolina67.450.752.673.858.3
Tennessee54.248.272.471.358.1
Massachusetts6644.91381.756.9
Pennsylvania43.15353.667.556.8
California88.943.811.576.756.3
Ohio64.635.853.173.356.3
New York56.956.916.776.756.1
Georgia34.7496260.454.5
Iowa21.553.485.947.154.2
Missouri44.446.168.85053.5
New Hampshire594943.867.153.2
Rhode Island6639.42487.552.9
West Virginia60.461.479.739.251.5
Michigan53.558.252.643.351.1
Alabama31.360.865.630.549.6
Colorado57.639.644.339.248.8

1. Florida is the best state for a summer road trip

  • Index Score: 66.9 out of 100

Florida is the best state for a summer road trip, according to research from Insurify’s data team. Florida also ranked as the second most scenic state, offering drivers the Big Bend Scenic Byway, a 220-mile, two-lane road that runs along the Gulf coast south of Tallahassee with views of the ocean, access to three state parks and historic lighthouses, and entry to a wildlife refuge.

Travelers will find plenty of options when it comes to accommodation, as Florida has a high availability of Airbnb’s — 3,032.4 per 100 square miles, much higher than the national average of 2,255 per 100 square miles.

2. Maryland

  • Index Score: 62.1 out of 100

Maryland offers 3,190 miles of shoreline for travelers to enjoy, plenty of accommodation options — with an average cost of just $157.30 per night ($40 lower than the national average) — and a food haven, with restaurants ranking an average of 4.16 stars (compared to the national average of 3.9).

Travelers to Maryland should consider visiting the historic Baltimore Inner Harbor, Chesapeake Bay Bridge, and taking a walk along the Ocean City Boardwalk.

3. New Jersey

  • Index Score: 61.4 out of 100

New Jersey is a great summer road trip destination for travelers who want affordability, nightlife, and entertainment. The state boasts 1,581 hiking trails, a staggering 453 nightlife activities, and 45 amusement parks.

Visitors can check out the historic Great Falls of the Passaic, which — at 77 feet — is one of the highest waterfalls in the U.S.

4. Delaware

  • Index Score: 61 out of 100

Delaware has a particularly high number of beaches for its small size, with 80.35 per 10,000 square miles (20 beaches in total), much higher than the national average of 17.27. The state is also home to an unusually high number of botanical gardens and zoos, with 44.19 per 10,000 square miles (11 in total) — 3.5 times the national average. It is also fairly affordable when it comes to accommodations, with an average Airbnb nightly cost of $146.40, compared to the national average of $194.43.

While visiting, travelers can check out Brandywine Zoo in Wilmington — it’s home to unique animals like southern pudus, caracals, and white-faced sakis.

5. South Carolina

  • Index Score: 60.5 out of 100

Rounding out the top five of Insurify’s overall best states for summer road trips is South Carolina. One of the best states on the East Coast for beach-goers, South Carolina is home to 2,876 miles of shoreline, including Myrtle Beach, which has a staggering 3,232,577 hashtags across Instagram and TikTok.

The state is vehicle-friendly in numerous ways, making it ideal for road-trippers. It has a lower average number of uninsured drivers (12.3%) than the national average of 12.84%. Additionally, its average gas price of $3.252 per gallon is cheaper than the national average of $3.609.

The most scenic states for a summer road trip in 2024

To find the most scenic states for a summer road trip in 2024, Insurify’s data team considered factors like the number of national parks and beaches and the availability of hiking trails. Take a look at our top three most scenic states for a summer road trip before mapping your route.

1. California

  • Index Score: 88.9 out of 100

California takes the top spot in Insurify’s list of most scenic states for a road trip. It has nine national parks, the most of any state, including Yosemite National Park and Joshua Tree National Park, both of which are among the top 10 most popular national parks in the country. It’s also home to 12,717 hiking trails and 656 miles of scenic coastline along the iconic Pacific Coast Highway, also known as California State Route 1.

2. Florida

  • Index Score: 82.6 out of 100

Florida takes the second spot on Insurify’s list of most scenic states for a road trip. The Sunshine State has the highest density of beaches, with 48.36 beaches per 10,000 square miles and a total of 318 beaches. It’s also home to three national parks, the most famous of which is Everglades National Park, the only place on Earth where alligators and crocodiles coexist.

3. Washington

  • Index Score: 81.9 out of 100

Washington State places third on this list, only narrowly behind Florida. It’s also home to three national parks, including Mount Rainier National Park and Olympic National Park, which provide visitors with some of the best nature the Pacific Northwest region has to offer.

The safest states for a summer road trip in 2024

To choose the safest states for a summer road trip in 2024, Insurify’s data team considered factors like the percentage of drivers with infractions, the condition of the roads, and the number of uninsured drivers. Take a look at our top three safest states for a summer road trip before you hit the road.

1. New Jersey

  • Index Score: 64.3 out of 100

New Jersey is the safest state for a summer road trip. The Garden State has a low percentage of drivers with speeding tickets (3%) and incidents (6.5%) compared to the national averages of 4.86% and 9.97%, respectively. It earned a driver safety score of 7 out of 12 from Advocates for Highway and Auto Safety’s 2024 Roadmap to Safety report, 2 points higher than the national average.

2. Louisiana

  • Index Score: 63.9 out of 100

Louisiana is the second-safest state for a summer road trip. It has a lower percentage of drivers with a speeding ticket (3.3%) than the national average of 4.86%. It also earned a driver safety score of 8 out of 12 from Advocates for Highway and Auto Safety’s 2024 Roadmap to Safety report, 3 points higher than the national average.

If you’re driving through Louisiana, you’d be remiss to miss New Orleans. A historic city with characteristic architecture that incorporates a mix of French, Spanish, and Creole styles.

3. Arkansas

  • Index Score: 62.7 out of 100

Arkansas is the third-safest state for a summer road trip in 2024. It has an exceptionally high percentage of quality roads, at 92.69%, compared to the national average of 83.47%. It also has the eighth-lowest percentage of drivers who have been in an accident, with an average rate of 4.3% compared to the national average of 5.51%.

Consider paying a visit to the Ozark Mountains if you’re driving through Arkansas. It’s home to the Buffalo National River, America’s first national river.

The most affordable states for a summer road trip in 2024

When selecting the most affordable states for a summer road trip in 2024, Insurify’s data team considered factors like the average cost of gas, the average cost of living, and the average nightly cost of Airbnbs and 3-star hotels. Check out our top three most affordable states for a summer road trip before you start your journey.

1. Oklahoma

  • Index Score: 96.9 out of 100

Oklahoma is the most affordable state to take a road trip through. It has the third-lowest gas prices of any state, with an average cost of $3.122 per gallon compared to the national average of $3.609. The average cost of a night at a 3-star hotel is $108.31, the cheapest of any state in the country.

One good route to take in Oklahoma is Route 66, also known as “America’s Main Street.” It’s the state’s first major east-west highway and one of the first national highways. It’s also worth making a trip to Gloss Mountain State Park in Fairview for spectacular prairie vistas and rocky formations.

2. Arkansas

  • Index Score: 91.1 out of 100

Arkansas is the second-cheapest state to take a road trip. It has the third-lowest cost in the country for a night at a 3-star hotel, with an average rate of $120.59, over 30% cheaper than the national average.

If you’re driving through Arkansas, it’s worth visiting the 200-year-old Old State House Museum, which served as the original state capitol. Eureka Springs — a small city in the Ozark Mountains — is another popular destination worth visiting in Arkansas. It’s home to natural springs and historic buildings, and it’s close to Turpentine Creek Wildlife Refuge.

3. Mississippi

  • Index Score: 90.1 out of 100

Mississippi is the third-cheapest state in the country for a road trip. It has the lowest gas prices in the country, with an average cost of $3.083 per gallon, much cheaper than the national average of $3.609. The average nightly cost of a 3-star hotel is $130.13, 25% cheaper than the national average of $173.59.

If you’re planning a road trip through Mississippi, consider driving along the Natchez Trace Parkway — a 444-mile-long national park with nature, scenery, and historical sites. You can also visit Red Bluff, known as Mississippi’s Little Grand Canyon, for hiking and its distinct red clay and other colorful sand and sediment.

Pro tip: Make sure you have the right car insurance before your road trip

Before embarking on your summer road trip, it’s crucial to make sure you have sufficient car insurance coverage. While you can legally drive with the minimum liability coverage required in your home state, that will only cover damages to someone else’s car or property from an accident you cause. If you want coverage for your car, you’ll need collision and comprehensive coverages.

While traveling, you should consider buying full-coverage car insurance to cover any damages your car might sustain during your trip. You might also want to consider adding roadside assistance coverage to your policy, which can be incredibly helpful if you have car trouble or get stranded while on your road trip.

Adding these coverages might increase the cost of your insurance, but you can shop around and compare car insurance quotes from multiple companies to find the best rate.

Methodology

Insurify’s data scientists created a comprehensive index to identify the best states for a road trip in 2024, using four sub-indexes: most scenic, safest, most affordable, and most adventurous.

The weighting of each data point in each index was considered and altered to allow for the fairest overview of the best states for a summer road trip in 2024.

The recommended routes for a summer road trip in 2024 focus on high-ranking states on the East Coast, Midwest, and West Coast, emphasizing optimal inter-state accessibility.

Danny Smith
Danny Smith

Danny is a Brooklyn-based writer with a producer’s license for property and casualty insurance. A former editor at Insurify, he specializes in auto, home, and pet insurance. He works to translate his insurance expertise into digestible, easy-to-understand content for drivers, homeowners, and pet owners alike.

Learn More
Tanveen Vohra
Edited byTanveen VohraManager of Content and Communications
Tanveen Vohra
Tanveen VohraManager of Content and Communications

  • Property and casualty insurance specialist

  • 4+ years creating insurance content

Tanveen manages Insurify's data insights, annual home and auto insurance reports, and media communications. She’s regularly featured in media interviews on insurance topics.

Read Editorial Guidelines

View Full Bio

Featured in

media logomedia logomedia logomedia logo